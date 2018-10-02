Isle of Wight’s Oyster Girls dance their way to Guernsey

Jane Cooke from the Oyster Girls Morris Side, shares this latest news. Ed

Enthusiastic Island dancers hot-footed it to the Channel Islands last month for a weekend of traditional dance and music in Guernsey.

The Oyster Girls Morris dancers were invited to take part with six other Morris “sides” – as Morris groups are called – from around the UK by the Guernsey side Belles and Broomsticks.

Performed across the Island

The dancing took place in several venues around the Island, including Cobo Bay, and on the Sunday all the sides processed through Guernsey’s capital, St Peter Port, and danced in the town, finishing the day with a boat trip to the nearby island of Herm.

The different styles of Morris were well represented, including North West Clog, Cotswold, Border, and Step Clog.

Small group compared to others

The Oyster Girls Squire said:

“This was a fantastic weekend with the chance to dance at different venues on Guernsey and make new Morris friends and catch up with some old friends too. It was so well organised with a full itinerary of dance, venues and hospitality provided by the Belles and Broomsticks and their families.”

She added:

“The weekend highlighted that the Oyster Girls is a very small side in numbers compared to some of the other sides we met and we would welcome more dancers and musicians so we can continue to dance and promote the tradition of North West Clog Morris on the Isle of Wight.”

Join the Girls

The Oyster Girls meet for practice every Wednesday evening from October to March and “dance out” every Wednesday evening at different venues around the Island during the summer.

They also take part in local events and Morris festivals on the mainland and abroad.

The Squire said: