Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure required for Ryde Children’s Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ryde Children’s Carnival

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Children’s Carnival)

30 August — 30 August

Signs

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closures for Ryde Carnival Procession

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ryde Carnival

Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Carnival)

31 August — 31 August

Signs

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closures for the Sandown Illuminated Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Sandown Illuminated Carnival

Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Illuminated Carnival)

30 August — 30 August

Road closure

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Bettesworth Road

Location: at Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Bettesworth Road)

30 August — 15 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

30 August — 15 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Arthur Moody Drive

Location: at Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Arthur Moody Drive)

31 August — 15 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Forest Hills

Location: at Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Forest Hills)

31 August — 14 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Hillway Road

Location: at C36 Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Hillway Road)

30 August — 01 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C36 Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

30 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 01 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: On The Footway On Parkhurst Road Approx 35m From Hewitt Cres

Works description: “Footway Closure – Link Ac And Dorset Cabs Landed Prior To Rigging. Swap Existing Raca Wideband Antennas For Argus Multiband Using Large Mounting Interface Kit. Legacy Cabinet To Be Retained For Tx. Currently Housing G1800/U2100, Jsv Required. Install Mk2 Ooh 19.00 – 06.00

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Carisbrooke: Ml 241239 From Forest Hills To The Turning Area: Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From Upton Road To Southfield Gardens, 299m, Ml 340643 : Bettesworth Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 14 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Carisbrooke : From Broadwood Lane Heading South West To Dead End Past Arthur Moody Drive (Ml 240239) : Forest Hills-Ca

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment On Concrete Road, Concrete Defect Repair Where Neccessary. (Cc-Recon5%:U/H4, Ff-Gf:U/H4) Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge : On The Bembridge Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 75m Before The Jnc : Hillway Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 12 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Wootton : From Junction With Lushington Hill, 310m North, Ml 340416 : Palmers Road-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Parkhurst Rd Newport Isle Of Wight I

Works description: – New Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 02 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Foyer 91 George Street Jct With Anglesea Street Ryde

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall : O/S No 29 Clarence Road, Wroxall : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 9921

Works description: Gully Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Vectis Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Opposite No 9

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Leeson Road (Ml 520065) : St Boniface Road-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Cornwall Street (Ml 340509) : The Strand-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : Opposite The Junction Of Alexandra Road (Ml 430088) : Chine Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 330122) : Foreland Road-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brookside Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With School Green Road (Ml 640340) : Brookside Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Totland : At The Junction With Colwell Road (Ml 640353) : Colwell Lane-Totland

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cornwall Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With The Esplanade (Ml 340509) : Cornwall Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Coronation Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440244) : Coronation Gardens-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

George Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : Outside St Georges Hall (Ml 440341) : George Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Pomona Road (Ml 440255) : Grange Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Colwell Lane (Ml 630212) : Heathfield Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : Opposite The Exit Of The Car Park (Ml 420212) : Landguard Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Mayfield Drive, Ryde

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Quarr Hill (Ml 330205) : Newnham Road-Binstead

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 30 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S No.02 Palmerston Road Shanklin Isle Of Wight Po37 6au

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Repair Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 440281) : Palmerston Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Sea Hill House

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : West Of The Junction Of Whitecross Avenue (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : Opposite The Junction Of Clayton Road (Ml 640220) : Queens Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ranelagh Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 37

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Tatherley Road (Ml 420164) : Regent Street-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salters Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Salters Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: – New Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Niton : Opposite The Junction Of Old Blackgang Road (Ml 540165) : Sandrock Road-Niton

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Simeon Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Cornwall Street (Ml 340513) : Simeon Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 39 Lawnswood, Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction Of North Road (Ml 440302) : St Pauls Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rear Of 12 On St Thomas Street

Works description: Ryde 423022 – Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Tennyson Road (Ml 640566) : Upper Princes Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Princes Way (Ml 440312) : Whitecross Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Atherley Road (Ml 420161) : Wilton Park Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

