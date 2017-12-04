Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Just south of layby near Oxford Street, at northern end of verge : NORTHWOOD

Works description: LVC-195 Install 2No new 76mm posts and fix new hinged Floating Bridge sign to posts NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : In verge, between 50mph repeater signs and split to 2 lanes, heading towards roundabout : NEWPORT

Works description: LVC-195 Install 2No new 76mm posts and fix new hinged Floating Bridge sign to posts NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

04 December — 07 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : ML310037 : New Road-Brading

Works description: Raise 1 manhole cover BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: AT JCT WITH ST PAULS AVE

Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY M/W LIGHTS, OFF PEAK, AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP NO 9

Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY, OFF PEAK, AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JCT WITH NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY, M/W LIGHTS & NIGHT WORK AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Upton Road to Southfield Gardens, 299m, ML 340643 : Bettesworth Road-Ryde

Works description: Iron work replacement RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From outside the entrance of Paramount to outside Raven Oaks on Carters Road, Ryde

Works description: RYDE 412581 -PROVISON OF SERVICE – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new BT Openreach Pole (s) or to Replace Existing BT Openreach Pole (s) in to facilitate overhead spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : From Wheeler Way to Chelsfield Avenue 270m, ML 430259 : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Iron work replacement SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : ML540269 between j/o St Boniroad and Madeira Vale : Madeira Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : In the crossing point o/s the castle inn. : Mill Street-Newport

Works description: pedestrian crossing repairs.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : ML 340142 : The Mall-Brading

Works description: Iron work replacement BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the t/pole just past the Blackwater Mill Farm entrance : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: signage repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : See map : Shanklin Road-Godshill

Works description: 2 way ttl, cut all trees to give 5.5m clearance TM 2 way lights(TR: Tree Pruning Request) GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Opp Nos. 5-7, in widest section of verge : NEWPORT

Works description: LVC signage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER: From Co-Op entrance 250m south towards Freshwater Bay, ML 620056: Afton Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : ML530027 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Post works to raise kerb by public footpath C11 – 2 way lights NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : ML530032 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Post works to relay 15mtrs of concrete strap opposite no 7 Springhead Cottage – 2 way lights NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S NO3 NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY, M/W LIGHTS & NIGHT WORK AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : On the small piece of f/way opposite the jnc to Appledurcombe Road : St Johns Road-Wroxall

Works description: replace manhole cover

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w on the bend just after the wishing well pub : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview – 3676

Works description: drainage investigation

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: HOUSEBOAT LITTLE BROOM EMBANKMENT ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 420778 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Marshcombe Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE SIDE OF No.101 NEW ROAD HEADING APPROX 100M EAST

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

04 December — 04 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: JNC OF SUN HILL AND GUSTERS SHUTE CALBOURNE ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 4PT

Works description: Access is required to a carriageway box to allow BT Openreach to give provision of service

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Grass verge j/o Upton Roadtr09 : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: Dismantaling & removal of Fir tree

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : On the Havenstreet bound side of the c/way just before Ravens Oaks : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: c/w patch repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640354 : Court Road-Totland

Works description: Post works to include verge fill and drive accommodation TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640355 : Court Road-Totland

Works description: post works to include verge fill and drive accommodation TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite The Dormers on OLD SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW/fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.4 TO OUTSIDE THE DELL

Works description: REPLACING LV POLES AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : B176 Whiterails : Whiterails—C55 Whiterails, Newport

Works description: bridge repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 MILL HILL ROAD , COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Install water connections for new flat.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 December — 12 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SO 2 West Street

Works description: Relay service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEAR THE JUNC OF LEIGHWOOD CLOSE AND ASHEY ROAD ON ASHEY ROAD, RYDE

Works description: RYDE – 30 – 385539 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S NO 38

Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 79 PLACE ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install water connection for commercial unit

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

04 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From S/O 3 STATION ROAD to approx 36m South on HIGH STREET

Works description: VENTNOR – 7 – 435992 – 436007 – ALL IN ONE STREET CABINET & POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 3m BT ducts, Lay concrete plinth, Stand cab. Excavate to expose low voltage cable for Power Connection and lay approx 35m duct. POWER engineer to carry out inspection prior to jointing. POWER jointing team to insert cable and execute jointing works. Reinstate, Check and clear site.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no 37

Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 December — 10 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 69

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Island Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

06 December — 14 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Oakwood

Works description: Disconnection of service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Side of 22/24D HIGH STREET on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT – 411547 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 56 ON BANNOCK ROAD

Works description: NITON – 442455 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim to permanent reinstatement in FOOTWAY AND VERGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 17 ON BANNOCK ROAD WHITWELL VENTNOR PO38 2RD

Works description: NITON – 409519 – Remedial Works Internal – to clear Internal Defect in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

04 December — 17 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Flat 1, 10 Birmingham Road, Cowes

Works description: SCAFFOLD – AJ Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 21 AND 23 CASTLE COURT V ENTNOR PO38 1UE

Works description: VENTOR – 381690 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw, verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 December — 05 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF MARINA AVENUE ON CHESTNUT GROVE TO OUTSIDE 1 CHESTNUT GROVE

Works description: RYDE – 389951 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Chine Path, Totland, Isle of Wight

04 December — 14 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND: Footway link from Fort Warden Road to Colwell Chine Road, ML F60334: Colwell Chine Path-Totland

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT FULLRECON) TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Culver Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

06 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ 16A

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dolcroft Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

04 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 23

Works description: BUILDING MATERIALS – Ecologia Environmental

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dolcroft Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

04 December — 10 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 23 dolcroft road

Works description: SKIP – Westridge

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 41 EDINBURGH ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9DN

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP CAR PARK & OPP PUTTING GREEN

Works description: LIFTING MH COVERS IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Freshwater Footpath 20, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S WOODLANDS COURT, ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER, PO40 9FP

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 2 on GREAT PRESTON ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 4 – 451562 – 451573 – STREET CABINET & POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 8m BT ducts, Lay concrete plinth, Stand cab. Excavate to expose low voltage cable for Power Connection and lay approx 4m duct. POWER engineer to carry out inspection prior to jointing. POWER jointing team to insert cable and execute jointing works. Reinstate, Check and clear site. FWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

04 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : from junction with Lake Hill, 210m northwest, ML 440403 : Lake Green Road-Lake

Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S SUNNYVALE

Works description: LIFTING MH COVERS IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 52 MAYFIELD ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – RENEW STOP TAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 457645-Planned Maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

04 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WOOTTON : ML 341314 : New Road-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway testing works WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

04 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE OF 62 CAWS AVENUE ON PRIORY DRIVE

Works description: RYDE 27 – DSLAM 425016 – Overlay – Lay approx 18m of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Bridleway 72, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

04 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE OF 62 CAWS AVENUE ON RYDE BRIDLEWAY 72

Works description: RYDE – 27 – 424984 – Overlay – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in soft to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML F60613 : Upper Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML F60613 BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 WATERGATE ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install new water connection for new house

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

04 December — 05 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF HARBORS LAKE LANE TO APPROX 16M SW ON WATERY LANE

Works description: SHANKLIN – 384979 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect IN Carriageway/Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 36 WELLINGTON ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 150 WHITECROSS LANE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start