Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 06 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle

Works description: Yarmouth 425610 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Colwell Road-Totland On Footway Outside A Property Called No.2 Hurst Appoint View. Map Attached : Colwell

Works description: Replace Tactile Slabs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Near No. 73 : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Reset Gully Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor : C/W O/S Downside Villas, St Boniface Road, Ventnor. : St Boniface Road-Ventnor

Works description: Excavate And Investigate C/Way Drepression

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : O/S Lloyds Bank : Tennyson Road-Freshwater

Works description: Replace Surface Water Manhole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3321 Victoria Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: East Cowes : On The Town Centre Bound Side Of The C/Way By Osborne Cottage Bus Stop : Victoria Grove-East Cowes

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : 150m West Of 40mph Sign Toward Oasis. : Carpenters Road-Brading – 6712

Works description: Supply/ Install New Gully Frame And Grate

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : O/S 21 : Nelson Road-Newport

Works description: Cip Remedial Works For Eil, Works To Sws Sl In Cw Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Jct Of Ratcliff Ave On The Jct Of Swanmore Road Ryde

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Waste Derived Fuel On Forest Road

Works description: Newport – 422861 – Other – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 5m Duct

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 17 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Number 30 & 31a

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street

Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : South Of The Junction Of Appley Rise (Ml 310059) : Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Araluen Way, Lake, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 Araluen Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Junc Newport Road To O/S 270 Artic Road

Works description: Excavate Trial Holes 3 In Verge And 1 In Footway To Be Able To Prove The Route For New Cables Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carlton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340491) : Carlton Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp The Junction Of Harding Road On Cross Street

Works description: Ryde 423566 – Overlay � Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Adj To Mill Bay

Works description: Lay New Services From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Mill Bay

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 18 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 59 – O/S 57

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340240) : High Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Langley Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Duke Of York, Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Install Water Connection To New House Rear Of Duke Of York,

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Woodside Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp From The Junc Of Upper Woodside Road On Lower Woodside Road

Works description: Wootton Bridge 428291 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 11m Duct In Soft From Joint Box

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road

Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milne Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Milne Way Newport Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Gas Gov On Rew Street

Works description: Cowes – 420166 – Overlay � Lay Approx 26m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw/Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Outside The Bt Yard (Ml 340606) : Rink Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Bridleway 54, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 8 To O/S 18 On Ryde Bridleway 54

Works description: Ryde 423566 – Overlay � Lay Approx 27m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salisbury Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 340608) : Salisbury Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Highland Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Hill (Ml 340561a) : Upper Highland Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start