Isle of Wight’s Kimberley Murray selected for her first World Championship

The Isle of Wight’s Kim Murray will be representing British Skeleton at next week’s World Championships. Go Kim!

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Sigulda Kim Murray by Rekords IBSF

Huge congratulations are in order for Isle of Wight’s Kimberley Murray who has been selected for her first World Championships representing British Skeleton.

Kim has had a great season so far, making a track record last month in the Igls World Cup, just one spot off her personal best (PB) finish, which was a seventh from Calgary in 2019.

The 2020 World Championships take place in Altenberg, Germany on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th February next week. Heats at 8.30am each day.

Follow the race
Best of luck to Kim, the Isle of Wight will be rooting for you.

You can follow the races via the IBSF Website and catch up on previous races too

Image: © Rekords/IBSF

Wednesday, 19th February, 2020 2:00pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ntE

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Skeleton, Sports

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...