Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Wellow Top Road

Location: at C39 Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Wellow Top Road)

13 March — 31 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C39 Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

13 March — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Cross Street

Location: at Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Cross Street)

13 March — 24 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Embankment Road

Location: at B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Embankment Road)

13 March — 31 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

13 March — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Road

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)

13 March — 07 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

13 March — 07 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: The Avenue

Location: at A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight (The Avenue)

13 March — 24 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

13 March — 24 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Appley Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 24 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: Just East Of The Junction Of Alexandra Road (Ml 310055): Opp St James Pelican

Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (Ryd61) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : From Hill Place Lane Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610025 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Resurfacing Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Cross Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 24 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: Ml 341321 From Harding Road To Slade Road: Cross Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From Latimer Road 180m East (Ml 320131): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From 340m South East Of Latimer Road A Further 240m South East (Ml320129): Embankment Road-Bembridge:; Eric L

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembri

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From 380m Soutwest Of Kings Road, A Further 300m (Ml 320127): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From 680m Southeast Of Latimer Road 350m East (Ml 320128): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From 180m Southeast Of Latimer Road 210m East (Ml 320130): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From Kings Road 380m Southwest (Ml 320126): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 21 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os 75

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 218 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Carry Out Remedial Reinstatement And Locate & Repair Leak On 450mm Water Main, Road Closure From Three Gates Road To Nodes Road.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 24 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Totland: From Warden Road To Avenue Road (Ml 620049): The Avenue-Totland

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 24 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Totland: From Warden Road To Colwell Road (Ml 620048): The Avenue-Totland

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Station Road, 745m West, Ml 640282: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Alma Cottage 500m East, Ml 640282: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Elm Lane, 500m East, Ml 610040 : Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Quartering And Hedging, 1.5m As Required Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : O/S Glynton On The Apse Bound Side Of The C/Way Nearside Tyreline And Near The Slow Marking On The Offside

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 2 X P/H’S

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : Junction Of Cedar Drive : Cedar Drive-Shanklin – 6157

Works description: Rattling Gulley Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Havenstreet : W/B C/W, At The Wooded Area Half Way In The Road On The Bend. (1of3) : Combley Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Bollard Repairs To Soft Verge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : From North Walk To The Strand (Ml310059) : Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Prep Works – Channels/Kerbing/Footway Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 31 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater: Near Junction With Bay Road.: Gate Lane—Gate Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Masonry Repair. Localised Re-Build

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside No 58a

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Seaview : S/B C/W Opp 1&2 Cambridge Cottages : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview

Works description: Carriageway Ironworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 61 St James Street

Works description: Newport – 372174 – Other – X017 X2 – Duct-F/W 1 Way, X019 X1 – Duct-F/W 3 Ways, X092 X1 – Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brookside Crescent, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 17 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Wroxall: Whole Length Of Crescent From Junction With St Martins Road, 142m, Ml 561179: Brookside Crescent-Wrox

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: On The Junction With Gurnard Pines On Cockleton Lane

Works description: Cowes – 368414 – Build New Joint Box Jmf 102 On Existing Duct (Sec No:1497)And Leave A 1m Duct D54 1way(1m In F/W), C/W

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Fire Hydrant

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 24 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4

Works description: Installation Of Approx 84m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut & Directional Drilling

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Manor Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside Dairy Barn

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 96 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Excavate Slip Trench To Locate Buried Stop Tap.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite 1 To 3 Tavern Cottages

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Cave, Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Install New Water Service Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside Molville Lodge To Outside Substation

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Somerset Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37a Somerset Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start