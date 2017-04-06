Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Oxford Street

Location: at Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Oxford Street)

07 April — 19 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 April — 19 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Culvert repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Lower Limerstone Lane

Location: at Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Lower Limerstone Lane)

07 April — 11 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 April — 11 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Bridge investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Blackbridge Road

Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Blackbridge Road)

07 April — 11 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 April — 11 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Nunwell Street

Location: at Nunwell Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Nunwell Street)

07 April — 11 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Nunwell Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 April — 11 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Ironwork works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street

Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (High Street)

07 April — 11 April

Suspension of one-way

Name: Albert Road

Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Albert Road)

07 April — 11 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 April — 11 April

Temporary one-way

Name: Albert Road

Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Albert Road)

07 April — 07 April

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street

Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (High Street)

07 April — 11 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Queens Road

Location: at B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Queens Road)

07 April — 11 April

Suspension of one-way

Name: Queens Road

Location: at B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Queens Road)

07 April — 11 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Fitzroy Street

Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)

07 April — 11 April

Suspension of one-way

Name: Fitzroy Street

Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)

07 April — 11 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 April — 11 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 April — 07 April

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde : From Junction With West Street To Junction With St Johns Hill, 243m, Ml 310636 : Green Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge: From Pilot Boar 380m Sw (Ml 320126): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 April — 11 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Side Of 97 To Approx 25m Sw On Grange Rd.

Works description: Shanklin – 367365 – Extend New Duct Approx. 29m 54 From Jrc To Pavement. Now Requires New Duct Linking To Jf4. In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 April — 11 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Jnc Park Road To Adj To Coach House

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls View Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 April — 20 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 13 To O/S 14

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Tudor House

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 April — 11 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 8m North From The Junction Of Esplanade On Esplanade Road

Works description: Ventnor – 377247 – Other – Provide A New Jbf4 Andlay1m D54 To Theboundry, Fromnewjbf4.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Field Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of Mall Court On Field Place

Works description: Newport – 366323 – Other – This Job Is To Provide A Stand Off Unit To Existing Pcp 5 Includes Laying 2 X Duct 54 From New Stand Off Unit To Existing Cab Box. Please Position New Shell And Ducts To The Left/Right Hand Side Of Existing Pcp As Per Works Instruction Diagram

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

06 April — 10 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

07 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 131

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

06 April — 10 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Victoria Avenue (Ml 440300) : St Johns Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Path, Lake, Isle Of Wight

07 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Lake : Footway Link From Whitecross Farm Lane To Fir Tree Close, Ml 40651 : Whitecross Path-Lake

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

06 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 41

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start