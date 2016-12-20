Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th December 2016

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Tree removal works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Whitecross Path
Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Bridleway 23, Lake, Isle of Wight (Whitecross Path)
21 December — 23 December
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Bridleway 23, Lake, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 December — 23 December
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Opposite The Garage By The Crossing: Lushington Hill-Newport
Works description: Lamp: Outage (Single Unit) – Cust States The 30 / 40 Mph Sign Is Not Working – Not The One On The Side Of The Garage (Enquiry 16091522) (Sl: Led Sl Outage) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: On The Wootton Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before No.2 Belmont Cottage: 40/50 Sign
Works description: Idr – Illuminated 40/50mph Sign Is Leaning Over And Requires Resetting To Upright Tm – Give & Take (Sg: Degradation – Traffic Sign) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Path, Lake, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Lake: At The Back Of 26 Kestrel Close, Lake. Along The Path (Whitecross Farrm Lane): Whitecross Path-Lake
Works description: Remove 2 Dead Trees From No Mans Land Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Approx 40m Past The Tip On The Arreton Bound Side Of The C/Way, Pop Footpath N95: Briddlesford Road-N
Works description: Idr – Gully Has Sunk And Requires Resetting To Level Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch: O/S Fowlsdown Lodge: Canteen Road-Newchurch
Works description: Excavte/ Investigate Cause Of Leak (Possible Ground Water), Please Call Area Steward Geoff Pidgeon Or Senior Steward Matt Shaw To Site To View The Open Excavation. (Gl: Non Functioning Gully) Tm: Ds Advices Possible 2 Way Lights Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carter Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 December — 23 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 15
Works description: Excavation To Recover Moling Equipment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ventnor: Short Spur At Top Right Of Castle Court, 31m, Ml 540256a: Castle Court-Ventnor
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown: R162 Boundary To Kings House, High St, Sandown: High Street—High Street-Sandown
Works description: The Works Require A Rial Pit To Be Excavated In The Footway To Determine How The Footway Slab Is Supported On The Steel Beam Beneath The Wrought Iron Railings, It Is Also Required To Establish The Existing Baseplate Fixing Detail Of The Wrought Iron Railings. The Works Will Require A Temporary Pedestrian Footway Closure During The Works, The Trial Pit/Pits Are To Be Excavated And Re-Instated Within One Working Day, The Area Is To Be Catscanned Prior To Any Excavations. The Engineer Jason Boulter
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Binstead: Whole Length Of Newnham Road, Mls 330203, 330204, 330205: Newnham Road-Binstead
Works description: Raise Covers Following Resurfacing Scheme Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 92 Throuh To Os 94 , Palmers Road
Works description: Build 1 Concrete Chamber 915mm X 445mm X 965mm Deep In Footway,Install 2m Of 1 Way Poly Duct In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
20 December — 05 January 2017
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 19 To O/S 23
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
