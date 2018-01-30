Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML210048 and ML210049 : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Adj paco / 3 BT covers / adj/rep 1 manhole and saw cut pothole NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017620
A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight
01 February — 01 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEAR OPP THE GREEN BARN YARMOUTH ROAD CRANMORE ISLE OF WIGHT PO41 0XN
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to PROVIDE service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0001FEBSDCGR517
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420030 – adj kerbs : Church Road-Shanklin
Works description: Adj Kerbs SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017623
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 119 MARLBOROUGH ROAD , RYDE ,ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08992340
A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Branstone farm, : Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: dig out ditch
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017464
Apse Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Adjacent white railings near Apsewood Cottage : Apse Manor Road-Shanklin
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017522
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 126. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: ironwork repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017549
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 January — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: from JNC OF EAST STREET TO NO 4 MONKTON STREET
Works description: LIVE INSERT 23m of 213MM PE TRANFERING 5 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W114733743-01121
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 35 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD, PO38 1AB
Works description: VENTNOR 375575 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW,FW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU3MAM04
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Opposite and below the Priory : Luccombe Road-Shanklin
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017521
Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : 3 locations : Mersley Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017520
New Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: new street closed from juntion with chapel street to new street and trafalgar road newport
Works description: we need to get into boxes in the road to allow us provide a new fibre cable for a customer to allow us to provide a new service we will work 20:00 to 06:00 for two days
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0000ONEA144846A
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 01 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 13. : Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Requires resetting within 28 days. Recently resurfaced by CIP. Tm- stop & go. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017622
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 January — 13 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From Love Lane 240M North to Bellevue Road (ML140082) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140082 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017447
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : J/O Standen Avenue to opposite no. 56 : Forest Road-Newport – 15599
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017465
A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HILL FARM, HILL LANE , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Install water connection for new house.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990486
A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420024 – Due to level of carriageway surface being laid higher than before, kerb check to driveway to Dunn
Works description: DWN 001 – PO4229781627 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017627
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 05 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 70 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003577
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 January — 13 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 123
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001437
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 12 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of Granville Rd 255m south to Broadway Roundabout ML630095 : The Broadway-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630095 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017597
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 27 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Layby at back of BHS.
Works description: Completed skip licence for 4 weeks from 31st Jan until 28 February 2018. Please find attached a skip permit for the skip to be placed in the layby behind the former BHS shop in Newport. We are currently trying to print off the suspension of layby form and once we have we will forward this to you as well. I will ring to make payment after lunch of the attached. Kind regards Tara Mr. Skippy (IW) Ltd
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003719
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3, PRINCES GATE, AVENUE ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: RENEW METER FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08836334
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240140 : Medina Avenue-Newport
Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017645
B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : On the Freshwater Road, Shalfeet next to Wheelbarrow Cottage : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet
Works description: pedestrian railing replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017557
Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : North of Arreton house and on west side : Downend Road-Newport
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017554
Elliston Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S GILMOUR TO O/S HILLCREST
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001411
Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S MEDINA TO O/S 1
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001412
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: OUTSIDE 1-2 Milton cottage
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001434
Kendal Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM JCTN B3322 THE BROADWAY TO O/S GAS GOVERNOR
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001413
Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017556
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Pound Lane, Calbourne, at the junction with Yarmouth Road, Cramore. : Pound Lane-Calbourne
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017558
Princes Esplanade, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
30 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 11 Princes Esplanade Gurnard IOW PO31 8LE
Works description: Safe provision of new Telegraph Pole and associated Overhead cable for new customer connections.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC11W000000IBR52PJG
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : os no 87 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: IRONWORK REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017553
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240149 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017640
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240150 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017643
Whitcombe Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : 10m before the lay-by. Gatcombe bound lane. : Whitcombe Road-Newport – 21342
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017458
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent cemetery : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017543
Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
30 January — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 36
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114888223-00082
B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 January — 10 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Either side to the entrance of Griffin House and either side of both entrances to the back of Marks & Spencers
Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing ML110051 COWES :
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017638
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF FORT STREET (ML 430100) : Opp Fort St
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017587
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330110 – on the bend to Culver Down : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Adj/rep 2 BT Covers BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017624
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
30 January — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL : From house number 52 138m to house number 36 ML 560301 : Bannock Road-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 560301 WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017617
Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 BELLEVUE RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08993783
Car Park Esplanade Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : IN THE CAR PARK TO THE NORTH OF JUNGLE JIMS (ML 4CP056) : Adj Exit Meter
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017588
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE JURASSIC BAY GOLF (ML 440218) : Adj Column 3
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017589
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE SHORESIDE INN (ML 440217) : Adj Column 10
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017591
High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 HIGH PARK RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08993552
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From outside 7 to side of 11 LANDGAURAD ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN – 7 – DSLAM 465982 – Overlay – Lay approx 8m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT691TM01
Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 January — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 3
Works description: Relay service from farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114985828-01108
Nelson Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 January — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Broadsmith Avenue, 45m, ML 160368: Nelson Close-East Cowe
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017595
Newport Footpath 208, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Back of the Houses on Fairlee Road along the Dismantled Railway From Halberry Lane to Mews Lane ML210051 : N
Works description: Drainage #3 – Jet out clean and survey old railway drain run ML210051 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017601
North Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
30 January — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 48 North Street, Ventnor
Works description: Scaff. App 48 North Street, Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003725
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL
Works description: COWES – 13 – DSLAM – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH01
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of MILL HILL ROAD on VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 432550 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC83RB01
Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 WARD AVE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: -RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09001851
Whippingham Technology Park, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 February — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: APPRX 78M SW FROM THE JUNCTION OF WHIPPINGHAM ROAD & WHIPPINGHAM TECHNOLOGY PARK ON WHIPPINGHAM TECHNOLOGY PARK
Works description: COWES – 359278 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPEREDB01
Woodlands, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 28 ON WOODLANDS
Works description: SHANKLIN – 471368 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Overlay – Lay approx 16m of Duct 54/56 in cw, fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTC2MUZ01
Wood Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 WOOD ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990773
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 10 ON WOODVALE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 448683 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN01
Tuesday, 30th January, 2018 6:48am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fZZ
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓