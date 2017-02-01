Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 16 February 2018

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Cemetry To Where The A3020 Joins Arctic Road `

Works description: Verge/Highway Will Be Dug To Install New Cable To Replace The Current Cable Which Has A Number Of Faults On.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start (from streetworks register)

Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 16 February 2018

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The A3020 Juction – 292 Arctic Road `

Works description: Verge/Highway Will Be Dug To Install New Cable To Replace The Current Cable Which Has A Number Of Faults On.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start (from streetworks register)

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 03 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: O/S Little Shillings: Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill On Centre Line

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 03 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading: Just Past Oasis On The St Helens Bound Side Of The C/Way: Carpenters Road-Brading – 6701

Works description: Gully Cover Loose And Breaking Out

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 16 February 2018

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: Falcon Factory O/S 69 To Nr 28 Minerva Road

Works description: Verge/Highway Will Be Dug To Install New Cable To Replace The Current Cable Which Has A Number Of Faults On Multiway Lights And Lane Closure Being Used

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start (from streetworks register)

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 03 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence

Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Requires Remedial Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kingston Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 16 February 2018

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: Nr Jcn Minerva Road O/S 5 To N Power Front Gates And Jcn Transco Access Road

Works description: Verge/Highway Will Be Dug To Install New Cable To Replace The Current Cable Which Has A Number Of Faults On Multiway Lights And Lane Closure Being Used

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start (from streetworks register)

Minerva Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 16 February 2018

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: O/S 22-28

Works description: Verge/Highway Will Be Dug To Install New Cable To Replace The Current Cable Which Has A Number Of Faults On Multiway Lights And Lane Closure Being Used

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start (from streetworks register)

St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ropundabout, St. Georges Way, Jct Of Medina Way Newport, Iow.

Works description: -Locate Buried Valave

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Star Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 03 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: Opposite The Junction With Warwick Street: Star Street-Ryde

Works description: M/H Cover 4065 Is Starting To Break Out

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 03 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wootton: Near Junction With Park View: Station Road-Wootton

Works description: Adjust Two Gullies Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Whitwell: Right Hand Section From Junction With Bannock Road 138m, Ml 560301: Bannock Road-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Whitwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Barton Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

02 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Campfield Road, 141m, Ml 161336: Barton Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairway Path, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Former Sandham School

Works description: Disconnect Service In Footway

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 February — 03 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 40 Furrlongs,

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs, Ml 20470: Greenways-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Heathfields Close To The Shielings, 230m, Ml 630213: Heathfield Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 03 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Near The Entrance Of Bembridge Boarding Campus On Hillway Road

Works description: Bembridge 367105 – Blockages – Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In In Cw /Fw/Verge To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 02 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1 Marlbrough Road

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No.10 Wyndham House, Melville Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milne Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 February — 03 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9 Milne Way,

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 February — 03 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 16 Mountbatten Drive,

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Muddy Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Across Manor Crescent, Ml F20268: Muddy Lane-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pondwell Close, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

02 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 23

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 February — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 22

Works description: Cherry Picker

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Long Johns Building

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0