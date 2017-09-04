Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (4th September) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Albany Road
Location: at Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Albany Road)
04 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
04 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Westhill Road
Location: at C73 Westhill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Westhill Road)
04 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C73 Westhill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
04 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Castle Hill
Location: at B3341 Castle Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight (Castle Hill)
04 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight (High Street)
04 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
04 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
04 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carraigeway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bridge Road/Halletts Shute
Location: at A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Bridge Road/Halletts Shute)
04 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
04 September — 22 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Kingfisher Close
Location: at Kingfisher Close, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Kingfisher Close)
04 September — 15 September
Road closure
Name: Kingfisher Close
Location: at Kingfisher Close, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Kingfisher Close)
04 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Linden Road
Location: at Linden Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Linden Road)
04 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Linden Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
04 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Winston Road
Location: at Winston Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Winston Road)
04 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Winston Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
04 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Brooklands Road
Location: at Brooklands Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Brooklands Road)
04 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Brooklands Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
04 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Ironwork repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Howgate Road
Location: at Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Howgate Road)
04 September — 06 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
04 September — 06 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth : From The Western End Of Yar Bridge 460m West Ml 620013 : Bridge Road-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: From Quay Lane To Coach Lane (Ml310039) : High Street-Brading:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Cc-Ul-Mandflexiand5%Recon:U/H1, Resurface 40 Mm Ul-M 65psv With Flexiplast System And 5% Reconstrucion-Urban:H1) Bradin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: From Quay Lane To The Mall (Ml310038) : High Street-Brading:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:R/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H1) Bradin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 06 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : Tennyson Road, Freshwater At The Rear Of Clarence Building, Next To No.1 Clifton Terrace. : Tennyson Road
Works description: Patch Required To Reinstate Rut In Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Ml 240215 From O/S Property No 62 To O/S Property No. 126: Albany Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme – Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S Next : South Street-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : On The North Side Of The Railway Bridge (Ml 310031) : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Castle Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Ml 240085 Betwen The Junctions Of Castle Lane And Cedar Hill: Castle Hill-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Brooklands Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: From Park Road To Moorgreen Road (Ml 140176): Brooklands Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Firbrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge : E/B C/W Opposite N0 28 Howgate Road Bembridge. : Howgate Road-Bembridge – 340
Works description: Ironworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Kingfisher Close, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Carisbrooke : First Left Hand Spur Off Kingfisher Close, 89m, Ml260227a : Kingfisher Close-Carisbrooke
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Kingfisher Close, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Carisbrooke : Left Hand Part Of The T At End Of Kingfisher Close, 26m, Ml 260277 : Kingfisher Close-Carisbrooke
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Kingfisher Close, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Carisbrooke : Whole Length Of Kingfisher Close From Junction With Fieldfare Road, 190m, Ml 241227 : Kingfisher Close-
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Junction With Elm Grove To Winston Road, 240m, Ml 240151 : Linden Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Westhill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Road From Beckford Road To Mill Hill Road, 148m, Ml 140331 : Westhill Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Fc-Ul-M&Flexi:R/H1, Resurface 40mm Ul-M 65psv (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) With Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Winston Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Junction With Nelson Road To Whitepit Lane, 303m, Ml 240319 : Winston Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 06 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle
Works description: Yarmouth 425610 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : Colwell Road-Totland On Footway Outside A Property Called No.2 Hurst Appoint View. Map Attached : Colwell
Works description: Replace Tactile Slabs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Near No. 73 : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Reset Gully Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor : C/W O/S Downside Villas, St Boniface Road, Ventnor. : St Boniface Road-Ventnor
Works description: Excavate And Investigate C/Way Drepression
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : O/S Lloyds Bank : Tennyson Road-Freshwater
Works description: Replace Surface Water Manhole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3321 Victoria Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: East Cowes : On The Town Centre Bound Side Of The C/Way By Osborne Cottage Bus Stop : Victoria Grove-East Cowes
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : 150m West Of 40mph Sign Toward Oasis. : Carpenters Road-Brading – 6712
Works description: Supply/ Install New Gully Frame And Grate
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S 21 : Nelson Road-Newport
Works description: Cip Remedial Works For Eil, Works To Sws Sl In Cw Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Jct Of Ratcliff Ave On The Jct Of Swanmore Road Ryde
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Waste Derived Fuel On Forest Road
Works description: Newport – 422861 – Other – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 5m Duct
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 17 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 30 & 31a
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : South Of The Junction Of Appley Rise (Ml 310059) : Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Araluen Way, Lake, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 Araluen Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junc Newport Road To O/S 270 Artic Road
Works description: Excavate Trial Holes 3 In Verge And 1 In Footway To Be Able To Prove The Route For New Cables Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Carlton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340491) : Carlton Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp The Junction Of Harding Road On Cross Street
Works description: Ryde 423566 – Overlay � Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Adj To Mill Bay
Works description: Lay New Services From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Mill Bay
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 59 – O/S 57
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340240) : High Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Langley Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Duke Of York, Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Install Water Connection To New House Rear Of Duke Of York,
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Woodside Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp From The Junc Of Upper Woodside Road On Lower Woodside Road
Works description: Wootton Bridge 428291 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 11m Duct In Soft From Joint Box
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Milne Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Milne Way Newport Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Gas Gov On Rew Street
Works description: Cowes – 420166 – Overlay � Lay Approx 26m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw/Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Outside The Bt Yard (Ml 340606) : Rink Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Bridleway 54, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 8 To O/S 18 On Ryde Bridleway 54
Works description: Ryde 423566 – Overlay � Lay Approx 27m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Salisbury Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 340608) : Salisbury Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Highland Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Hill (Ml 340561a) : Upper Highland Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

