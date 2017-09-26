Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (26th September) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Roadworks - Single track traffic

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Road
Location: at Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Church Road)
26 September — 28 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 September — 28 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Old Park Road, Ventnor
Location: at Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Old Park Road, Ventnor)
27 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Woolverton Road, Ventnor
Location: at Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Woolverton Road, Ventnor)
27 September — 29 September
Diversion route
Name: Woolverton Road, Ventnor
Location: at Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Woolverton Road, Ventnor)
27 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In York Ave At Junct With Adelaide Road East Cowes Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 05 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside No 2
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : E/B C/W O/S Treefields Near The Pedestian Crossing Ml310022 : Binstead Road-Ryde – 692
Works description: Reset Gully Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Camp Road And Victoria Road To Afton Road, 244m, Ml 640218 : Stroud Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Stren100:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Victoria Road And Stroud Road, 270m West, Ml 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Stren100:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Havenstreet : O/S The Glen : Church Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Old Park Road, Ventnor, From The Jnc With Woolverton Road Up To Hunts Road. : Old Park Road-Ventnor
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Woolverton Road, Undercliff, Ventnor. From The Jnc With Old Park Road Down To Gazebo. : Woolverton Road-Vent
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 31 On Staplers Road
Works description: Newport 392902 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Cway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Zig Zag Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Zig Zag Rd Ventnor Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: – Reinstate Defect
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Victory Accomodation, Arctic Rd, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Faulty Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At Junc Of Gully Lane And Seahaven
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Road To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hamstead Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Jct Main Road To O/S Myrtle Cottage
Works description: Traffic Management Required For Tree Cutting Works.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 Nelsons Quay, St. Helens, Iow.
Works description: – Renew Prv.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Garages To O/S 47
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In C/W And F/W From Jcn Wellington Rd To O/S 14
Works description: Phase 2 Of Works Excavation Of Footways For Connection Of New Substation For Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College. Cdonvert Interim Site To Perm Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College. Permanent Re-Instatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 18 Nelson Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaff. App. – 18 Nelson Street, Ryde – 27/09 – 03/10
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 26
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Martins Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 65 St Martins Road, Ventnor, Po38 3bd
Works description: Replacement Of Damaged Telegraph Pole – Off Peak Working Only
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os The Nook
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 6:45am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fFr

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*