Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The closure is required for pipe investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Colwell Common Road,Totland

Location: at Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Colwell Common Road,Totland)

25 August — 29 August

Diversion route

Name: Colwell Common Road,Totland

Location: at Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Colwell Common Road,Totland)

25 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Osborne Road

Location: at Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Osborne Road)

24 August — 07 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 August — 07 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Medeway

Location: at Medeway, Lake, Isle of Wight (Medeway)

25 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: New Road

Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (New Road)

25 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Upper Moorgreen Road

Location: at Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Upper Moorgreen Road)

25 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 26 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Jct Alresford Rd On The Jct Of Sandown Rd Shanklin

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 29 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Totland : O/S Long Close, Colwell Common Road : Colwell Common Road-Totland – 18174

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Medeway, Lake, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 29 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Lake : From O/S No.67 To O/S No.45 : Medeway-Lake

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 29 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Wootton : O/S Tenth House : New Road-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 07 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Weeks Road, 200m, Ml 340574 : Osborne Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 29 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : From O/S No.117 To O/S 135 : Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 27 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 7 Leeson Rd Ventnor

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp. 62 On High Street

Works description: Newport 379620 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 30 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 24-26 Medina Avenue, Newport Iow Po30 1hg

Works description: Newport – 389179 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp Howgate Farm

Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Waste Derived Fuel On Forest Road

Works description: Newport – 422861 – Other – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 5m Duct

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside 60b Albany Road (Ml 240214) : Albany Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside The Man In The Moon (Ml 220143) : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 31 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Walden, Nettlestone Hill.

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Binstead Hill (Ml 340502) : Church Road-Binstead

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 Church Rd ,Gurnard Cowes Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stopcock

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road

Works description: Newport 366722 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Woodside Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp From The Junc Of Upper Woodside Road On Lower Woodside Road

Works description: Wootton Bridge 428291 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 11m Duct In Soft From Joint Box

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Footpath 177, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 100 High Street On Newport Footpath 177

Works description: Newport 379620 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Trafalgar Road (Ml 242324) : Portland Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Crocker Street (Ml 260425) : St Cross Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Highland Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Hill (Ml 340561a) : Upper Highland Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0