Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Esplanade

Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Esplanade)

02 May — 19 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Cowes Road, Newport

Location: at A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cowes Road, Newport)

02 May — 02 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

02 May — 02 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility cabling works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: The Shute/High Street

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (The Shute/High Street)

02 May — 06 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

02 May — 06 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Horsebridge Hill

Location: at A3020/A3054 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Horsebridge Hill)

02 May — 02 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3020/A3054 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

02 May — 02 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Broad Lane

Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Broad Lane)

02 May — 02 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St Lawrence Shute

Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (St Lawrence Shute)

03 May — 05 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 May — 05 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Works in carriageway to cut slots for permanent traffic lights

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: St Georges Way

Location: at A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (St Georges Way)

02 May — 03 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 04 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 152 High Street, Wootton, Iow.

Works description: Locate & Repair Leak On 10″ Water Main

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From A Point 300m North Of Stag Lane 330m North Towards Cowes, Ml 210026: Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Outside Number 473 Cowes Road, 300m North Towards Cowes, Ml 210028: Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Crockers Farm Lane, 300m North Towards Cowes, Ml 210027: Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Stag Lane, 310m North Towards Cowes, Ml 210025: Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 19 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: Roundabout At Bottom Of Union Street, 245m, Ml 310651: Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 19 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: From North Walk To The Strand (Ml310059): Esplanade-Ryde:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H1, Barell Cambered Roads – F1 – 100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping And 30mm Fibrovia Surfac Course Overlay) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 19 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: 310063 From The Roundabout At Western Gardens To The Roundabout By La Bowl: Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 19 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: From Dover Street For The Entire Length Of The Roundabout (Ml 310061): Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating-Urban:H/1(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 06 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: High Street Jnc School Ln To Outside Woodses, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight, Po36 0np

Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For New Business Customer And Clean Associated Chambers

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Ml 210024 Between The Junctions Of Hogan Close And Stag Lane: Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Place-Urban: H1) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Ml 210023 From The Junctions Of Hogan Close To Nicholson Street: Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban: H1) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 12 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From Foreland Farm Lane To Fishermans Walk (Ml340159): Lane End Road-Bembridge:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Bembri

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 12 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From Lane End Close To Foreland Farm Road (Ml340158) : Lane End Road-Bembridge:; Stacey Terrett

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Recon160:U/H3, Reconstruction 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 135mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Bembri

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 12 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From Foreland Road To Lane End Close, (Ml 340157): Lane End Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 06 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Just North Of Spicers Farm To Opp Newchurch Crossing, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight, Po36 0np

Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For New Business Customer And Clean Associated Chambers

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Op Jct Hayward Avenue. : Marlborough Road-Ryde

Works description: Replace C/W M/H Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From Three Gates Road To Northwood Garage, Newport Road,Cowes,Iow.

Works description: Remedail Reinstatement Of Water Main Tranch Line.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Clissold Road 430m North Towards Cowes, Ml 210022: Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 04 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : At Juc Alresford Road Square Cover Split Diagonally : Sandown Road-Shanklin

Works description: Replace Surface Water Manhole Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell : From The Jnc With Whitwell Road To.The Second Pull In Point : St Lawrence Shute-Whitwell

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 06 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From Outside 5 The Square On The Shute To Outside Spicers Farm, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight, Po36 0np

Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For New Business Customer And Clean Associated Chambers

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 04 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: East Cowes : On The Roundabout Before The Fairlee Road Exit. : Whippingham Road-East Cowes – 10570

Works description: Gully Requires Replacing With New

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: In S/S Approx 444mtrs North From Entrance To Leigh House , Blackwater Hollow

Works description: Remedial Defect To Clear Highway Defect Core Failure Around C/W Cover

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 312, Newport Road Cowes Isle Of

Works description: Install Water New Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3322 Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S Lingwood To A Furthur 90m North On Alum Bay New Road

Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: 19 Fishbourne Lane

Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw Off Peak

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newbridge : Opposite No. 2 & 1 : Main Road-Newbridge

Works description: Excavate And Investigate Gully Pipework

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Brook Shute, Brook, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brighstone : Brook Shute, Brook, Brighstone On The Corner Opposite The Church. Map Attached . : Brook Shute-Brighstone

Works description: Patch Required On Dbm Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : O/S Fowlsdown Lodge : Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: Drainage Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

East Lane, Merstone, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Arreton : : Budbridge—From East Lane Toward Little Budbridge Farm, Budbridge Over The New Newport To Sandown Cyclew

Works description: Repairs To The Bridge Structure

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 11 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os Island Waste Serviices

Works description: Disconnect Service In Nearside Verge

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 04 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 2 Prospect Rd In South Street Newport Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Inspection Of Spill Point In Existing Manhole Chamber In Carriageway. Nil Excavation To Be Done At Night Between 19.00-23.00 Maintain Traffic Flow

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : Between Nunwell Farm Lane And East Ashey Lane Jnc : West Lane-Brading

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In C/W Tarmac O/S 32 , High Street

Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junction Of Scotchells Brook Lane On Newport Road

Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Remedial Reinstatement – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 34 Ashley Way, Brighstone, Iow.

Works description: Fit New Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 43 High Street Cowes.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Everton Lane (Ml 430089) : Queens Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 St Johns Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 St Johns Place

Works description: Excavate, And Install 50mm Duct From Chamber In Footway Into 1 St.Johns Place Newport Andy Chubb Infrastructure Manager

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bellecroft Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 29 Bellecroft Drive Newport

Works description: Newport – 389644 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Quay Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde: At The Far West Corner Of The Car Park (Ml 3cp038): Rear Of Arena (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Please Supply/ Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chilton Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Brighstone : Chilton Lane : Chilton Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Replace Covers In Carriageway Brighstone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 68

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 03 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 7 On Crescent Road

Works description: Sandown 378787 – Interim To Permanent – In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 0/S 10 To O/S 6 On , Downland View

Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O S 24 To O S 26, Gills Cliff Road

Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hungerberry Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 10, Hungerberry Close

Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mount Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 Mount St, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Repair Leak On Stopcock

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Mere Ryde Rd, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

