Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Church Road

Location: at Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Church Road)

26 September — 28 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 September — 28 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Old Park Road, Ventnor

Location: at Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Old Park Road, Ventnor)

27 September — 29 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Woolverton Road, Ventnor

Location: at Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Woolverton Road, Ventnor)

27 September — 29 September

Diversion route

Name: Woolverton Road, Ventnor

Location: at Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Woolverton Road, Ventnor)

27 September — 29 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: In York Ave At Junct With Adelaide Road East Cowes Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 05 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside No 2

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : E/B C/W O/S Treefields Near The Pedestian Crossing Ml310022 : Binstead Road-Ryde – 692

Works description: Reset Gully Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Camp Road And Victoria Road To Afton Road, 244m, Ml 640218 : Stroud Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Stren100:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Victoria Road And Stroud Road, 270m West, Ml 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Stren100:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Havenstreet : O/S The Glen : Church Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : Old Park Road, Ventnor, From The Jnc With Woolverton Road Up To Hunts Road. : Old Park Road-Ventnor

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : Woolverton Road, Undercliff, Ventnor. From The Jnc With Old Park Road Down To Gazebo. : Woolverton Road-Vent

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab

Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside 31 On Staplers Road

Works description: Newport 392902 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Cway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Zig Zag Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Zig Zag Rd Ventnor Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: – Reinstate Defect

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Victory Accomodation, Arctic Rd, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Faulty Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: At Junc Of Gully Lane And Seahaven

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Road To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hamstead Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From Jct Main Road To O/S Myrtle Cottage

Works description: Traffic Management Required For Tree Cutting Works.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 Nelsons Quay, St. Helens, Iow.

Works description: – Renew Prv.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 10 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Garages To O/S 47

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In C/W And F/W From Jcn Wellington Rd To O/S 14

Works description: Phase 2 Of Works Excavation Of Footways For Connection Of New Substation For Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College. Cdonvert Interim Site To Perm Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College. Permanent Re-Instatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 18 Nelson Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaff. App. – 18 Nelson Street, Ryde – 27/09 – 03/10

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 26

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Martins Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 26 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 65 St Martins Road, Ventnor, Po38 3bd

Works description: Replacement Of Damaged Telegraph Pole – Off Peak Working Only

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os The Nook

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start