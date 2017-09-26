Anne Grant from the excellent Solent Aviatrix Website – which is dedicated to Women Pilots of the Solent – has been in touch with some exciting news about the busy life of Isle of Wight Centenarian, Mary Ellis.

ATA Association Commodore

The former WWII pilot has recently been honoured as Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) Association Commodore.

Mary was asked to lay the ATA wreath at the White Waltham Air Show near Maidenhead this month, where she was joined by her friend and ‘Spitfire Sister’, Joy Lofthouse.

Joy was also an ATA pilot at the same time as Mary.

Mary said,

“Joy and I were the only A.T.A. people at White Waltham this year.”



Mary (right) with Joy at White Waltham

According to Anne at Solent Aviatrix, Mary also met up with Joy at Biggleswade where they went for a flight in a Dragon Rapide (what’s that?).

Top image: © Alison Hill and Mary Ellis at White Waltham Air Show September 2017. Mary signs the poem dedicated to her by poet Alison in her book Sisters in Spitfires