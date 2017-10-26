Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th October 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (26th October) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The closure is due to the likelihood of danger to the public from work which will be taking place on or near the footpath
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath R105,Seagrove Bay, Seaview
Location: at Esplanade, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath R105,Seagrove Bay, Seaview)
27 October — 28 February 2018
Diversion route
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pursley Close
Location: at Pursley Close, Lake, Isle of Wight (Pursley Close)
27 October — 31 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mill Lane
Location: at C43 Mill Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Mill Lane)
27 October — 31 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C43 Mill Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
27 October — 31 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 10 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Victoria Street Substation
Works description: Excavation In The Footway To Allow Cable Jointing Of The High & Low Voltage Electricity Cables Outside Victoria Street Sub Station During Works To Replace The Plant Within The Substation. Occupy The Carriageway With Vehicles And Materials And A Hiab Lorry To Lift Out The Old Substation And Lift In The New One. Backfill & Rinstate The Footway Following Completion Of The Works.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 30 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 62a To Junc Of Station Avenue On Broadway, Sandown, Po36 9bb
Works description: Sandown 443354 – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 02 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Isle Of Wight (See Licence Attached, Cannot Read Address)
Works description: Scaff. App. 37a High Street, Shanklin – 21/09 – 27/09
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junc Castle Hold Lane
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003086
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Of 49/48 On High Street
Works description: Newport – 440000 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 08 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Gurnard : Ml 140107 : Church Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing Ml 140107 Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hooke Hill, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junc School Green Road
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003456
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Near Cantina, Between 20 And 22
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Randells Taxis
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003437
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 08 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 29 To O/S 36
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Florins, High Street , Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 1
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003425
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 36 Palmers Rd Wootton Bridge Ryde Isle
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 45 Parkway, Freshwater, Po40 9dh
Works description: Freshwater – 445398 – Provison Of Service – Dig Req In Tarmac Footpath Where Marked In Grey Spray To Expose Buried Joint
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20b Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 34 Solent View Road On Solent View Road
Works description: Ryde – 441188 – Other – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay M Duct And Build 2 New Joint Boxes In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 Westhill Drvive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

