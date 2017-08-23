Cost to council of Red Funnel planning appeal revealed

The council share this latest following the approval of Red Funnel’s planning appeal. Ed

As the planning authority, the Isle of Wight Council acknowledges the decision of the planning inspector in relation to the appeal by Red Funnel for its application at East Cowes and the local planning authority will now need to further engage with Red Funnel about the application.

Cabinet member for planning and housing, Councillor Barry Abraham, said:

“We acknowledge the decision of the planning inspector for the application at East Cowes. The council is pleased that the inspector sought to determine this application in a timely manner as this now provides more certainty on the planning decision for both Red Funnel and the Island. “We are now at the start of the development process and look forward to learning more about Red Funnel’s specific plans to bring forward this project. “I am appreciative that as part of the process, Red Funnel confirmed during the hearing that it would not be seeking to make a claim for costs against the council.”

Cost to the IWC

The appeal process has cost the council £12,500 in legal and technical advice and involved 200 hours of staff resource.

Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, Cllr Wayne Whittle, said:

“The regeneration of East Cowes has been in progress for a number of years, but this development will certainly start to move things forward at pace. “As a council, we are committed to regeneration and the future sustainability of the Isle of Wight. This project will enable both physical and economic regeneration for both East Cowes and the Island. It is also important that we support and nurture existing local businesses to continue to grow and thrive, and we will continue to work with those businesses to ensure that their interests are supported as best possible. “The council now needs to understand from Red Funnel what its plans for the scheme are and the timescales for delivery so that the council can review the wider highway and public realm options so that funding opportunities can be identified.”

At this initial stage, no timeframes for the development are currently known.