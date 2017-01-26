Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.
Carriageway resurfacing preparation works and kerbing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Avenue Road
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)
27 January — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
27 January — 31 March
Suspension of one-way
Name: Tennyson Road
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Tennyson Road)
27 January — 31 March
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)
27 January — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
27 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 56-58 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight. Po36 8az.
Works description: 2 Way Pts Required To Replace Defective Telegragh Pole In The House Side Concrete Section Of Footway O/S 56/58 Avenue Road.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: At The Junction With Drill Hall Road (Ml 210075): J/O Drill Hall Rd Pelican
Works description: Siemens To Remove Kerb Side Detection Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake: At The Junction Of Newport Road & Sandown Road (Ml 410087, Ml 410043 & Ml 410042): Newport Rd Signals
Works description: Electrical Works – Ensure 450mm Of Clearance Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake: At The Junction Of Denness Path & Sandown Road (Ml 410043): Adj Shops Pelican
Works description: Make Kerbs Flush Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wroxall: Between Mountfield Road And West Road: Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wroxall: Between West Road And Avenue Road: High Street-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin: Between Falcon Cross Road And High Street: Landguard Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Northcliff Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin: Between St Martins Avenue And St Boniface Cliff Road: Northcliff Gardens-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Western Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin: Betwen High Street And Landguard Road: Western Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Beatrice Avenue, East Cowe,S Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 January — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 55
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Coombe Park, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2, Coombe Prk, Wroxall, Ventnor
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dennett Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Viaal Maria, Dennett Road,Bembridge,Iow.
Works description: – Renedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Meadow Close, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 03 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Whitwell: Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Nettlecombe Lane, 71m, Ml 561218: Meadow Close-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Solent Gardens, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 08 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: Whole Length Of Road From Colwell Lane, 188m, Ml 640580: Solent Gardens-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wray Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 03 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 6
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 York Street, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
