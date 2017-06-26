Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Noke Common

Location: at C06 Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight (Noke Common)

26 June — 07 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C06 Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 June — 07 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

New high friction surfacing replacement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street

Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (High Street)

26 June — 28 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

26 June — 28 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

26 June — 28 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: New Road

Location: at New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (New Road)

26 June — 07 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 June — 07 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Blackwater Hollow

Location: at A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight (Blackwater Hollow)

27 June — 30 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

27 June — 30 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Staplers Road

Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road)

26 June — 07 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 June — 07 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Upton Road

Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Upton Road)

26 June — 07 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 June — 07 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The closure is required for new utility water main works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Three Gates Road

Location: at Somerton Farm – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Three Gates Road)

26 June — 03 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Somerton Farm – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 June — 21 July

Temporary one-way

Name: Newport Road One Way N/B

Location: at Somerton Farm – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Newport Road One Way N/B)

26 June — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: One Way S/B Diversion

Location: at Somerton Farm – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (One Way S/B Diversion)

26 June — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Prince Street, Ryde

Location: at Prince Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Prince Street, Ryde)

26 June — 28 June

Diversion route

Name: Prince Street, Ryde

Location: at Prince Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Prince Street, Ryde)

26 June — 28 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Trinity Road

Location: at A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Trinity Road)

26 June — 28 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 June — 28 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport Road Jct Of Three Gates Road , Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Renew 100m Of 450mm Water Main Southbound From Newport Road Jct Of Three Gates Road In Newport Road,Road Closure Fo Three Gates Road While Work Is Carried Out On The Mini Roundabout,Multiway Traffic Lights Once Away From The Mini Roundabout & Local Diversion Through Somerton Industrial Est.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 28 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Albany Prison, 55 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Repair Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 28 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 48 High Street, Ventnor

Works description: No-Dig Lay Anti Skid Material In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 28 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : Trinity Road, Ventnor. Adj To The Church. : Trinity Road-Ventnor

Works description: C/Way Depression Excavation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 10 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor: From Castle Road 258m West (Ml530128): Gills Cliff Road-Ventnor:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3)) Ventno

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 10 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor: From Whitwell Road 250m South And East (Ml530127): Gills Cliff Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Cc-Ul-M&Flexi&30%Recon:U/H3, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv With Flexiplast System & 32% Reconstruction-Urban:H3) Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: From Main Road Heading South East For 253m (Ml640503): New Road-Porchfield:; Stacey Terrett

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: From 385m North West Of Colemans Lane A Further 255m North West (Ml640505): New Road-Porchfield:; Eric Longw

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: From 250m Main Road Heading Souoth East For 250m (Ml 640504): New Road-Porchfield:; Stacey Terrett

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Horsebridge Hill 660m West (Ml240113): Noke Common-Newport:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Newpor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Prince Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 28 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Os Premier Stores – In Middle Of The Road – Junc With St Johns Rd : Prince Street-Ryde

Works description: C/Way Depression Investigation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Electric Sub Station 450m Southwest Towards Newport, Ml 320167: Staplers Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:R/H2 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: From Butts Road 260m Southwest Towards Upton, Ml 320207: Upton Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren150:R/H2 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: From Junction With Stroud Wood Road 480m Towards Haylands, Ml 320206: Upton Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren150:R/H2 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From 330m Southwest Of Park Road A Further 470m Southwest (Ml 320168): Whiterails Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Erbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 June — 29 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 3 To O/S 11 On Fairlee Road

Works description: Newport – 395991 – Overlay Lay Approx 30m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw,Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 27 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 98m South From The Junc Of Cothey Way On Brading Road Ryde

Works description: Ryde – 371044 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os Ryde Laundary

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : Adjcacent To Woods Drive, Ml 430144 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch

Works description: Post Works To Bus Stop Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Chandler Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 28 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : : White Pit Lane—Chandler Close-Newport

Works description: Trail Pits

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downend Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: North Of The Junction With Downs Road: Downend Road-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: Approching The Junction Of Downend Road: Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 28 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At The Junc With Guyers Road On Gate Lane

Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Other – 30m Of Duct Overlay In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 28 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At The Junc With Gate Lane On Guyers Road

Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Other – 30m Of Duct Overlay In Verge/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3021 Link Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 28 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Castle Street (Ml 110030) : Link Road-East Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 180 Park Road

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 02 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Carvel Court

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Star Public House

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight

27 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Downs View, Main Road, Wellow, Iow

Works description: – Reconnect Water Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Berry Lane, Chillerton, Isle Of Wight

27 June — 28 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 230m South East From Ramsdown Farm , Berry Lane

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Berry Lane, Chillerton, Isle Of Wight

27 June — 28 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 120m South East Of Ramsdown Farm , Berry Lane

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Hollow, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

27 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Welcomes, High Street, Godshil, Iow.

Works description: – Replace Broken 3″ Valve

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: On The Junction Of Lake Hill And Denness Road On Denness Road

Works description: Sandown – 7 – 404850 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 June — 28 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road

Works description: Newport – 366722 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 23 Great Preston Rd

Works description: Ryde – 358485 – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 71

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Langley Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Langley Road, Cowes

Works description: Section 50 – Works To Install New Electrical Connection

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lowtherville Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 28 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 39 Lowtherville Rd, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig To Boundary – Investigate Leak

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 32

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Somerset Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

26 June — 02 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Flat 2, Fairlawn, Somerset Road, Seaview

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

27 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Opposite Of 43 On St Johns Road

Works description: Sandown – 410070 – Overlay Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

