Evie’s precious locks are the chop in aid of children with cancer

Little Evie Fuller, the nine year old twin sister of another brave young Islander, Gracie-May, will be cutting 30cm of her hair for Little Princess Trust

Evie says she is going ahead with the chop “so another little girl with cancer can have hair”.

Show your support

As well as donating her precious locks, Evie is hoping to raise enough cash for her hair to be made into a wig.

The Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides wigs to children with cancer, to help them cope when they lose their hair.

Head over to Evie’s Just Giving Page to show your support.

The big chop takes place on Thursday 9th February 2017.