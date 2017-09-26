Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Road
Location: at Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Church Road)
26 September — 28 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 September — 28 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Old Park Road, Ventnor
Location: at Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Old Park Road, Ventnor)
27 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Woolverton Road, Ventnor
Location: at Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Woolverton Road, Ventnor)
27 September — 29 September
Diversion route
Name: Woolverton Road, Ventnor
Location: at Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Woolverton Road, Ventnor)
27 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In York Ave At Junct With Adelaide Road East Cowes Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 05 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside No 2
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : E/B C/W O/S Treefields Near The Pedestian Crossing Ml310022 : Binstead Road-Ryde – 692
Works description: Reset Gully Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Camp Road And Victoria Road To Afton Road, 244m, Ml 640218 : Stroud Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Stren100:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Victoria Road And Stroud Road, 270m West, Ml 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Stren100:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Havenstreet : O/S The Glen : Church Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Old Park Road, Ventnor, From The Jnc With Woolverton Road Up To Hunts Road. : Old Park Road-Ventnor
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Woolverton Road, Undercliff, Ventnor. From The Jnc With Old Park Road Down To Gazebo. : Woolverton Road-Vent
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 31 On Staplers Road
Works description: Newport 392902 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Cway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Zig Zag Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Zig Zag Rd Ventnor Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: – Reinstate Defect
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Victory Accomodation, Arctic Rd, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Faulty Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At Junc Of Gully Lane And Seahaven
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Road To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hamstead Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Jct Main Road To O/S Myrtle Cottage
Works description: Traffic Management Required For Tree Cutting Works.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 Nelsons Quay, St. Helens, Iow.
Works description: – Renew Prv.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Garages To O/S 47
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In C/W And F/W From Jcn Wellington Rd To O/S 14
Works description: Phase 2 Of Works Excavation Of Footways For Connection Of New Substation For Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College. Cdonvert Interim Site To Perm Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College. Permanent Re-Instatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 18 Nelson Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaff. App. – 18 Nelson Street, Ryde – 27/09 – 03/10
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
South Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 26
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Martins Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 65 St Martins Road, Ventnor, Po38 3bd
Works description: Replacement Of Damaged Telegraph Pole – Off Peak Working Only
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os The Nook
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 6:45am
By Sally Perry
