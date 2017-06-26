Ryde Rowing Club crews give strong performance at Woolston

Steve shares this latest report from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

There was a strong performance across the board from the Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club team that competed at Woolston Regatta, hosted by Southampton Rowing Club at Weston Shore, Southampton on Saturday (24th June, 2017).

The Club’s Coastal Junior Ladies four of Lisa Murphy, Catherine Murphy, Courtney Edmonds, Emily Pike and Coach Mick Jenner coxing (Cox) maintained their excellent recent form to easily win their final for a fifth win this season which should see them selected to represent the Hants & Dorset Championships at the South Coast Rowing Championships at Dorney Lake, Eton in September.

Exceptional performance

The young Men’s Novice Four – of Tye Cameron, Ben Sanderson, Austin Smith, Josh Lee with Dan Sanderson coxing – who have an average age of just 15 did exceptionally well to finish third in their heat to qualify for the final where they finished in fifth place.

Freya Drage then replaced Austin Smith in the crew to race in the J16 Fours event, against older opposition, where they impressed by finishing in third place. Austin Smith meanwhile competed in the Boy’s J16 Scull event finishing in second place.

Victory for Dale

The Club’s Coastal Junior Sculler Dale Buckett (pictured above), who has had a mixed season to date, returned to his best form to take victory in his event to secure a second win.

Men’s Novice Sculler Joel Smith performed well in his heat which he won – but struggled a little in the final with the outside draw in the choppy conditions – finishing in fourth place.

A comfortable win

There was however a final flourish – when the Mixed Fours crew of Kate Whitehurst, Lisa Murphy, Dale Buckett and Mick Jenner with Catherine Murphy coxing with a comfortable win in this event.