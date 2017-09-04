Ryde Slide proceeds and sponsorship boost for skaters

Robina shares this latest news. Ed

On Saturday afternoon, at a ceremony outside Ryde Arena skaters, hockey players and fans who were sponsored to slide down Ryde Slide in their skating kit presented a cheque to Wight Ice Leisure, the group created by the Ryde Arena Community Action Group (RACAG).

In total the sliders raised an amazing £1,432 (and an amazing £675 was raised by one slider!)

This adds to the £1,000 donated from the proceeds of Ryde Slide itself which was presented by Cllr Wayne Whittle at a ceremony last week.

Supporting Isle of Wight skaters

The money will support the campaign to bring skating back to the Island as soon as possible and the teams who are still competing so successfully in extremely difficult circumstances.

