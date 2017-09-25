St. Mary’s Hospital car parking and road changes: FAQ

Following the announcement this morning about the changes to the car parking and traffic management at and around St. Mary’s Hospital, here’s a response that has been compiled to a number of the questions that have been raised.

The Q&A

Will I still be able to enter via the main entrance from the Medina Way dual carriage way and exit onto Dodnor Lane?

A barrier is being installed outside the South Block (old Workhouse) which will automatically rise if the vehicle’s number plate is recognised and you are authorised to travel through the barrier. This means that the vast majority of vehicles entering the St. Mary’s Hospital site will not be able get through the barrier. Those that will be able to get through include ambulance and patient transport vehicles, Estates operational vehicles and ‘pool’ cars owned by the Trust.

Will drop off areas be affected?

No one will be charged for dropping patients off in areas marked as ‘Drop Off’ e.g. the circle area outside the main entrance. Areas where Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) is in operation will be clearly marked and should not be used for drop offs.

What happens if I am visiting two parts of the site which are separated by the barrier?

Depending on the part of the site you are visiting you may need to leave the site via the main entrance onto Medina Way and re-enter from Dodnor Lane or vice versa.

Are blue badge / disabled concessions affected?

Whilst holders of blue badges or those entitled to disabled concessions will not be able to automatically pass through the barrier there are currently no plans to change the arrangements for disabled parking on the St. Mary’s site.

Which areas will Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) apply to?

We are introducing ANPR technology at the main patient and visitor car parks at the front of the hospital and at the North Entrance adjacent to Maternity / Coronary Care Unit (CCU). In addition ANPR will control the barrier that will be installed outside the South Block (old Workhouse). ANPR will not record your vehicle as you enter the site or leave it from any of the entrances and exits.

Will the new parking machines accept the new £1 coin?

Yes.

Are parking charges staying the same?

Our parking charges are very reasonable compared to other car park providers on the Island and mainland. We have no plans to increase charges or charge for disabled parking but these issues are kept constantly under review.

What will happen when I drop off children at the YMCA nursery? Will I be charged?

Arrangements have been made with the nursery for this. Parents and those caring for children who use the nursery should be unaffected by these changes. Please check with the nursery.

Is the introduction of ANPR an infringement of my privacy?

ANPR is simply being introduced to improve our management of traffic and car parking on the St. Mary’s Hospital site. This is the only purpose for which collection of number plate data will be used.

