Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 16 February 2018
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Cemetry To Where The A3020 Joins Arctic Road `
Works description: Verge/Highway Will Be Dug To Install New Cable To Replace The Current Cable Which Has A Number Of Faults On.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start (from streetworks register)
Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 16 February 2018
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The A3020 Juction – 292 Arctic Road `
Works description: Verge/Highway Will Be Dug To Install New Cable To Replace The Current Cable Which Has A Number Of Faults On.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start (from streetworks register)
Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: O/S Little Shillings: Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill On Centre Line
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading: Just Past Oasis On The St Helens Bound Side Of The C/Way: Carpenters Road-Brading – 6701
Works description: Gully Cover Loose And Breaking Out
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 16 February 2018
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Falcon Factory O/S 69 To Nr 28 Minerva Road
Works description: Verge/Highway Will Be Dug To Install New Cable To Replace The Current Cable Which Has A Number Of Faults On Multiway Lights And Lane Closure Being Used
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start (from streetworks register)
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence
Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Requires Remedial Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kingston Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 16 February 2018
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Nr Jcn Minerva Road O/S 5 To N Power Front Gates And Jcn Transco Access Road
Works description: Verge/Highway Will Be Dug To Install New Cable To Replace The Current Cable Which Has A Number Of Faults On Multiway Lights And Lane Closure Being Used
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start (from streetworks register)
Minerva Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 16 February 2018
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: O/S 22-28
Works description: Verge/Highway Will Be Dug To Install New Cable To Replace The Current Cable Which Has A Number Of Faults On Multiway Lights And Lane Closure Being Used
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start (from streetworks register)
St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ropundabout, St. Georges Way, Jct Of Medina Way Newport, Iow.
Works description: -Locate Buried Valave
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Star Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: Opposite The Junction With Warwick Street: Star Street-Ryde
Works description: M/H Cover 4065 Is Starting To Break Out
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wootton: Near Junction With Park View: Station Road-Wootton
Works description: Adjust Two Gullies Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Whitwell: Right Hand Section From Junction With Bannock Road 138m, Ml 560301: Bannock Road-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Barton Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
02 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Campfield Road, 141m, Ml 161336: Barton Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairway Path, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Former Sandham School
Works description: Disconnect Service In Footway
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 February — 03 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 40 Furrlongs,
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Greenways, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs, Ml 20470: Greenways-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Heathfields Close To The Shielings, 230m, Ml 630213: Heathfield Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Near The Entrance Of Bembridge Boarding Campus On Hillway Road
Works description: Bembridge 367105 – Blockages – Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In In Cw /Fw/Verge To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marlborough Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1 Marlbrough Road
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No.10 Wyndham House, Melville Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Milne Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 February — 03 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9 Milne Way,
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 February — 03 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 16 Mountbatten Drive,
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Muddy Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Across Manor Crescent, Ml F20268: Muddy Lane-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pondwell Close, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
02 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 23
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 February — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22
Works description: Cherry Picker
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Long Johns Building
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 1st February, 2017 6:49am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
