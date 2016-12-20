Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th December 2016

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Tree removal works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Whitecross Path

Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Bridleway 23, Lake, Isle of Wight (Whitecross Path)

21 December — 23 December

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Bridleway 23, Lake, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 December — 23 December

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Opposite The Garage By The Crossing: Lushington Hill-Newport

Works description: Lamp: Outage (Single Unit) – Cust States The 30 / 40 Mph Sign Is Not Working – Not The One On The Side Of The Garage (Enquiry 16091522) (Sl: Led Sl Outage) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: On The Wootton Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before No.2 Belmont Cottage: 40/50 Sign

Works description: Idr – Illuminated 40/50mph Sign Is Leaning Over And Requires Resetting To Upright Tm – Give & Take (Sg: Degradation – Traffic Sign) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Path, Lake, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Lake: At The Back Of 26 Kestrel Close, Lake. Along The Path (Whitecross Farrm Lane): Whitecross Path-Lake

Works description: Remove 2 Dead Trees From No Mans Land Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Approx 40m Past The Tip On The Arreton Bound Side Of The C/Way, Pop Footpath N95: Briddlesford Road-N

Works description: Idr – Gully Has Sunk And Requires Resetting To Level Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch: O/S Fowlsdown Lodge: Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: Excavte/ Investigate Cause Of Leak (Possible Ground Water), Please Call Area Steward Geoff Pidgeon Or Senior Steward Matt Shaw To Site To View The Open Excavation. (Gl: Non Functioning Gully) Tm: Ds Advices Possible 2 Way Lights Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 December — 23 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Number 15

Works description: Excavation To Recover Moling Equipment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor: Short Spur At Top Right Of Castle Court, 31m, Ml 540256a: Castle Court-Ventnor

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown: R162 Boundary To Kings House, High St, Sandown: High Street—High Street-Sandown

Works description: The Works Require A Rial Pit To Be Excavated In The Footway To Determine How The Footway Slab Is Supported On The Steel Beam Beneath The Wrought Iron Railings, It Is Also Required To Establish The Existing Baseplate Fixing Detail Of The Wrought Iron Railings. The Works Will Require A Temporary Pedestrian Footway Closure During The Works, The Trial Pit/Pits Are To Be Excavated And Re-Instated Within One Working Day, The Area Is To Be Catscanned Prior To Any Excavations. The Engineer Jason Boulter

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Binstead: Whole Length Of Newnham Road, Mls 330203, 330204, 330205: Newnham Road-Binstead

Works description: Raise Covers Following Resurfacing Scheme Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 92 Throuh To Os 94 , Palmers Road

Works description: Build 1 Concrete Chamber 915mm X 445mm X 965mm Deep In Footway,Install 2m Of 1 Way Poly Duct In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

20 December — 05 January 2017

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 19 To O/S 23

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Ell R Brown under CC BY 2.0