Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Wellow Top Road
Location: at C39 Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Wellow Top Road)
13 March — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C39 Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 March — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cross Street
Location: at Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Cross Street)
13 March — 24 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Embankment Road
Location: at B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Embankment Road)
13 March — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 March — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Road
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)
13 March — 07 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 March — 07 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: The Avenue
Location: at A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight (The Avenue)
13 March — 24 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 March — 24 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Appley Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 24 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: Just East Of The Junction Of Alexandra Road (Ml 310055): Opp St James Pelican
Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (Ryd61) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Hill Place Lane Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610025 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Resurfacing Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Hill Place Lane Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610025 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Resurfacing Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Hill Place Lane Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610025 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Resurfacing Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Cross Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 24 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: Ml 341321 From Harding Road To Slade Road: Cross Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From Latimer Road 180m East (Ml 320131): Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From 340m South East Of Latimer Road A Further 240m South East (Ml320129): Embankment Road-Bembridge:; Eric L
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembri
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From 380m Soutwest Of Kings Road, A Further 300m (Ml 320127): Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From 680m Southeast Of Latimer Road 350m East (Ml 320128): Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From 180m Southeast Of Latimer Road 210m East (Ml 320130): Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From Kings Road 380m Southwest (Ml 320126): Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 21 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 75
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 218 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Carry Out Remedial Reinstatement And Locate & Repair Leak On 450mm Water Main, Road Closure From Three Gates Road To Nodes Road.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 24 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland: From Warden Road To Avenue Road (Ml 620049): The Avenue-Totland
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 24 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland: From Warden Road To Colwell Road (Ml 620048): The Avenue-Totland
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Station Road, 745m West, Ml 640282: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet: From Alma Cottage 500m East, Ml 640282: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Elm Lane, 500m East, Ml 610040 : Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Quartering And Hedging, 1.5m As Required Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : O/S Glynton On The Apse Bound Side Of The C/Way Nearside Tyreline And Near The Slow Marking On The Offside
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 2 X P/H’S
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : Junction Of Cedar Drive : Cedar Drive-Shanklin – 6157
Works description: Rattling Gulley Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Havenstreet : W/B C/W, At The Wooded Area Half Way In The Road On The Bend. (1of3) : Combley Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Bollard Repairs To Soft Verge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : From North Walk To The Strand (Ml310059) : Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Prep Works – Channels/Kerbing/Footway Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 31 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater: Near Junction With Bay Road.: Gate Lane—Gate Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Masonry Repair. Localised Re-Build
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside No 58a
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Seaview : S/B C/W Opp 1&2 Cambridge Cottages : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway Ironworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 61 St James Street
Works description: Newport – 372174 – Other – X017 X2 – Duct-F/W 1 Way, X019 X1 – Duct-F/W 3 Ways, X092 X1 – Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brookside Crescent, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 17 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Wroxall: Whole Length Of Crescent From Junction With St Martins Road, 142m, Ml 561179: Brookside Crescent-Wrox
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On The Junction With Gurnard Pines On Cockleton Lane
Works description: Cowes – 368414 – Build New Joint Box Jmf 102 On Existing Duct (Sec No:1497)And Leave A 1m Duct D54 1way(1m In F/W), C/W
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Fire Hydrant
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 24 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4
Works description: Installation Of Approx 84m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut & Directional Drilling
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manor Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Dairy Barn
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 96 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Excavate Slip Trench To Locate Buried Stop Tap.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite 1 To 3 Tavern Cottages
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Cave, Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Install New Water Service Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Molville Lodge To Outside Substation
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Somerset Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37a Somerset Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
