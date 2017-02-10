Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
C/w pot holes, require filling X 6
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Madeira Road
Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Madeira Road)
10 February — 14 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 February — 14 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 February — 28 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Carisbrooke Road – R303: Carisbrooke Road—Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Failed Masonry Reconstruct And Replace Natural Stone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: From Mayfield Road To Upper Yarborough Road, 305m, Ml 142256: Grange Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
10 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 221 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install New Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes: From Junction With St Faiths Road To Mill Hill Road, 256m, Ml 140200: Shamblers Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
By Sally Perry
