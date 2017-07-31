Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 31st July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure for the Shanklin Children’s Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Shanklin Children’s Carnival
Location: at Cross Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Shanklin Childrens Carnival)
01 August — 01 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Park Road
Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road)
31 July — 04 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
31 July — 04 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upper Lane
Location: at Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Upper Lane)
31 July — 02 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
31 July — 02 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Summers Lane
Location: at Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight (Summers Lane)
31 July — 11 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
31 July — 11 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: New Road
Location: at C11 New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight (New Road)
31 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at C11 New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
31 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C11 New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
31 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Surrey Street
Location: at Surrey Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Surrey Street)
31 July — 02 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Surrey Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
31 July — 02 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Carisbrooke Road
Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke Road)
01 August — 03 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
01 August — 03 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Keep route clear of planned works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Green route
Location: at A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Green route)
31 July — 31 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : Vehicle Crossover At Tescos Express : High Street-Wootton
Works description: Footway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 192m South East From The Jun Of Blackwater Hollow On Blackwater Shute
Works description: Newport – 404577 – Duct Overlays � Lay Approx 37m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : O/S 97 : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 24 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Gravel Pit Lane 299m North Towards Wootton Ml 310182 : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 24 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Blacklands Lane 174m South Ml 310183 : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 24 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Blacklands Lane 350m Towards Wootton (Briddlesford Farm) Ml 310183a : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 24 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Junction With Whiterails/Station Road, Inc Roundabout, 275m South, Ml 310185 : Briddlesford Road-Newpor
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 24 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Gravel Pit Lane 470m South Towards Recycling Centre, Ml 310181 : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 24 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Briddlesford Farm 600m North Towards Wootton Ml 310184 : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 24 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Entrance To Recycling Centre, 320m Towards Wootton Ml 310179 : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 24 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Combley Lane 470m North Towards Wootton, Ml 310180 : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 24 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Roundabout To Entrance To Recycling Centre, 410m, Ml 310178a : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Nettlestone: Ml 330371 From The Junction Of Brading Road To A Point 352 Meters East Thereof: Bullen Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Urban: H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Nettlestone: Ml 330372 From O/S Westridge Cottages To A Point 342 Meters West Thereof: Bullen Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing Ad Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Nettlestone: Ml 330374 From Property Name Chart House To The Junction Of Barnsley Farm Lane: Bullen Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural: H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Nettlestone: Ml 330375 From Calthorpe Road To A Point 278 Meters South West Thereof (To Property Name Chart House): Bull
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Urban:H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Nettlestone: Ml 330373 From The Junction Of Barnsley Farm Lane To O/S Westridge Cottages : Bullen Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland : From Weston Lane To Weston Road, 190m Ml 640376 : Hurst Hill-Totland
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gatcombe : From Highwood Lane To Loverstone Lane, 242m, Ml 630233 : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Gatcombe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gatcombe : From Sandy Lane 523m South, Ml 630236 : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Gatcombe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gatcombe : From Highwood Lane To Gatcombe Mill Entrance, 620m, Ml 630234 : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Gatcombe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gatcombe : From Gatcombe Mill Entrance 400m North, Ml 630235 : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Gatcombe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Opposite No 9
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Summers Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland: From Weston Lane 423m East (Ml640523): Summers Lane-Totland
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Surrey Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : 35 & 36 (Edge Of C/W) : Surrey Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Hill View, Upper Lane Brightstone
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover And Frame In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland : From Alum Bay New Road To Weston Road, 129m, Ml 640536 : York Road-Totland
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 Eddington Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Seaview: From Junction With Caws Avenue 320m South Ml 330081: Eddington Road-Seaview
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bellevue Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor : R905, R906 & R907 : Bellevue Road—Bellevue Road-Ventnor
Works description: Stone Masonry Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 27 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 77 George St, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newchurch : At The Junction With Newport Road (Ml 430142) : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Police Station (Ml 210135) : High Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Place Side, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Change 150mm District Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : Adjacent To The Butchers (Ml 340156) : High Street-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Carisbrooke : Opposite The Junction Of Cedar Hill (Ml 210099) : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brook Furlong, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Howgate Road (Ml 340279) : Brook Furlong-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 440246) : Donnington Drive-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Elm Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 45 Great Preston Road On Elm Close
Works description: Ryde – 387253 – Reshell Existing Cab With Associated New Plinth And Approx 4m Of Duct Work In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Carlton Hotel (1 To 9)
Works description: Excavate In Footway To Pot End A Lv Cable. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 45 Great Preston Road
Works description: Ryde – 387253 – Reshell Existing Cab With Associated New Plinth And Approx 5m Of Duct Work In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 420269) : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grove Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway (Ml 440350) : Grove Road-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Carisbrooke : Opposite The Junction Of Broadwood Lane (Ml 220130) : Gunville Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hazlemere Avenue, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 09 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 6
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 340157) : Lane End Road-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Warning) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 09 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Carisbrooke College
Works description: Gas Service Installation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 06 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 24 Nelson Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaff. App. 24 Nelson Street, Ryde – 31/07 – 06/08
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 Old Road , East Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Player Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 Player St, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Carisbrooke Road (Ml 242324) : Portland Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
