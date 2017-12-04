Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th December 2017Monday 4th December 2017 | By Sally Perry Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads
Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Just south of layby near Oxford Street, at northern end of verge : NORTHWOOD
Works description: LVC-195 Install 2No new 76mm posts and fix new hinged Floating Bridge sign to posts NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : In verge, between 50mph repeater signs and split to 2 lanes, heading towards roundabout : NEWPORT
Works description: LVC-195 Install 2No new 76mm posts and fix new hinged Floating Bridge sign to posts NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
04 December — 07 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : ML310037 : New Road-Brading
Works description: Raise 1 manhole cover BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JCT WITH ST PAULS AVE
Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY M/W LIGHTS, OFF PEAK, AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP NO 9
Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY, OFF PEAK, AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JCT WITH NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY, M/W LIGHTS & NIGHT WORK AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Upton Road to Southfield Gardens, 299m, ML 340643 : Bettesworth Road-Ryde
Works description: Iron work replacement RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From outside the entrance of Paramount to outside Raven Oaks on Carters Road, Ryde
Works description: RYDE 412581 -PROVISON OF SERVICE – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new BT Openreach Pole (s) or to Replace Existing BT Openreach Pole (s) in to facilitate overhead spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : From Wheeler Way to Chelsfield Avenue 270m, ML 430259 : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Iron work replacement SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : ML540269 between j/o St Boniroad and Madeira Vale : Madeira Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : In the crossing point o/s the castle inn. : Mill Street-Newport
Works description: pedestrian crossing repairs.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : ML 340142 : The Mall-Brading
Works description: Iron work replacement BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the t/pole just past the Blackwater Mill Farm entrance : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: signage repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : See map : Shanklin Road-Godshill
Works description: 2 way ttl, cut all trees to give 5.5m clearance TM 2 way lights(TR: Tree Pruning Request) GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Opp Nos. 5-7, in widest section of verge : NEWPORT
Works description: LVC signage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER: From Co-Op entrance 250m south towards Freshwater Bay, ML 620056: Afton Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NITON : ML530027 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Post works to raise kerb by public footpath C11 – 2 way lights NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NITON : ML530032 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Post works to relay 15mtrs of concrete strap opposite no 7 Springhead Cottage – 2 way lights NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S NO3 NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY, M/W LIGHTS & NIGHT WORK AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : On the small piece of f/way opposite the jnc to Appledurcombe Road : St Johns Road-Wroxall
Works description: replace manhole cover
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w on the bend just after the wishing well pub : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview – 3676
Works description: drainage investigation
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HOUSEBOAT LITTLE BROOM EMBANKMENT ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 420778 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Marshcombe Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE SIDE OF No.101 NEW ROAD HEADING APPROX 100M EAST
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
04 December — 04 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: JNC OF SUN HILL AND GUSTERS SHUTE CALBOURNE ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 4PT
Works description: Access is required to a carriageway box to allow BT Openreach to give provision of service
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Grass verge j/o Upton Roadtr09 : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: Dismantaling & removal of Fir tree
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : On the Havenstreet bound side of the c/way just before Ravens Oaks : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: c/w patch repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640354 : Court Road-Totland
Works description: Post works to include verge fill and drive accommodation TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640355 : Court Road-Totland
Works description: post works to include verge fill and drive accommodation TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite The Dormers on OLD SEAVIEW LANE
Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW/fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.4 TO OUTSIDE THE DELL
Works description: REPLACING LV POLES AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : B176 Whiterails : Whiterails—C55 Whiterails, Newport
Works description: bridge repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 MILL HILL ROAD , COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Install water connections for new flat.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 December — 12 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SO 2 West Street
Works description: Relay service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEAR THE JUNC OF LEIGHWOOD CLOSE AND ASHEY ROAD ON ASHEY ROAD, RYDE
Works description: RYDE – 30 – 385539 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S NO 38
Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 79 PLACE ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install water connection for commercial unit
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
04 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From S/O 3 STATION ROAD to approx 36m South on HIGH STREET
Works description: VENTNOR – 7 – 435992 – 436007 – ALL IN ONE STREET CABINET & POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 3m BT ducts, Lay concrete plinth, Stand cab. Excavate to expose low voltage cable for Power Connection and lay approx 35m duct. POWER engineer to carry out inspection prior to jointing. POWER jointing team to insert cable and execute jointing works. Reinstate, Check and clear site.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no 37
Works description: LIFTING MH COVER IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 December — 10 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 69
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Island Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
06 December — 14 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Oakwood
Works description: Disconnection of service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of 22/24D HIGH STREET on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT – 411547 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 56 ON BANNOCK ROAD
Works description: NITON – 442455 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim to permanent reinstatement in FOOTWAY AND VERGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 17 ON BANNOCK ROAD WHITWELL VENTNOR PO38 2RD
Works description: NITON – 409519 – Remedial Works Internal – to clear Internal Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
04 December — 17 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Flat 1, 10 Birmingham Road, Cowes
Works description: SCAFFOLD – AJ Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 21 AND 23 CASTLE COURT V ENTNOR PO38 1UE
Works description: VENTOR – 381690 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw, verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 December — 05 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF MARINA AVENUE ON CHESTNUT GROVE TO OUTSIDE 1 CHESTNUT GROVE
Works description: RYDE – 389951 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colwell Chine Path, Totland, Isle of Wight
04 December — 14 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND: Footway link from Fort Warden Road to Colwell Chine Road, ML F60334: Colwell Chine Path-Totland
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT FULLRECON) TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Culver Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
06 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 16A
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dolcroft Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
04 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 23
Works description: BUILDING MATERIALS – Ecologia Environmental
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dolcroft Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
04 December — 10 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23 dolcroft road
Works description: SKIP – Westridge
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 41 EDINBURGH ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9DN
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP CAR PARK & OPP PUTTING GREEN
Works description: LIFTING MH COVERS IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Freshwater Footpath 20, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S WOODLANDS COURT, ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER, PO40 9FP
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 2 on GREAT PRESTON ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 4 – 451562 – 451573 – STREET CABINET & POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 8m BT ducts, Lay concrete plinth, Stand cab. Excavate to expose low voltage cable for Power Connection and lay approx 4m duct. POWER engineer to carry out inspection prior to jointing. POWER jointing team to insert cable and execute jointing works. Reinstate, Check and clear site. FWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
04 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : from junction with Lake Hill, 210m northwest, ML 440403 : Lake Green Road-Lake
Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S SUNNYVALE
Works description: LIFTING MH COVERS IN C/W, ENTRY TO MH & SURVEY AS PART OF BATHING WATER ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME – MAX 1 HR IN EACH LOCATION, NO EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 52 MAYFIELD ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – RENEW STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 457645-Planned Maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
04 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WOOTTON : ML 341314 : New Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway testing works WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
04 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE OF 62 CAWS AVENUE ON PRIORY DRIVE
Works description: RYDE 27 – DSLAM 425016 – Overlay – Lay approx 18m of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ryde Bridleway 72, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
04 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE OF 62 CAWS AVENUE ON RYDE BRIDLEWAY 72
Works description: RYDE – 27 – 424984 – Overlay – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in soft to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML F60613 : Upper Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML F60613 BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 WATERGATE ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install new water connection for new house
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
04 December — 05 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF HARBORS LAKE LANE TO APPROX 16M SW ON WATERY LANE
Works description: SHANKLIN – 384979 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect IN Carriageway/Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 36 WELLINGTON ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 150 WHITECROSS LANE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
