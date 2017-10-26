Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The closure is due to the likelihood of danger to the public from work which will be taking place on or near the footpath

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath R105,Seagrove Bay, Seaview

Location: at Esplanade, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath R105,Seagrove Bay, Seaview)

27 October — 28 February 2018

Diversion route

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pursley Close

Location: at Pursley Close, Lake, Isle of Wight (Pursley Close)

27 October — 31 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Mill Lane

Location: at C43 Mill Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Mill Lane)

27 October — 31 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C43 Mill Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

27 October — 31 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 10 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Victoria Street Substation

Works description: Excavation In The Footway To Allow Cable Jointing Of The High & Low Voltage Electricity Cables Outside Victoria Street Sub Station During Works To Replace The Plant Within The Substation. Occupy The Carriageway With Vehicles And Materials And A Hiab Lorry To Lift Out The Old Substation And Lift In The New One. Backfill & Rinstate The Footway Following Completion Of The Works.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 30 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 62a To Junc Of Station Avenue On Broadway, Sandown, Po36 9bb

Works description: Sandown 443354 – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 02 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Isle Of Wight (See Licence Attached, Cannot Read Address)

Works description: Scaff. App. 37a High Street, Shanklin – 21/09 – 27/09

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junc Castle Hold Lane

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003086

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O Of 49/48 On High Street

Works description: Newport – 440000 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Gurnard : Ml 140107 : Church Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing Ml 140107 Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hooke Hill, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junc School Green Road

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003456

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Near Cantina, Between 20 And 22

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Randells Taxis

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003437

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 08 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 29 To O/S 36

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Florins, High Street , Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 1

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003425

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 36 Palmers Rd Wootton Bridge Ryde Isle

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 45 Parkway, Freshwater, Po40 9dh

Works description: Freshwater – 445398 – Provison Of Service – Dig Req In Tarmac Footpath Where Marked In Grey Spray To Expose Buried Joint

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20b Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 34 Solent View Road On Solent View Road

Works description: Ryde – 441188 – Other – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay M Duct And Build 2 New Joint Boxes In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 Westhill Drvive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start