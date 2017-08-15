Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Public event, Entertainment event
Road Closures for the Seaview Village Regatta
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Seaview Village Regatta
Location: at Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight (SeaviewVillage Regatta)
16 August — 16 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Woodvale Road
Location: at Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Woodvale Road)
16 August — 31 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 August — 31 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Elm Grove
Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Elm Grove)
15 August — 30 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
15 August — 30 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Windmill Close
Location: at Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Windmill Close)
15 August — 30 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 22 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 47 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Park Mead – Junc Flowers Brook Path
Works description: Repair Reinstatement To Trial Hole – Remedial Work
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Castle Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Cedar Hill (Ml 230100) : Castle Hill-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Leed Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Broadway : Leed Street-Sandown
Works description: Infill Seam/Joint With 6mm
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 25 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In C/W And F/W From Jcn Wellington Rd To O/S 14
Works description: Excavation Of Road Crossing And Footways For Connection Of New Substation For Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Yarmouth : On The West Side Of The Yarmouth Bridge (Ml 620013) : Bridge Road-Yarmouth
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 River Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Yarmouth : To The West Of The Yarmouth Bridge (Ml 620013) : River Road-Yarmouth
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 620051) : Tennyson Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : Opposite The Junction Of Nettlestone Primary School (Ml 330083b) : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 17 To O/S 21 On Bannock Road
Works description: Niton – 416581 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broadwood Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 40 Broadwood Lane, Newpor,T Isle Of Wight
Works description: Remove Manifold And Cut Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Easton Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Victoria Road (Ml 640360) : Easton Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: St Helens : At The Junction With Embankment Road (Ml 330309) : Latimer Road-St Helens
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lincoln Way, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 8 On Lincoln Way
Works description: Bembridge – 414222 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Foundry, Niton Road, Rookley Po38 3nr
Works description: Chillerton 423540 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Duver Road (Ml 340384) : Oakhill Road-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 West View Queens Rd Freshwater Isle
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23a Regent Street, Shanklin (Flat Above Grubs)
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 330550) : Ryde Road-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandcove Rise, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Pier Road (Ml 341591) : Sandcove Rise-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S Little Westcliff To O/S The Stables
Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Yarmouth : At The Junction With Hallets Shute (Ml 640540) : Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
