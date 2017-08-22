Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club Pat Death Summer Series – Final Round

Wayne shares this latest report from the IOW Mcc. Ed

The fourth and final round of the 2017 Pat Death Summer Series Championship was held at Lee Copse, Bouldnor, courtesy of Ann Gustar. The Club would like to thank Ann and family for welcoming us back to what is an excellent venue. We would also like to thank Mark Coombes who set eight brilliant sections, the Observers and all those that helped clean up afterwards.

The Club would like to extend a warm welcome to Gary Jones who was taking part in his first ever trial. We hope he enjoyed the experience and look forward to seeing him at future events.

Expert riders

Three Expert riders in action today, headed up by Rob Howard. Rob completed the trial for a loss of only six marks. James Stay and Jim West were involved in a very close battle for the minor placings – it was James who finished in second on fourteen with Jim just four more behind in third – sections one and three proving to make all the difference. Superb riding by all three.

Both James and Jim were tied in second place for the series Championship – both with two second and one third place finish a piece – However, after applying the TSR23, B (b) rule, James Stay was awarded overall second with Jim forced to settle for third. The Expert class was won by Will West with his three wins from the previous three rounds.

Intermediate riders

The Intermediate class proved to be another very close affair this time between Shaun Harris, Malcolm Hawkins and Stuart Gummer. Shaun held his nerve to take the win, six marks ahead of Malcolm. Stuart finished in third just one more mark adrift. Both Shaun and Malcolm were tied in the overall standings before today’s ‘showdown finale’.

Congratulations to Shaun who with today’s top effort, sealed his Championship win. Scott Milton, the lone Clubman rider, put in an exceptional performance to take the points and the Series title, with an excellent score of only six dropped marks.

Paul Kent was the clear winner in the very well contested Novice class from Brian Brockwell in second with Phil Chase in third. Phil Chase, however took the Novice Championship win, with a total of twenty-five from friendly rival Keith Jacobs in second with Steve Chase in third.

Twin Shock class

Twin Shock specialist, Nick Symes proved to be the only competitor today in the Twin Shock class – his ten points from this afternoon’s efforts ensured his Summer Series win.

Stuart Freeman did not take part today but he managed to score well in the three earlier rounds to finish second overall.

Beginners

The Adult Beginner class, another well contested group of riders proved to be the closest contest of the day, just three marks between the first three! Ellie Attrill managed to keep her cool to finish the trial with the lowest score of the day – just a single lost mark.

Joe Taylor finished just two more adrift to earn an excellent second place with Dan Flux just one more mark behind in third – Very well done to all three riders. Ellie also took the Summer Series win with Dad, Mike Attrill forced to settle in second place.

Young riders

Two Youth competitors this afternoon, headed up by Jos Wright, Youth Expert, Jos earned himself another win to take the Series Championship – Very good effort Jos. Young Alfie Haydon, having already sealed the Championship in the Youth Beginner class chose today to have a try at the much more difficult Youth Novice route. Alfie finished with a brilliant score of sixty-seven – sounds like a big total but Alfie should be very pleased with this total.

Congratulations to all those Award winners in this year’s Pat Death Summer Series Championship.

Next meet

The Club next meet on Sunday 3rd September when the main Winter Series resumes. Please keep an eye on the Club Website where the full details will be available very soon, along with the full 2017 Summer Series Standings.

Image: © Sandra Power