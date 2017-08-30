Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure required for Ryde Children’s Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ryde Children’s Carnival
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Children’s Carnival)
30 August — 30 August
Signs
Name: Ryde Children’s Carnival
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Children’s Carnival)
30 August — 30 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closures for Ryde Carnival Procession
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ryde Carnival
Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Carnival)
31 August — 31 August
Signs
Name: Ryde Carnival
Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Carnival)
31 August — 31 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closures for the Sandown Illuminated Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Sandown Illuminated Carnival
Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Illuminated Carnival)
30 August — 30 August
Road closure
Name: Sandown Illuminated Carnival
Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Illuminated Carnival)
30 August — 30 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bettesworth Road
Location: at Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Bettesworth Road)
30 August — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
30 August — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Arthur Moody Drive
Location: at Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Arthur Moody Drive)
31 August — 15 September
Road closure
Name: Arthur Moody Drive
Location: at Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Arthur Moody Drive)
31 August — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Forest Hills
Location: at Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Forest Hills)
31 August — 14 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hillway Road
Location: at C36 Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Hillway Road)
30 August — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C36 Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
30 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 01 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: On The Footway On Parkhurst Road Approx 35m From Hewitt Cres
Works description: “Footway Closure – Link Ac And Dorset Cabs Landed Prior To Rigging. Swap Existing Raca Wideband Antennas For Argus Multiband Using Large Mounting Interface Kit. Legacy Cabinet To Be Retained For Tx. Currently Housing G1800/U2100, Jsv Required. Install Mk2 Ooh 19.00 – 06.00
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Carisbrooke: Ml 241239 From Forest Hills To The Turning Area: Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From Upton Road To Southfield Gardens, 299m, Ml 340643 : Bettesworth Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 14 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Carisbrooke : From Broadwood Lane Heading South West To Dead End Past Arthur Moody Drive (Ml 240239) : Forest Hills-Ca
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment On Concrete Road, Concrete Defect Repair Where Neccessary. (Cc-Recon5%:U/H4, Ff-Gf:U/H4) Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge : On The Bembridge Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 75m Before The Jnc : Hillway Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Wootton : From Junction With Lushington Hill, 310m North, Ml 340416 : Palmers Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Parkhurst Rd Newport Isle Of Wight I
Works description: – New Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 02 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Foyer 91 George Street Jct With Anglesea Street Ryde
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : O/S No 29 Clarence Road, Wroxall : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 9921
Works description: Gully Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Vectis Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite No 9
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Leeson Road (Ml 520065) : St Boniface Road-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Cornwall Street (Ml 340509) : The Strand-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Opposite The Junction Of Alexandra Road (Ml 430088) : Chine Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 330122) : Foreland Road-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brookside Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With School Green Road (Ml 640340) : Brookside Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Totland : At The Junction With Colwell Road (Ml 640353) : Colwell Lane-Totland
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cornwall Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With The Esplanade (Ml 340509) : Cornwall Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Coronation Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440244) : Coronation Gardens-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
George Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : Outside St Georges Hall (Ml 440341) : George Street-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Pomona Road (Ml 440255) : Grange Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Colwell Lane (Ml 630212) : Heathfield Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Opposite The Exit Of The Car Park (Ml 420212) : Landguard Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Mayfield Drive, Ryde
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Quarr Hill (Ml 330205) : Newnham Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 30 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No.02 Palmerston Road Shanklin Isle Of Wight Po37 6au
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Repair Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 440281) : Palmerston Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Sea Hill House
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : West Of The Junction Of Whitecross Avenue (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : Opposite The Junction Of Clayton Road (Ml 640220) : Queens Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ranelagh Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 37
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Tatherley Road (Ml 420164) : Regent Street-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Salters Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Salters Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: – New Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Niton : Opposite The Junction Of Old Blackgang Road (Ml 540165) : Sandrock Road-Niton
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Simeon Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Cornwall Street (Ml 340513) : Simeon Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 Lawnswood, Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction Of North Road (Ml 440302) : St Pauls Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rear Of 12 On St Thomas Street
Works description: Ryde 423022 – Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Tennyson Road (Ml 640566) : Upper Princes Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Princes Way (Ml 440312) : Whitecross Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Atherley Road (Ml 420161) : Wilton Park Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0
Wednesday, 30th August, 2017 7:36am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fBb
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓