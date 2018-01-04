The Met Office have issued yet another severe weather warning for strong winds on the Isle of Wight today (Thursday).

The warning which is valid between 8am and 7pm reads,

A spell of strong and gusty winds is expected to move eastwards during Thursday. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible. There is also the potential for some short term loss of power supplies. It is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities exposed to these winds will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Expect disruption to cross-Solent travel.

Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions