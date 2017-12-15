Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: THORLEY : : Main Road-Thorley – 12313

Works description: Excavate/ investigate drainage issues in c/way

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017188

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adj to No.11 and o/s Sally’s Riding School : Forelands Field Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017222

Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : O/s 65, 33, 7, 5, 58, 62, 97, 93, 87 : Pelham Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017220

Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : Adj to The Lynch front gate : Upper Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017219

A3055 High Street, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MYRTLE HOUSE TO OUTSIDE RICHMOND HOUSE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001225

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 126 TO O/S 132

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001221

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 69 TO O/S 55

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001223

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

17 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE IVYHURST TO OUTSIDE WESTERN VIEW

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001220

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 10 REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08915232

B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

15 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: JNC OF SUN HILL AND GUSTERS SHUTE CALBOURNE ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 4PT

Works description: Access is required to a carriageway box to allow BT Openreach to give provision of service

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0015DECSDBRG936

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640251 : Colemans Lane-Porchfield

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs and make good drive into Durrants Farm PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017268

Granville Rise, Totland, Isle of Wight

17 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE LODGE TO OUTSIDE COLLING TREE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001222

Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

17 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE No.21 PINE RIDGE COURT

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001218

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

17 December — 17 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM O/S 2 TO O/S COPPIDHALL FARM

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND A LV POLE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001172

Highdown Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

17 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: OUTSIDE HIGH DOWN INN

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001219

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Howe copse Hillway Road Bembridge

Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner on main sewer in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914899

Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MILLSTEAD TO OUTSIDE No.3

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001224

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

16 December — 18 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 BEECHCROFT DRIVE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001190

Park Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

16 December — 16 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S 1 -2

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001170

Solent Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

17 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S TREE TOPS TO O/S TANGLEWOOD

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001207

Solent Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

17 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE WESTLANDS TO OUTSIDE ROBINS BUSH

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001204

The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight

16 December — 16 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FROM O/S LYNDHURST TO O/S MARSH COOMBE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES. NIL EXCAVATION.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001166

Weston Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

17 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE SEA GROVE TO OUTSIDE CHEVERTONS

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001217

A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight

15 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction with Kite Hill and Firestone Copse, Wootton Bridge, Ryde,

Works description: Remove pouch box from grass verge

Responsibility for works: ROMEC LTD

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: SW0767923981

Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHILDRENS SERVICES, ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT,IOW

Works description: – CONNECT NEW MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08922172

Horestone Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 HORESTONE DRIVE, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW STOPTAPS X 2

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914446

Leighwood Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: on the junction of ASHEY ROAD and LEIGHWOOD CLOSE on LEIGHWOOD CLOSE

Works description: RYDE 30 – DSLAM 385539 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ4LGAN01

Mill Square, Wootton, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: IVY HALL ,MILL SQUARE, WOOTTON, IOW.

Works description: Install water connection for The Coach House.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08910495

Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

15 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01

Russell Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

15 December — 02 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : ML 640447 : Russell Road-Shorwell

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640447 SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017283

Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BOX COTTAGE SOUTHDOWN LANE, CHALE, VENTNOR IOW

Works description: RENEW AND RESITE MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08913182

St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Oppsite 42 St John Crescent, Sandown,

Works description: Remove pouch box from footway

Responsibility for works: ROMEC LTD

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: SW0767921686