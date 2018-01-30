Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 03 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML210048 and ML210049 : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Adj paco / 3 BT covers / adj/rep 1 manhole and saw cut pothole NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017620

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight

01 February — 01 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEAR OPP THE GREEN BARN YARMOUTH ROAD CRANMORE ISLE OF WIGHT PO41 0XN

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to PROVIDE service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0001FEBSDCGR517

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420030 – adj kerbs : Church Road-Shanklin

Works description: Adj Kerbs SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017623

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 119 MARLBOROUGH ROAD , RYDE ,ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08992340

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Branstone farm, : Hale Common-Arreton

Works description: dig out ditch

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017464

Apse Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Adjacent white railings near Apsewood Cottage : Apse Manor Road-Shanklin

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017522

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 126. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: ironwork repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017549

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 January — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: from JNC OF EAST STREET TO NO 4 MONKTON STREET

Works description: LIVE INSERT 23m of 213MM PE TRANFERING 5 SERVICES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W114733743-01121

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 35 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD, PO38 1AB

Works description: VENTNOR 375575 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW,FW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU3MAM04

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Opposite and below the Priory : Luccombe Road-Shanklin

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017521

Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : 3 locations : Mersley Lane-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017520

New Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 03 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: new street closed from juntion with chapel street to new street and trafalgar road newport

Works description: we need to get into boxes in the road to allow us provide a new fibre cable for a customer to allow us to provide a new service we will work 20:00 to 06:00 for two days

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0000ONEA144846A

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 01 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 13. : Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Requires resetting within 28 days. Recently resurfaced by CIP. Tm- stop & go. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017622

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

31 January — 13 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From Love Lane 240M North to Bellevue Road (ML140082) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140082 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017447

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : J/O Standen Avenue to opposite no. 56 : Forest Road-Newport – 15599

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017465

A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: HILL FARM, HILL LANE , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Install water connection for new house.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990486

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420024 – Due to level of carriageway surface being laid higher than before, kerb check to driveway to Dunn

Works description: DWN 001 – PO4229781627 SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017627

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 January — 05 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 70 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003577

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

31 January — 13 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 123

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001437

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 January — 12 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of Granville Rd 255m south to Broadway Roundabout ML630095 : The Broadway-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630095 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017597

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 January — 27 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Layby at back of BHS.

Works description: Completed skip licence for 4 weeks from 31st Jan until 28 February 2018. Please find attached a skip permit for the skip to be placed in the layby behind the former BHS shop in Newport. We are currently trying to print off the suspension of layby form and once we have we will forward this to you as well. I will ring to make payment after lunch of the attached. Kind regards Tara Mr. Skippy (IW) Ltd

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003719

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3, PRINCES GATE, AVENUE ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: RENEW METER FRAME AND COVER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08836334

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240140 : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017645

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : On the Freshwater Road, Shalfeet next to Wheelbarrow Cottage : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet

Works description: pedestrian railing replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017557

Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : North of Arreton house and on west side : Downend Road-Newport

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017554

Elliston Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S GILMOUR TO O/S HILLCREST

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001411

Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S MEDINA TO O/S 1

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001412

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: OUTSIDE 1-2 Milton cottage

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001434

Kendal Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM JCTN B3322 THE BROADWAY TO O/S GAS GOVERNOR

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001413

Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017556

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : Pound Lane, Calbourne, at the junction with Yarmouth Road, Cramore. : Pound Lane-Calbourne

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017558

Princes Esplanade, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

30 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 11 Princes Esplanade Gurnard IOW PO31 8LE

Works description: Safe provision of new Telegraph Pole and associated Overhead cable for new customer connections.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC11W000000IBR52PJG

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : os no 87 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: IRONWORK REPAIRS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017553

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240149 : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017640

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240150 : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017643

Whitcombe Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : 10m before the lay-by. Gatcombe bound lane. : Whitcombe Road-Newport – 21342

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017458

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent cemetery : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017543

Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

30 January — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 36

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114888223-00082

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 January — 10 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Either side to the entrance of Griffin House and either side of both entrances to the back of Marks & Spencers

Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing ML110051 COWES :

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017638

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF FORT STREET (ML 430100) : Opp Fort St

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017587

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330110 – on the bend to Culver Down : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Adj/rep 2 BT Covers BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017624

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

30 January — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL : From house number 52 138m to house number 36 ML 560301 : Bannock Road-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 560301 WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017617

Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 BELLEVUE RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08993783

Car Park Esplanade Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : IN THE CAR PARK TO THE NORTH OF JUNGLE JIMS (ML 4CP056) : Adj Exit Meter

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017588

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE JURASSIC BAY GOLF (ML 440218) : Adj Column 3

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017589

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE SHORESIDE INN (ML 440217) : Adj Column 10

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017591

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32 HIGH PARK RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08993552

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From outside 7 to side of 11 LANDGAURAD ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN – 7 – DSLAM 465982 – Overlay – Lay approx 8m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT691TM01

Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 January — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 3

Works description: Relay service from farside footway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114985828-01108

Nelson Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 January — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Broadsmith Avenue, 45m, ML 160368: Nelson Close-East Cowe

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017595

Newport Footpath 208, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Back of the Houses on Fairlee Road along the Dismantled Railway From Halberry Lane to Mews Lane ML210051 : N

Works description: Drainage #3 – Jet out clean and survey old railway drain run ML210051 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017601

North Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

30 January — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 48 North Street, Ventnor

Works description: Scaff. App 48 North Street, Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003725

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: With the junc of BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL

Works description: COWES – 13 – DSLAM – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH01

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: With the junc of MILL HILL ROAD on VICTORIA ROAD

Works description: COWES – 432550 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC83RB01

Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 WARD AVE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: -RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09001851

Whippingham Technology Park, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 February — 02 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: APPRX 78M SW FROM THE JUNCTION OF WHIPPINGHAM ROAD & WHIPPINGHAM TECHNOLOGY PARK ON WHIPPINGHAM TECHNOLOGY PARK

Works description: COWES – 359278 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPEREDB01

Woodlands, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 28 ON WOODLANDS

Works description: SHANKLIN – 471368 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Overlay – Lay approx 16m of Duct 54/56 in cw, fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTC2MUZ01

Wood Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 WOOD ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990773

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 10 ON WOODVALE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 448683 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN01

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0