Evie’s precious locks are the chop in aid of children with cancer

Well done to little Evie Fuller for bravely choosing to have 30cm of her precious locks cut off to make a wig for another child who has lost their hair due to cancer.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Evie Fuller

Little Evie Fuller, the nine year old twin sister of another brave young Islander, Gracie-May, will be cutting 30cm of her hair for Little Princess Trust

Evie says she is going ahead with the chop “so another little girl with cancer can have hair”.

Show your support
As well as donating her precious locks, Evie is hoping to raise enough cash for her hair to be made into a wig.

The Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides wigs to children with cancer, to help them cope when they lose their hair.

Head over to Evie’s Just Giving Page to show your support.

The big chop takes place on Thursday 9th February 2017.

Wednesday, 1st February, 2017 8:36am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eXR

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Youth

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*