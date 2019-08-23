Isle of Wight’s CHAMPS release third single from their long-awaited album

OnTheWight favourites, CHAMPS, have today launched the third track from their upcoming album, The Hard Interchange.

Shadow On The Sea is beautifully anthemic, with a great looking video to accompany it (watch below).

Directed by Anna + Kate, we love the colours and feel of the video, and notice that former Ventnorian, Rosalind Noctor was one of the Movement directors.

Critical acclaim for albums

Niton brothers, Michael and David Champion, got together in 2011 with their gorgeous first album ‘Down Like Gold’ attracting high praise from the likes of The Independent, The Guardian and Q Magazine.

Their second album, Vamala, was released just a year later to similar critical acclaim, with The Sunday Times calling it a ‘thing of beauty’ and rated four out of five by The Guardian. Both albums still hold their own and we play them regularly.

Long-awaited third album

Fans of the band won’t have to wait much longer for the third long-awaited album, The Hard Interchange, as it’s due for release on 27th September.

Speaking on the new album the brothers say,

“We’ve lived with this album for a long time and we’re really very excited to be able to set it free. “We hope you enjoy listening to it as much we enjoyed making it.”

Buy now

You can buy the single today on all the usual digital music platforms, Apple Music, Google Play etc. Just search for Shadow On The Sea and pre-order the album there too.

Listen on Soundcloud and Spotify. Keep in the loop for future news via the band’s Instagram / Facebook / Twitter.