Flick Drummond steps down as deputy Police and Crime Commissioner

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane today announced that his deputy, Flick Drummond has left her post by mutual consent.

Michael said,

“The relationship between a PCC and his deputy has to be close and, unfortunately, it has become apparent this could not happen in this case. Following talks, we have both come to the decision that this is the best course of action to take.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Flick for all she has done for me over the last two months and her willingness to consider this post, supporting and deputising for me.

“It seemed we had complementary skills that would have enabled the close rapport needed to work together and add value for the people we serve, to keep them safer. This is a disappointment to us both.”