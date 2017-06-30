Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure for the Ryde Mardi Gras Parade
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ryde Mardi Gras
Location: at A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Mardi Gras)
01 July — 01 July
Signs
Name: Ryde Mardi Gras
Location: at A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Mardi Gras)
01 July — 01 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Festival
Traffic Management in conjunction with the Rhythmtree Festival 2017
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Rhythmtree Festival 2017
Location: at Calbourne And Porchfield Bridleway 26, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Rhythmtree Festival 2017)
01 July — 01 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 June — 03 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Aprx 110 North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road
Works description: Ryde – 387590 – Remedial Works Internal – To Clear Internal Defect In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shore Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
30 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Woodvale Road (Ml 130114) : Shore Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
30 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Undercliff Gardens Ventnor Po38 1ub
Works description: Ventnor – 411822 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Jb26 Joint Box In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 30th June, 2017 6:52am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fqt
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓