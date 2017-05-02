Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Esplanade
Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Esplanade)
02 May — 19 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cowes Road, Newport
Location: at A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cowes Road, Newport)
02 May — 02 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
02 May — 02 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility cabling works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: The Shute/High Street
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (The Shute/High Street)
02 May — 06 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
02 May — 06 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Horsebridge Hill
Location: at A3020/A3054 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Horsebridge Hill)
02 May — 02 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020/A3054 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
02 May — 02 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Broad Lane
Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Broad Lane)
02 May — 02 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Lawrence Shute
Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (St Lawrence Shute)
03 May — 05 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 May — 05 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Works in carriageway to cut slots for permanent traffic lights
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: St Georges Way
Location: at A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (St Georges Way)
02 May — 03 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 04 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 152 High Street, Wootton, Iow.
Works description: Locate & Repair Leak On 10″ Water Main
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From A Point 300m North Of Stag Lane 330m North Towards Cowes, Ml 210026: Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Outside Number 473 Cowes Road, 300m North Towards Cowes, Ml 210028: Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Crockers Farm Lane, 300m North Towards Cowes, Ml 210027: Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Stag Lane, 310m North Towards Cowes, Ml 210025: Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 19 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: Roundabout At Bottom Of Union Street, 245m, Ml 310651: Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 19 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: From North Walk To The Strand (Ml310059): Esplanade-Ryde:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H1, Barell Cambered Roads – F1 – 100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping And 30mm Fibrovia Surfac Course Overlay) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 19 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: 310063 From The Roundabout At Western Gardens To The Roundabout By La Bowl: Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 19 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: From Dover Street For The Entire Length Of The Roundabout (Ml 310061): Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating-Urban:H/1(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 06 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: High Street Jnc School Ln To Outside Woodses, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight, Po36 0np
Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For New Business Customer And Clean Associated Chambers
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Ml 210024 Between The Junctions Of Hogan Close And Stag Lane: Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Place-Urban: H1) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Ml 210023 From The Junctions Of Hogan Close To Nicholson Street: Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban: H1) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 12 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From Foreland Farm Lane To Fishermans Walk (Ml340159): Lane End Road-Bembridge:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Bembri
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 12 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From Lane End Close To Foreland Farm Road (Ml340158) : Lane End Road-Bembridge:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Recon160:U/H3, Reconstruction 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 135mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Bembri
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 12 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From Foreland Road To Lane End Close, (Ml 340157): Lane End Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 06 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Just North Of Spicers Farm To Opp Newchurch Crossing, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight, Po36 0np
Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For New Business Customer And Clean Associated Chambers
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Op Jct Hayward Avenue. : Marlborough Road-Ryde
Works description: Replace C/W M/H Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From Three Gates Road To Northwood Garage, Newport Road,Cowes,Iow.
Works description: Remedail Reinstatement Of Water Main Tranch Line.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Clissold Road 430m North Towards Cowes, Ml 210022: Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 04 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : At Juc Alresford Road Square Cover Split Diagonally : Sandown Road-Shanklin
Works description: Replace Surface Water Manhole Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell : From The Jnc With Whitwell Road To.The Second Pull In Point : St Lawrence Shute-Whitwell
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 06 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From Outside 5 The Square On The Shute To Outside Spicers Farm, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight, Po36 0np
Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For New Business Customer And Clean Associated Chambers
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 04 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: East Cowes : On The Roundabout Before The Fairlee Road Exit. : Whippingham Road-East Cowes – 10570
Works description: Gully Requires Replacing With New
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In S/S Approx 444mtrs North From Entrance To Leigh House , Blackwater Hollow
Works description: Remedial Defect To Clear Highway Defect Core Failure Around C/W Cover
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 312, Newport Road Cowes Isle Of
Works description: Install Water New Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3322 Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S Lingwood To A Furthur 90m North On Alum Bay New Road
Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: 19 Fishbourne Lane
Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw Off Peak
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newbridge : Opposite No. 2 & 1 : Main Road-Newbridge
Works description: Excavate And Investigate Gully Pipework
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Brook Shute, Brook, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : Brook Shute, Brook, Brighstone On The Corner Opposite The Church. Map Attached . : Brook Shute-Brighstone
Works description: Patch Required On Dbm Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : O/S Fowlsdown Lodge : Canteen Road-Newchurch
Works description: Drainage Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
East Lane, Merstone, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Arreton : : Budbridge—From East Lane Toward Little Budbridge Farm, Budbridge Over The New Newport To Sandown Cyclew
Works description: Repairs To The Bridge Structure
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 11 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os Island Waste Serviices
Works description: Disconnect Service In Nearside Verge
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 04 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 2 Prospect Rd In South Street Newport Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Inspection Of Spill Point In Existing Manhole Chamber In Carriageway. Nil Excavation To Be Done At Night Between 19.00-23.00 Maintain Traffic Flow
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Between Nunwell Farm Lane And East Ashey Lane Jnc : West Lane-Brading
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In C/W Tarmac O/S 32 , High Street
Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junction Of Scotchells Brook Lane On Newport Road
Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Remedial Reinstatement – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 34 Ashley Way, Brighstone, Iow.
Works description: Fit New Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 43 High Street Cowes.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Everton Lane (Ml 430089) : Queens Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 St Johns Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 St Johns Place
Works description: Excavate, And Install 50mm Duct From Chamber In Footway Into 1 St.Johns Place Newport Andy Chubb Infrastructure Manager
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bellecroft Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 29 Bellecroft Drive Newport
Works description: Newport – 389644 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park Quay Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde: At The Far West Corner Of The Car Park (Ml 3cp038): Rear Of Arena (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Please Supply/ Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chilton Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Brighstone : Chilton Lane : Chilton Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Replace Covers In Carriageway Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 68
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 7 On Crescent Road
Works description: Sandown 378787 – Interim To Permanent – In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 0/S 10 To O/S 6 On , Downland View
Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O S 24 To O S 26, Gills Cliff Road
Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hungerberry Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 10, Hungerberry Close
Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mount Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 Mount St, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Repair Leak On Stopcock
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Mere Ryde Rd, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017 6:46am
By Sally Perry
