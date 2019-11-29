Isle of Wight’s biggest General Election hustings: Tickets now available

The Isle of Wight’s official – and biggest – hustings will be hosted by Isle of Wight Radio and the Isle of Wight County Press in Cowes on 5th December and we would love you to be there.

Tickets are now available for collection, from both the Isle of Wight County Press (Brannon House, Pyle Street, Newport) and Isle of Wight Radio (Dodnor Park, Newport).

Tickets are free and you can collect a maximum of four per household.

Live studio audience

All six of the Island’s parliamentary candidates have confirmed they will appear on stage at Cowes Enterprise College, to answer questions from the members of a live studio audience.

The Prospective Parliamentary Candidates announced are as follows:

The Isle of Wight Hustings will be broadcast live on Isle of Wight Radio, between 7pm and 9pm on 5th December. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook.

Get involved

There are plenty of ways to get involved…

Email a question in advance: questions@iwcp.co.uk or questions@iwradio.co.uk

Tweet on the night – use #iwvote2019

Comment on Facebook

Write a question on the back of your free ticket and hand it in when you arrive

The Isle of Wight Hustings will be at Cowes Enterprise College, Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, between 7pm and 9pm on 5 December. Doors open at 6pm.

Morgan: Promises to be one of the best

Isle of Wight Radio’s Head of News, Lucy Morgan. said,

“Unbelievably, this will be our third hustings in just a few short years and it promises to be one of the best. We have six lively candidates taking your questions. The conversation looks likely to be robust and informative. “If you’re unsure about who to vote for, we hope it’ll help you decide. If you already know, you’ll be able to see if your chosen candidate meets your expectations.”

Pearce: Looking forward to a lively debate

Isle of Wight County Press’ News Editor, Emily Pearce, said,

“The Isle of Wight County Press and Isle of Wight Radio hustings has become a firm fixture in the Island’s election calendar. “It’s a great opportunity for people to quiz the candidates and I’m looking forward to a lively debate.”

