Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing preparation works and kerbing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Avenue Road

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)

27 January — 31 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

27 January — 31 March

Suspension of one-way

Name: Tennyson Road

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Tennyson Road)

27 January — 31 March

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)

27 January — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

27 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 56-58 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight. Po36 8az.

Works description: 2 Way Pts Required To Replace Defective Telegragh Pole In The House Side Concrete Section Of Footway O/S 56/58 Avenue Road.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: At The Junction With Drill Hall Road (Ml 210075): J/O Drill Hall Rd Pelican

Works description: Siemens To Remove Kerb Side Detection Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 January — 30 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake: At The Junction Of Newport Road & Sandown Road (Ml 410087, Ml 410043 & Ml 410042): Newport Rd Signals

Works description: Electrical Works – Ensure 450mm Of Clearance Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 January — 30 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake: At The Junction Of Denness Path & Sandown Road (Ml 410043): Adj Shops Pelican

Works description: Make Kerbs Flush Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wroxall: Between Mountfield Road And West Road: Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wroxall: Between West Road And Avenue Road: High Street-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin: Between Falcon Cross Road And High Street: Landguard Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Northcliff Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin: Between St Martins Avenue And St Boniface Cliff Road: Northcliff Gardens-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Western Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin: Betwen High Street And Landguard Road: Western Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Beatrice Avenue, East Cowe,S Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 January — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 55

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Coombe Park, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2, Coombe Prk, Wroxall, Ventnor

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dennett Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Viaal Maria, Dennett Road,Bembridge,Iow.

Works description: – Renedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Meadow Close, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 03 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Whitwell: Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Nettlecombe Lane, 71m, Ml 561218: Meadow Close-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Whitwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent Gardens, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 08 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: Whole Length Of Road From Colwell Lane, 188m, Ml 640580: Solent Gardens-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wray Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 03 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 6

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 York Street, Cowes

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Ell R Brown under CC BY 2.0