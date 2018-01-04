Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th January 2017Thursday 4th January 2018 | By Sally Perry Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 January — 08 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : O/s No7 : George Street-Ryde
Works description: Ironworks
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017329
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HAVENSTREET : On the Binstead bound side of the c/way : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet
Works description: signpost replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017298
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Pound Lane, Calbourne.at the junction with yarmouth Mian Road, outside a property called Hebberdens. : Po
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017299
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: STONEHAVEN, SEAVIEW LANE, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – RECONNECT WATER SERVICE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08943530
Cothey Way, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: UNIT 7 CYPRESS COURT COTHEY WAY RYDE I
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08944842
Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
04 January — 15 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Newcomen Court, Land Adj to 17
Works description: Lay new services from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114826084-01165
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 January — 08 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 35 ORCHARD STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL MANIFOLD & METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08938699
Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S AND OPP OF 8 ON REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, PO31 7NT
Works description: COWES 462084 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 7Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY & CWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT3T0RX01
