Isle of Wight hitting targets to ease ‘bed blocking’ say council

Latest figures from NHS England show the Isle of Wight is one of the top five areas for hitting targets and improving their delayed transfer of care (DTOC) targets.

A Delayed Transfer Of Care’ is when an adult in hospital is ready to go home or move to a to a supported care facility such as a residential or nursing home, or require further, less intensive care, but is prevented from doing so. Sometimes this is commonly referred to as ‘bed-blocking’.

The latest figures published for September which compare local authority areas placed the Isle of Wight as second in the top five out of 44 areas hitting targets. A further 106 authorities were missing theirs.

Councillor Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for adult social care and public health said

“Delayed transfers of care are a problem for the NHS as they reduce the number of beds available to other patients who need them, as well as causing unnecessarily long stays in hospital for patients. “In March 2017, we introduced Care Close to Home, a new strategy for Adult Social Care that has the full support of the council’s Cabinet. This has significantly influenced the ways our services work , and with others on the Island and directly led to a reduction in DTOC’s”

Dr Carol Tozer, director of adult social services at the Isle of Wight Council said:

“I would like to thank my staff who have worked hard, and alongside NHS colleagues at the hospital and in the community to ensure when a patient is ready to transfer, a care package has been prepared for the them. “Our teams support many residents across the Island and our aim is always to ensure they have the best possible outcome and care, for their well-being and remain living at home for as long as possible.”

