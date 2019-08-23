Isle of Wight council announce changes to Blue Badge parking qualifications

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Islanders are being reminded that new Blue Badge parking qualifications for people with non-visible disabilities are being brought in from 30 August.

The Department for Transport is introducing the changes to help people whose non-visible disabilities are assessed as enduring and substantial.

These may be people who during a journey have very considerable difficulty while walking, and which may include considerable psychological distress.

Find out more

Details on who may qualify and how to apply will be available on the iwight.com and gov.uk Websites from the end of this month.

Applications should be made via the gov.uk Website – and these will then be processed locally by the Isle of Wight Council.

Councillor Stuart Hutchinson, deputy council leader, said,

“We hope this will help those deserving Islanders who have missed out on parking assistance under the existing criteria.” “This is a national change and we are advising those who think they may now qualify to look closely at the new criteria.”

Acceptable evidence of a qualifying condition

Applications will need to include acceptable evidence of a qualifying condition, and the processing will include input from accredited healthcare professionals.

Because of the strict criteria, not all who apply will be successful.

In advance of the change the council is contacting key groups including Age UK and Citizen’s Advice.

FAQs on iWight

To assist potential applicants the council’s Website will also include some frequently asked questions from 30 August.

Currently around 8,000-plus Island residents have Blue Badges.

Image: andrewbain under CC BY 2.0