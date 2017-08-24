Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th August 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (24th August) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

road ahead closed

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The closure is required for pipe investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Colwell Common Road,Totland
Location: at Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Colwell Common Road,Totland)
25 August — 29 August
Diversion route
Name: Colwell Common Road,Totland
Location: at Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Colwell Common Road,Totland)
25 August — 29 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Osborne Road
Location: at Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Osborne Road)
24 August — 07 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 August — 07 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Medeway
Location: at Medeway, Lake, Isle of Wight (Medeway)
25 August — 29 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: New Road
Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (New Road)
25 August — 29 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upper Moorgreen Road
Location: at Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Upper Moorgreen Road)
25 August — 29 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 26 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Jct Alresford Rd On The Jct Of Sandown Rd Shanklin
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland : O/S Long Close, Colwell Common Road : Colwell Common Road-Totland – 18174
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Medeway, Lake, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Lake : From O/S No.67 To O/S No.45 : Medeway-Lake
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Wootton : O/S Tenth House : New Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 07 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Weeks Road, 200m, Ml 340574 : Osborne Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From O/S No.117 To O/S 135 : Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 27 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 7 Leeson Rd Ventnor
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp. 62 On High Street
Works description: Newport 379620 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 30 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 24-26 Medina Avenue, Newport Iow Po30 1hg
Works description: Newport – 389179 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp Howgate Farm
Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Waste Derived Fuel On Forest Road
Works description: Newport – 422861 – Other – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 5m Duct
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside 60b Albany Road (Ml 240214) : Albany Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside The Man In The Moon (Ml 220143) : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 31 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Walden, Nettlestone Hill.
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Binstead Hill (Ml 340502) : Church Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Church Rd ,Gurnard Cowes Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stopcock
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road
Works description: Newport 366722 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Woodside Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp From The Junc Of Upper Woodside Road On Lower Woodside Road
Works description: Wootton Bridge 428291 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 11m Duct In Soft From Joint Box
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Footpath 177, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 100 High Street On Newport Footpath 177
Works description: Newport 379620 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Trafalgar Road (Ml 242324) : Portland Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Crocker Street (Ml 260425) : St Cross Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Highland Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Hill (Ml 340561a) : Upper Highland Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 24th August, 2017 7:48am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fAs

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*