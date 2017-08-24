Isle of Wight teenagers will be finding out today (Thursday) how well they fared with their 2017 GCSE results.

Updates will be coming in throughout the day from all the schools including Carisbrooke College, Christ the King College, Cowes Enterprise College, Medina College, Ryde Academy, Ryde School and Sandown Bay Academy.

New grading system

This will be the first year of new grading system, switching from the A*-U to 9-1.

Not all subjects fall under the new grading system, just English literature, English language and maths. 20 further subjects will switch to the 9 to 1 grading in 2018, and others following in 2019.

Ofqual and the BBC have produced this table which helps to understand the new grading boundaries.

This video explains the changes.

Live 2017 GCSE results coverage

9:55 – Sandown Bay Academy

This year’s GCSE results for Year 11 students are a reflection of the hard work they have put in, which has resulted in an improvement on a headline measure of 5 A*-C including English and Maths; this figure is an increase of 5% on last year with an overall figure of approximately 42% at this stage.

This improvement is alongside last week’s rise in A Level measures which overall was around 12% improvement on most figures, resulting in students getting their university of choice.

This week, however, is focusing on the GCSE students who have performed well in particular with the new grading and associated course content within Maths and English. Well done to all students who rose to this challenge.

9:58 – Cowes Enterprise College

Year 11 students at Cowes have performed extraordinarily well on the new GCSEs in English and mathematics, with a big clutch of the new – much more challenging top grades. Sixteen students scored at least one Grade 9 (tougher than A*) and two of them managed a double Grade 9 in both English Language and Literature.

At the same time, the year group has exceeded all the former performance measures and, by comparison, are the most successful year in the history of the school to date!

10:26 – Carisbrooke and Medina Colleges

Students at Carisbrooke and Medina Colleges celebrated achieving what Executive Headteacher Peter Shaw described as “a really encouraging set of GCSE results”

“Our students and staff, right across the Island Innovation Federation, have worked incredibly hard for a significant period of time now and the improvement is there for all to see. This year we have seen new examinations as well as a new grading system in English and Maths. In any time of change, it is important not to lose sight of the simple fact that great teaching and committed students will always be key to success and we have plenty of evidence of that here today. “This is my last GCSE results day in the UK and I am very proud to leave our learning community on such a positive note. “It is particularly pleasing that we have a large number of students getting very good grades, including many achieving a 9 in English or Maths. That really is an outstanding achievement. We now look forward to seeing many of our students, as well as those from elsewhere on the island, coming to our dedicated Sixth Form Campus in September. “We already have nearly 280 applications for Year 12 and I`m sure that number will increase following this really encouraging set of GCSE results for both Carisbrooke and Medina College.”

10:58 – Priory School

A year of outstanding results for GCSEs for the 13 students in Y11, 1 in Y10, 1 in Y9, who cover the full range of ability. We have the new 9-1 grades in English & Maths but we have done the official A*- G equivalents and so aggregated the grades to give a consistent overall picture.

120 GCSEs taken with 60% of all Grades A*/A/B

92% of candidates 5 A*-C all subjects

85% of candidates 5 A*-C with Maths, English & Science

100 % A*-C in following 12 subjects

Head teacher, Edmund Matyjaszek, said,

“In the year when the new GCSEs in Maths and English came in, and the new Combined/Triple Science syllabus, to achieve 100% A*-C in English, Maths-Higher/Further, and Triple Sciences is exceptional. “The focus on the individual student is the hallmark of the approach at Priory School, to help those who need it, and to spur on those who can excel. We congratulate our candidates and tutors on their results.”

11.03: Ryde School

Ryde School is celebrating some excellent GCSE results this year: 24% of entries were awarded A* whilst 91% of our pupils achieved 5 or more A* to C grades including Maths and English. 90% of all entries were awarded a C grade or above whilst 63% secured the requirements for the EBacc (in 2016 24.5% of pupils nationally managed this.)

Over a quarter of Ryde School pupils achieved an average score of 10 A grades or better.

Headmaster Mark Waldron commented,

“These are excellent results that pupils, parents and teachers alike can be proud of. There has been a lot of change to manage over recent years so to have our best results for over a decade at A* is fantastic and behind these excellent top grades are lots of individual stories of personal success. I am especially pleased with our pupils success in the core subjects with over half the grades in Maths and close to two thirds in English being either A* or A and some outstanding results in the sciences – over half the grades in Physics were A* for example.”

