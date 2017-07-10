Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Atherfield Road

Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Atherfield Road)

10 July — 12 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 July — 12 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Mill Hill Road

Location: at A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Mill Hill Road)

10 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street

Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (High Street)

10 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Little London

Location: at Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight (Little London)

10 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Watergate Road

Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Watergate Road)

10 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Installation of high friction surfacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street

Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (High Street)

10 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Preparatory carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Love Lane

Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Love Lane)

10 July — 17 July

Suspension of one-way

Name: Ash Grove

Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Ash Grove)

10 July — 17 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 July — 17 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Preparatory carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Windmill Close

Location: at Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Windmill Close)

11 July — 18 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Preparatory carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Elm Grove

Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Elm Grove)

11 July — 18 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 July — 18 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Preparatory carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ash Grove

Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Ash Grove)

11 July — 18 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 July — 18 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Preparatory carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Castle Road

Location: at C21 Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Castle Road)

10 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C21 Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway preparatory works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Trinity Road

Location: at A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Trinity Road)

10 July — 19 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 July — 19 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Sandown Road

Location: at B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Road)

10 July — 28 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 July — 28 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Repairs to a boundary wall outside Rosewood undertaken by Henry Ingrams

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Lane closure

Name: Alverstone Road, Winford, Sandown

Location: at C23/C22 Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Alverstone Road, Winford, Sandown)

10 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Installation of dropped curb and drainage. Works by J A Dempsey

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Godshill Road

Location: at C21 Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Godshill Road)

10 July — 14 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : From Junction With Bellevue Road To Victoria Road, 229m, Ml 140083 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Fc-Ul-M&Flexi:R/H1, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) With Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : From Junction With Love Lane To Bellevue Road, 240m, Ml 140082 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Fc-Ul-M&Flexi:R/H1, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) With Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : From Junction With Victoria Road To Newport Road, 174m, Ml 140084 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Fc-Ul-M&Flexi:R/H1, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) With Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : From Junction With Newport Road To Love Lane, 280m, Ml 140081 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Fc-Ul-M&Flexi:R/H1, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) With Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : From Parkhurst Road To Catherine Terrace 209m, Ml 220146 : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: From No.13 To Junction Of Victoria Road: Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 12 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake : Sandown Road, Lake. R108. Retaining Wall – Primary : Sandown Road—Sandown Road-Lake

Works description: Repair Damaged Section Of Wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : From St Boniface Road To Madeira Road (Ml530060) : Trinity Road-Ventnor

Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : From Mill Hill Road To Love Lane (Ml140197) : Ash Grove-Cowes

Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : Left Hand Spur Off Ash Grove From Mill Hill Road End, 30m, Ml 160354 : Ash Grove-Cowes

Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 12 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Home Farm, Atherfield Road, Atherfield, Iow

Works description: – Remove Old Pressure Reducing Valve.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 July — 13 July

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : O/S British Heart Foundation : High Street-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : Ml 220143 From The Junction Of High Street, To The Junction Of Crocker Street : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Prep Works Prior To Grip Fibre Treatment Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : From Heytesbury Road To Crocker Street, 260m, Ml 2201046 : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Prepworks Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Sandown : From Yaverland Road To Culver Down Road, 370m, Ml 330110 : Bembridge Road-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Sandown : From A Point 540m From Culver Down Road To Top Of Longlands Shute, Ml 330112, 450m : Bembridge Road-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Sandown : From Culver Down Road, 540m Towards Bembridge, Ml 330111 : Bembridge Road-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge : From Top Of Longlands Shute 660m Towards Bembridge Ml 330113 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge : From Junction With Sandown Road (Triangle – Hillway) 450m Towards Sandown, Ml 330114 : Sandown Road-Bembri

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : 530125a Between The Junctions Of Gills Cliff Road And Zig Zag Road : Castle Road-Ventnor

Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cedar Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From The Property Called Langdale To The Start Of The Mini Roundabout: Cedar Hill-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : From Ash Grove To Love Lane, 158m, Ml 140196 : Elm Grove-Cowes

Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: Opposite Royal Esplanade Hotel: Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Sandown: From Outside No.9 To No.21: High Street-Sandown

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: : Little London-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Between Carpenters Quay Flats And Bargements Rest.: Little London-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Approching Junction Of Sea Street: Little London-Newport

Works description: Installatin Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : From Mill Hill Road To Ronsons Close, 190m, Ml 140194 : Love Lane-Cowes

Works description: Prepworks Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : From Ronsons Close To Lane End School Ml 140195 : Love Lane-Cowes

Works description: Prepworks Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Opposite St John’S Vicarage: Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Love Lane, 139m, Ml 160193 : Windmill Close-Cowes

Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 18 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite No 10

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

11 July — 13 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brighstone : On The Freshwater Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 150m Past The Exit Out Of Brightstone Holiday Centre : Mil

Works description: Pothole And Patch Repairs In C/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: Oppsite No’S.1, 2, 3, 4 St Micheal’S Cottage: Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: From Opposite No.102 To Opposite No.106: Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

11 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall: : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

11 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall: : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Station Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

11 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: St Helens: Approching Junction To Upper Green Road: Station Road-St Helens

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing St Helens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 July — 13 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Entrance To The Tip Heading Towards Briddlesford : Briddlesford Road-Newport

Works description: Replace Rocking Manhole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 July — 13 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Arreton Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past Briddlesford Lodge Cottage : Briddlesford Road-Newport

Works description: Reset Gully Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 12 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : Green Lane, Shanklin Junction With Princes Way : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate C/Way Depression

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : From Heytesbury Road To Catherine Terrace (220145) : Hunnyhill-Newport

Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Osborne Heights, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 12 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: East Cowes : On Junction To Osborne Heights From Old Road In Centre Of Junction : Osborne Heights-East Cowes

Works description: Excavate And Investigate Depression

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : From Carter Road 480m North Thereof (Ml 320206) : Upton Road-Ryde

Works description: Raising Kerbs Post Surfacing Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Furrlongs (Ml 210004) : St Georges Way-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 2 To O/S 5

Works description: Excavate In Footway For A New Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 20 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Royal British Legion, 85 High Street, Cowes

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Car Park (Ml 240141) : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 Port St Helens Embankment Road St Helens Ryde Po33 1xg

Works description: Bembridge – 411301 – Other – Installation Excavations – Next Day Or Later

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

10 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 60 High Street Benbridge Po35 5sf

Works description: Sewer Connection In Carriageway Under A Road Closure. Works By Mcm Construction Ltd

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

