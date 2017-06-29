Parents launch Save our Schools campaign for the Isle of Wight

Two mothers from the Isle of Wight, fed up with cut backs having to be made in schools due to the lack of extra real-terms funding, have launched a campaign on the Island to Save Our Schools.

Maria Villa Vine and Catherine Fisher are urging the Education Minster, Justine Greening, to visit the Island and see how funding is affecting Island children’s education and outcomes.

Among the group’s planned activities, a large outdoor event will be held to raise awareness for the funding crisis in our schools.

Fighting for our children’s futures

Maria told OnTheWight,

“We are parents who care passionately about education for all children with an emphasis on a right to the best education our country can offer. “We are working alongside Heads, Teachers, support staff and other parents to form an alliance to highlight the impact of the cuts on Island Schools and to implore Justine Greening – Secretary of State for Education – to visit the Island and see directly how the cuts will force our children to become the lost generation left behind.”

Get involved

Find out more about the campaign, events, etc by visitings and Liking their Facebook Page