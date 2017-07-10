22 cyclists take on the Isle of Wight in memory of Kathleen Painter

Kenny Smith shares details of this upcoming fundraising challenge. Ed

Over the weekend of 15th-16th July I will be leading a group of 22 cyclists on a tour around the Isle of Wight.

‘The Kathleen Painter IOW Cycle Challenge’ in memory of my sister, Kathleen, who lost her long battle to Multiple Sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis Trust

We will be starting off from the King Lud pub on day one and heading along the coastal roads raising funds and awareness for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust and stopping on route at all the major seaside beaches and sites, ending day one in Chale and the Wight Mouse Inn.

Day two we again stop off and enjoy all the sites the Island has to offer and we end our challenge returning back at the King Lud on the Sunday Afternoon.

Thanks to supporters

My thanks go to the following for their support around the Island:

The King Lud, Ryde

Fat Harry’s Sandown

The White Mouse, Chale

Chale Bay Farm, Chale

The Hungry Pit Stop, East Cowes

Show your support

We will be collecting funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust on route and hope to see lots of support along the way.

If you’d like to show your support for Kenny’s challenge, you can do so on his Just Giving Page.