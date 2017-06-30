Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure for the Ryde Mardi Gras Parade

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ryde Mardi Gras

Location: at A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Mardi Gras)

01 July — 01 July

Signs

Name: Ryde Mardi Gras

Location: at A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Mardi Gras)

01 July — 01 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Festival

Traffic Management in conjunction with the Rhythmtree Festival 2017

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: Rhythmtree Festival 2017

Location: at Calbourne And Porchfield Bridleway 26, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Rhythmtree Festival 2017)

01 July — 01 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 June — 03 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Aprx 110 North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road

Works description: Ryde – 387590 – Remedial Works Internal – To Clear Internal Defect In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shore Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

30 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Woodvale Road (Ml 130114) : Shore Road-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

30 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 Undercliff Gardens Ventnor Po38 1ub

Works description: Ventnor – 411822 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Jb26 Joint Box In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: sjdunphy under CC BY 2.0