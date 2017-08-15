Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Entertainment event

Road Closures for the Seaview Village Regatta

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Seaview Village Regatta

Location: at Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight (SeaviewVillage Regatta)

16 August — 16 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Woodvale Road

Location: at Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Woodvale Road)

16 August — 31 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 August — 31 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Elm Grove

Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Elm Grove)

15 August — 30 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

15 August — 30 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Windmill Close

Location: at Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Windmill Close)

15 August — 30 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 30 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : From Ash Grove To Love Lane, 158m, Ml 140196 : Elm Grove-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 30 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Love Lane, 139m, Ml 160193 : Windmill Close-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 29 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Gurnard : From Princes Esplanade To Jordan Close, 114m, Ml 141123 : Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 31 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Gurnard : From Baring Road 260m To Woodvale Close, Ml 140125 : Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 22 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 47 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Park Mead – Junc Flowers Brook Path

Works description: Repair Reinstatement To Trial Hole – Remedial Work

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Castle Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Cedar Hill (Ml 230100) : Castle Hill-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Leed Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Broadway : Leed Street-Sandown

Works description: Infill Seam/Joint With 6mm

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 25 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: In C/W And F/W From Jcn Wellington Rd To O/S 14

Works description: Excavation Of Road Crossing And Footways For Connection Of New Substation For Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Yarmouth : On The West Side Of The Yarmouth Bridge (Ml 620013) : Bridge Road-Yarmouth

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 River Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Yarmouth : To The West Of The Yarmouth Bridge (Ml 620013) : River Road-Yarmouth

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 620051) : Tennyson Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : Opposite The Junction Of Nettlestone Primary School (Ml 330083b) : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 17 To O/S 21 On Bannock Road

Works description: Niton – 416581 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broadwood Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 40 Broadwood Lane, Newpor,T Isle Of Wight

Works description: Remove Manifold And Cut Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Easton Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Victoria Road (Ml 640360) : Easton Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: St Helens : At The Junction With Embankment Road (Ml 330309) : Latimer Road-St Helens

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign St Helens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lincoln Way, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 8 On Lincoln Way

Works description: Bembridge – 414222 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Foundry, Niton Road, Rookley Po38 3nr

Works description: Chillerton 423540 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Duver Road (Ml 340384) : Oakhill Road-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 West View Queens Rd Freshwater Isle

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 23a Regent Street, Shanklin (Flat Above Grubs)

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 330550) : Ryde Road-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandcove Rise, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Pier Road (Ml 341591) : Sandcove Rise-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S Little Westcliff To O/S The Stables

Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Yarmouth : At The Junction With Hallets Shute (Ml 640540) : Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start