Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

C/w pot holes, require filling X 6

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Madeira Road

Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Madeira Road)

10 February — 14 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 February — 14 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 February — 28 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Carisbrooke Road – R303: Carisbrooke Road—Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Failed Masonry Reconstruct And Replace Natural Stone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

10 February — 14 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor: From The Jnc Of Bonchurch Village Road To A Property Called Woodland Cottage.: Madeira Road-Ventnor

Works description: C/W Pot Holes, Require Filling X 6

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Mayfield Road To Upper Yarborough Road, 305m, Ml 142256: Grange Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

10 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 221 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install New Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes: From Junction With St Faiths Road To Mill Hill Road, 256m, Ml 140200: Shamblers Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start