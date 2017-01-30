Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

New utility connection

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Clatterford Shute

Location: at Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight (Clatterford Shute)

30 January — 03 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

30 January — 03 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Safety barrier repair works.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Betty Haunt Lane

Location: at Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Betty Haunt Lane)

30 January — 02 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

30 January — 02 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Argyll Street

Location: at Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Argyll Street)

30 January — 03 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

30 January — 03 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

30 January — 03 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 03 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: W/B C/W O/S No 3: Argyll Street-Ryde

Works description: 28 Day Perm, Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole Regulate Out/ Temp Depression 1.5m2 Tm Four Way Lights Req (Cw: Pothole) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 02 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Adjacent To The Bridge: Betty Haunt Lane-Newport

Works description: Please Carry Out Replacement Works To Posts And Beams On Safety Fencing Following Impact Damage. Works To Be Carried Out Under A Full Road Closure Between 23/01/17 To 02/02/17. Ir To Set Up And Take Down Closure Signage. (H: Barrier Not Compliant) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: Opposite Wayside: Hale Common-Arreton

Works description: Dig Out Grip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: From Westridge Traffic Lights To Somerset Road, Mls 310051 And 310052: Marlborough Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: Just West Of The Junction With The High Street (Ml 310095): O/S No 26/28 Pelican

Works description: Amend Dropped Kerbs, Make Crossing Flush Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 174 Tork Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction Of Littletown La And Briddlesford Rd To Junction Of Park Rd And Whiterails Rd Po33 4ry

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wootton: Just Inside Church Road By The Traffic Lights And O/S No.3: Church Road-Wootton

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 2 X P/H’S

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 03 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall: Clarence Road Wroxall: Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Kerbing Works Following Resurfacing Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Eastbound Carriageway 20 Past The Entrance To The Forest.: Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Manhole Cover Requires Resetting

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Rookley: Opposite The Junction Of Bunkers Lane – Bollard 1 (Ml 410011): J/O Bunkers Lane Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Opp Electricity Sub Station On Military Road

Works description: Brighstone – 362714 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 20m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside 65 Monkton Street, Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Yarmouth: Opposite The Junction Of Victoria Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 610017): J/O Victoria Road Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 24 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Totland: From Colwell Road To Fairfields Way, Mls 620048 And 620049: The Avenue-Totland

Works description: Kerbing, Footway Works And Pre Surfacing Works Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction Of Littletown La And Briddlesford Rd To Junction Of Park Rd And Whiterails Rd Po33 4ry

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

31 January — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 9

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alpine Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 24 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor: Alpine Road. At Junction With Zig Zag Road, Ventnor.: Alpine Road—Alpine Road-Ventnor

Works description: Localised Wall And Parapet Wall Rebuild. Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 03 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Freshwater: From Princes Road To School Green Road (Ml620050) : Avenue Road-Freshwater

Works description: Kerb And Prep Works Prior To Surfacing Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Gate Lane To Bay Road, 290m, Ml 640336: Blackbridge Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 10 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Carisbrooke: From Junction With Plaish Lane 320m Southwest, Ml 230067: Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Fullrecon) Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Queens Road, 310m Northeast, Ml 640216: Camp Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 03 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Regina Road 190m North, Ml 630278: Copse Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 10 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Uplands Road, 234m, Ml 140325: Greenways-Northwood

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Havenstreet: N/B At The Private Driveway Entrance To The Side Of 2 Wilton House: Havenstreet Main Road-Havenst

Works description: Kerbing Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gatten & Lake School, Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install New Main Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Muddy Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link From Manor Crescent To Royal Exchange, Ml F20267: Muddy Lane-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Muddy Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Manor Crescent, Ml F20269: Muddy Lane-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

31 January — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 34 Orchard Street

Works description: Excavation In Footway To Alter Electric Service

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Woodend

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 January — 10 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From S/O 3 St Johns Hill To O/S 10

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start