Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th July 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (10th July) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Roadworks lights:

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Atherfield Road
Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Atherfield Road)
10 July — 12 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 July — 12 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mill Hill Road
Location: at A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Mill Hill Road)
10 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (High Street)
10 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Little London
Location: at Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight (Little London)
10 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Watergate Road
Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Watergate Road)
10 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Installation of high friction surfacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (High Street)
10 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Preparatory carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Love Lane
Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Love Lane)
10 July — 17 July
Suspension of one-way
Name: Ash Grove
Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Ash Grove)
10 July — 17 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 July — 17 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Preparatory carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Windmill Close
Location: at Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Windmill Close)
11 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Preparatory carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Elm Grove
Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Elm Grove)
11 July — 18 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Preparatory carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ash Grove
Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Ash Grove)
11 July — 18 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Preparatory carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Castle Road
Location: at C21 Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Castle Road)
10 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C21 Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway preparatory works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Trinity Road
Location: at A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Trinity Road)
10 July — 19 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 July — 19 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Sandown Road
Location: at B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Road)
10 July — 28 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 July — 28 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Repairs to a boundary wall outside Rosewood undertaken by Henry Ingrams
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Lane closure
Name: Alverstone Road, Winford, Sandown
Location: at C23/C22 Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Alverstone Road, Winford, Sandown)
10 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Installation of dropped curb and drainage. Works by J A Dempsey
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Godshill Road
Location: at C21 Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Godshill Road)
10 July — 14 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Junction With Bellevue Road To Victoria Road, 229m, Ml 140083 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Fc-Ul-M&Flexi:R/H1, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) With Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Junction With Love Lane To Bellevue Road, 240m, Ml 140082 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Fc-Ul-M&Flexi:R/H1, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) With Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Junction With Victoria Road To Newport Road, 174m, Ml 140084 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Fc-Ul-M&Flexi:R/H1, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) With Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Junction With Newport Road To Love Lane, 280m, Ml 140081 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Fc-Ul-M&Flexi:R/H1, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) With Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : From Parkhurst Road To Catherine Terrace 209m, Ml 220146 : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: From No.13 To Junction Of Victoria Road: Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 12 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake : Sandown Road, Lake. R108. Retaining Wall – Primary : Sandown Road—Sandown Road-Lake
Works description: Repair Damaged Section Of Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : From St Boniface Road To Madeira Road (Ml530060) : Trinity Road-Ventnor
Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Mill Hill Road To Love Lane (Ml140197) : Ash Grove-Cowes
Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Left Hand Spur Off Ash Grove From Mill Hill Road End, 30m, Ml 160354 : Ash Grove-Cowes
Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 12 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Home Farm, Atherfield Road, Atherfield, Iow
Works description: – Remove Old Pressure Reducing Valve.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : O/S British Heart Foundation : High Street-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : Ml 220143 From The Junction Of High Street, To The Junction Of Crocker Street : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Prep Works Prior To Grip Fibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : From Heytesbury Road To Crocker Street, 260m, Ml 2201046 : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Prepworks Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : From Yaverland Road To Culver Down Road, 370m, Ml 330110 : Bembridge Road-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : From A Point 540m From Culver Down Road To Top Of Longlands Shute, Ml 330112, 450m : Bembridge Road-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : From Culver Down Road, 540m Towards Bembridge, Ml 330111 : Bembridge Road-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge : From Top Of Longlands Shute 660m Towards Bembridge Ml 330113 : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge : From Junction With Sandown Road (Triangle – Hillway) 450m Towards Sandown, Ml 330114 : Sandown Road-Bembri
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : 530125a Between The Junctions Of Gills Cliff Road And Zig Zag Road : Castle Road-Ventnor
Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cedar Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From The Property Called Langdale To The Start Of The Mini Roundabout: Cedar Hill-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Ash Grove To Love Lane, 158m, Ml 140196 : Elm Grove-Cowes
Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: Opposite Royal Esplanade Hotel: Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown: From Outside No.9 To No.21: High Street-Sandown
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: : Little London-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Between Carpenters Quay Flats And Bargements Rest.: Little London-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Approching Junction Of Sea Street: Little London-Newport
Works description: Installatin Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Mill Hill Road To Ronsons Close, 190m, Ml 140194 : Love Lane-Cowes
Works description: Prepworks Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Ronsons Close To Lane End School Ml 140195 : Love Lane-Cowes
Works description: Prepworks Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Opposite St John’S Vicarage: Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Love Lane, 139m, Ml 160193 : Windmill Close-Cowes
Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 18 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite No 10
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : On The Freshwater Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 150m Past The Exit Out Of Brightstone Holiday Centre : Mil
Works description: Pothole And Patch Repairs In C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: Oppsite No’S.1, 2, 3, 4 St Micheal’S Cottage: Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: From Opposite No.102 To Opposite No.106: Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Station Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: St Helens: Approching Junction To Upper Green Road: Station Road-St Helens
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Entrance To The Tip Heading Towards Briddlesford : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Replace Rocking Manhole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Arreton Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past Briddlesford Lodge Cottage : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Reset Gully Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 12 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : Green Lane, Shanklin Junction With Princes Way : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate C/Way Depression
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : From Heytesbury Road To Catherine Terrace (220145) : Hunnyhill-Newport
Works description: Prep Works Prior To Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Osborne Heights, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 12 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: East Cowes : On Junction To Osborne Heights From Old Road In Centre Of Junction : Osborne Heights-East Cowes
Works description: Excavate And Investigate Depression
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : From Carter Road 480m North Thereof (Ml 320206) : Upton Road-Ryde
Works description: Raising Kerbs Post Surfacing Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Furrlongs (Ml 210004) : St Georges Way-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 2 To O/S 5
Works description: Excavate In Footway For A New Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 20 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Royal British Legion, 85 High Street, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Car Park (Ml 240141) : Medina Avenue-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 Port St Helens Embankment Road St Helens Ryde Po33 1xg
Works description: Bembridge – 411301 – Other – Installation Excavations – Next Day Or Later
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
10 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 60 High Street Benbridge Po35 5sf
Works description: Sewer Connection In Carriageway Under A Road Closure. Works By Mcm Construction Ltd
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 10th July, 2017 6:53am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2frM

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*