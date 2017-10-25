Flick Drummond steps down as deputy Police and Crime Commissioner

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane today announced that his deputy, Flick Drummond has left her post by mutual consent.
Michael said,
“The relationship between a PCC and his deputy has to be close and, unfortunately, it has become apparent this could not happen in this case. Following talks, we have both come to the decision that this is the best course of action to take.
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Flick for all she has done for me over the last two months and her willingness to consider this post, supporting and deputising for me.
“It seemed we had complementary skills that would have enabled the close rapport needed to work together and add value for the people we serve, to keep them safer. This is a disappointment to us both.”
Flick said:
“I have very much enjoyed my time as the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner and I thank Michael for the opportunity.
“Sometimes it is not possible to build a professional relationship between two people, through no fault of either party. In such a situation it is right I leave to avoid any disruption to the work of the PCC and his staff.
“I’m now looking forward to pursuing my ambition to be re-elected to Parliament. I wish Michael all the best with the excellent work he is doing.”
