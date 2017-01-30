Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Clatterford Shute
Location: at Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight (Clatterford Shute)
30 January — 03 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
30 January — 03 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Safety barrier repair works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Betty Haunt Lane
Location: at Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Betty Haunt Lane)
30 January — 02 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
30 January — 02 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Argyll Street
Location: at Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Argyll Street)
30 January — 03 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
30 January — 03 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
30 January — 03 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 03 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: W/B C/W O/S No 3: Argyll Street-Ryde
Works description: 28 Day Perm, Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole Regulate Out/ Temp Depression 1.5m2 Tm Four Way Lights Req (Cw: Pothole) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 02 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Adjacent To The Bridge: Betty Haunt Lane-Newport
Works description: Please Carry Out Replacement Works To Posts And Beams On Safety Fencing Following Impact Damage. Works To Be Carried Out Under A Full Road Closure Between 23/01/17 To 02/02/17. Ir To Set Up And Take Down Closure Signage. (H: Barrier Not Compliant) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: Opposite Wayside: Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: Dig Out Grip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: From Westridge Traffic Lights To Somerset Road, Mls 310051 And 310052: Marlborough Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: Just West Of The Junction With The High Street (Ml 310095): O/S No 26/28 Pelican
Works description: Amend Dropped Kerbs, Make Crossing Flush Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 174 Tork Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of Littletown La And Briddlesford Rd To Junction Of Park Rd And Whiterails Rd Po33 4ry
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: Just Inside Church Road By The Traffic Lights And O/S No.3: Church Road-Wootton
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 2 X P/H’S
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 03 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: Clarence Road Wroxall: Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Kerbing Works Following Resurfacing Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Eastbound Carriageway 20 Past The Entrance To The Forest.: Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole Cover Requires Resetting
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Rookley: Opposite The Junction Of Bunkers Lane – Bollard 1 (Ml 410011): J/O Bunkers Lane Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Opp Electricity Sub Station On Military Road
Works description: Brighstone – 362714 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 20m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 65 Monkton Street, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Yarmouth: Opposite The Junction Of Victoria Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 610017): J/O Victoria Road Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 24 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Totland: From Colwell Road To Fairfields Way, Mls 620048 And 620049: The Avenue-Totland
Works description: Kerbing, Footway Works And Pre Surfacing Works Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of Littletown La And Briddlesford Rd To Junction Of Park Rd And Whiterails Rd Po33 4ry
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
31 January — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 9
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alpine Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 24 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ventnor: Alpine Road. At Junction With Zig Zag Road, Ventnor.: Alpine Road—Alpine Road-Ventnor
Works description: Localised Wall And Parapet Wall Rebuild. Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 03 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater: From Princes Road To School Green Road (Ml620050) : Avenue Road-Freshwater
Works description: Kerb And Prep Works Prior To Surfacing Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Gate Lane To Bay Road, 290m, Ml 640336: Blackbridge Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Carisbrooke: From Junction With Plaish Lane 320m Southwest, Ml 230067: Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Fullrecon) Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Queens Road, 310m Northeast, Ml 640216: Camp Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 03 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Regina Road 190m North, Ml 630278: Copse Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Greenways, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Uplands Road, 234m, Ml 140325: Greenways-Northwood
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Havenstreet: N/B At The Private Driveway Entrance To The Side Of 2 Wilton House: Havenstreet Main Road-Havenst
Works description: Kerbing Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gatten & Lake School, Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install New Main Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Muddy Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link From Manor Crescent To Royal Exchange, Ml F20267: Muddy Lane-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Muddy Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Manor Crescent, Ml F20269: Muddy Lane-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 January — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 34 Orchard Street
Works description: Excavation In Footway To Alter Electric Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Woodend
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 January — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From S/O 3 St Johns Hill To O/S 10
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monday, 30th January, 2017 6:40am
By Sally Perry
