Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Noke Common
Location: at C06 Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight (Noke Common)
26 June — 07 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C06 Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 June — 07 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New high friction surfacing replacement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (High Street)
26 June — 28 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
26 June — 28 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
26 June — 28 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: New Road
Location: at New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (New Road)
26 June — 07 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 June — 07 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Blackwater Hollow
Location: at A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight (Blackwater Hollow)
27 June — 30 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
27 June — 30 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Staplers Road
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road)
26 June — 07 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 June — 07 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upton Road
Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Upton Road)
26 June — 07 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 June — 07 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The closure is required for new utility water main works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Three Gates Road
Location: at Somerton Farm – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Three Gates Road)
26 June — 03 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Somerton Farm – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 June — 21 July
Temporary one-way
Name: Newport Road One Way N/B
Location: at Somerton Farm – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Newport Road One Way N/B)
26 June — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: One Way S/B Diversion
Location: at Somerton Farm – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (One Way S/B Diversion)
26 June — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Prince Street, Ryde
Location: at Prince Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Prince Street, Ryde)
26 June — 28 June
Diversion route
Name: Prince Street, Ryde
Location: at Prince Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Prince Street, Ryde)
26 June — 28 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Trinity Road
Location: at A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Trinity Road)
26 June — 28 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 June — 28 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport Road Jct Of Three Gates Road , Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Renew 100m Of 450mm Water Main Southbound From Newport Road Jct Of Three Gates Road In Newport Road,Road Closure Fo Three Gates Road While Work Is Carried Out On The Mini Roundabout,Multiway Traffic Lights Once Away From The Mini Roundabout & Local Diversion Through Somerton Industrial Est.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 28 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Albany Prison, 55 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Repair Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 28 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 48 High Street, Ventnor
Works description: No-Dig Lay Anti Skid Material In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 28 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Trinity Road, Ventnor. Adj To The Church. : Trinity Road-Ventnor
Works description: C/Way Depression Excavation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 10 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: From Castle Road 258m West (Ml530128): Gills Cliff Road-Ventnor:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3)) Ventno
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 10 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: From Whitwell Road 250m South And East (Ml530127): Gills Cliff Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Cc-Ul-M&Flexi&30%Recon:U/H3, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv With Flexiplast System & 32% Reconstruction-Urban:H3) Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: From Main Road Heading South East For 253m (Ml640503): New Road-Porchfield:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: From 385m North West Of Colemans Lane A Further 255m North West (Ml640505): New Road-Porchfield:; Eric Longw
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: From 250m Main Road Heading Souoth East For 250m (Ml 640504): New Road-Porchfield:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Horsebridge Hill 660m West (Ml240113): Noke Common-Newport:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Newpor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Prince Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 28 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Os Premier Stores – In Middle Of The Road – Junc With St Johns Rd : Prince Street-Ryde
Works description: C/Way Depression Investigation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Electric Sub Station 450m Southwest Towards Newport, Ml 320167: Staplers Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:R/H2 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: From Butts Road 260m Southwest Towards Upton, Ml 320207: Upton Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren150:R/H2 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: From Junction With Stroud Wood Road 480m Towards Haylands, Ml 320206: Upton Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren150:R/H2 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From 330m Southwest Of Park Road A Further 470m Southwest (Ml 320168): Whiterails Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Erbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 3 To O/S 11 On Fairlee Road
Works description: Newport – 395991 – Overlay Lay Approx 30m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw,Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 27 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 98m South From The Junc Of Cothey Way On Brading Road Ryde
Works description: Ryde – 371044 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os Ryde Laundary
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : Adjcacent To Woods Drive, Ml 430144 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: Post Works To Bus Stop Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Chandler Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : : White Pit Lane—Chandler Close-Newport
Works description: Trail Pits
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downend Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: North Of The Junction With Downs Road: Downend Road-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: Approching The Junction Of Downend Road: Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At The Junc With Guyers Road On Gate Lane
Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Other – 30m Of Duct Overlay In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At The Junc With Gate Lane On Guyers Road
Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Other – 30m Of Duct Overlay In Verge/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3021 Link Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Castle Street (Ml 110030) : Link Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 180 Park Road
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 02 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Carvel Court
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Star Public House
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Downs View, Main Road, Wellow, Iow
Works description: – Reconnect Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Berry Lane, Chillerton, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 230m South East From Ramsdown Farm , Berry Lane
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Berry Lane, Chillerton, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 120m South East Of Ramsdown Farm , Berry Lane
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Hollow, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Welcomes, High Street, Godshil, Iow.
Works description: – Replace Broken 3″ Valve
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On The Junction Of Lake Hill And Denness Road On Denness Road
Works description: Sandown – 7 – 404850 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road
Works description: Newport – 366722 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 23 Great Preston Rd
Works description: Ryde – 358485 – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 71
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Langley Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Langley Road, Cowes
Works description: Section 50 – Works To Install New Electrical Connection
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lowtherville Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 Lowtherville Rd, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig To Boundary – Investigate Leak
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 32
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Somerset Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
26 June — 02 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Flat 2, Fairlawn, Somerset Road, Seaview
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Opposite Of 43 On St Johns Road
Works description: Sandown – 410070 – Overlay Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
