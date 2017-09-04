Ryde Slide proceeds and sponsorship boost for skaters

Robina shares this latest news. Ed
On Saturday afternoon, at a ceremony outside Ryde Arena skaters, hockey players and fans who were sponsored to slide down Ryde Slide in their skating kit presented a cheque to Wight Ice Leisure, the group created by the Ryde Arena Community Action Group (RACAG).
In total the sliders raised an amazing £1,432 (and an amazing £675 was raised by one slider!)
This adds to the £1,000 donated from the proceeds of Ryde Slide itself which was presented by Cllr Wayne Whittle at a ceremony last week.
Supporting Isle of Wight skaters
The money will support the campaign to bring skating back to the Island as soon as possible and the teams who are still competing so successfully in extremely difficult circumstances.
Monday, 4th September, 2017 6:58am
iowdave
4.Sep.2017 8:43am
A very commendable effort. However, this is a drop in the ocean for what it will take to keep the arena going as a single event building.
Surely Ryde deserves a theatre and it looks as though the old town hall will never be brought back into use as such.
I don’t know the logistics, but could the Town Hall be adapted for use as an ice rink and the arena be used as a theatre (car parking, links to mainland, buses and trains??)