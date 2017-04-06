Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th April 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (6th April) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Roadworks traffic light (Cowleaze)

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Oxford Street
Location: at Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Oxford Street)
07 April — 19 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 April — 19 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Culvert repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Lower Limerstone Lane
Location: at Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Lower Limerstone Lane)
07 April — 11 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 April — 11 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Bridge investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Blackbridge Road
Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Blackbridge Road)
07 April — 11 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 April — 11 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Nunwell Street
Location: at Nunwell Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Nunwell Street)
07 April — 11 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Nunwell Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 April — 11 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Ironwork works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (High Street)
07 April — 11 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: Albert Road
Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Albert Road)
07 April — 11 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 April — 11 April
Temporary one-way
Name: Albert Road
Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Albert Road)
07 April — 07 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (High Street)
07 April — 11 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Queens Road
Location: at B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Queens Road)
07 April — 11 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: Queens Road
Location: at B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Queens Road)
07 April — 11 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Fitzroy Street
Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)
07 April — 11 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: Fitzroy Street
Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)
07 April — 11 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 April — 11 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 11 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : : Blackbridge- Freshwater—Unclassified Road Over – Blackbridge, Freshwater
Works description: Trial Pits
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 11 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : 7 : Fitzroy Street-Sandown
Works description: Pothole Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 07 April
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde : From Junction With West Street To Junction With St Johns Hill, 243m, Ml 310636 : Green Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 11 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Albert Road : High Street-Sandown
Works description: Cover Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 11 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone : On The Bend O/S Limerstone Farm : Lower Limerstone Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Drainage Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Nunwell Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 11 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : 14 : Nunwell Street-Sandown
Works description: Please Carry Out An Excavate/ Investigate Of Patch With Continuing Sinkage, Carry Out Repairs And Make Good Approx Area Of Current Patch 5m X 2m X 100mm. Tm: Road Closure Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 11 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : Starting At The Jnc With Osborne Road And Moving West Along Queens Road To O/S The Melbourne Ardenlea Hotel
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Idr – 12 X P/H’S .35 X .25 X 35mm .35 X .20 X 30mm .80 X .40 X 30mm .35 X .25 X 30mm .50 X .45 X 30mm .20 X .05 X 35mm .25 X .10 X 30mm .80 X .45 X 30mm 1.65 X .40 X 35mm .60 X .30 X 30mm .45 X .45 X 30mm .50 X .45 X 40mm Tm – Give & Take With Parking Restrictions Opposite The Site (Cw: Pothole) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge: From Pilot Boar 380m Sw (Ml 320126): Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 11 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Side Of 97 To Approx 25m Sw On Grange Rd.
Works description: Shanklin – 367365 – Extend New Duct Approx. 29m 54 From Jrc To Pavement. Now Requires New Duct Linking To Jf4. In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 11 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Jnc Park Road To Adj To Coach House
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls View Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 13 To O/S 14
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Tudor House
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 11 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 8m North From The Junction Of Esplanade On Esplanade Road
Works description: Ventnor – 377247 – Other – Provide A New Jbf4 Andlay1m D54 To Theboundry, Fromnewjbf4.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Field Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of Mall Court On Field Place
Works description: Newport – 366323 – Other – This Job Is To Provide A Stand Off Unit To Existing Pcp 5 Includes Laying 2 X Duct 54 From New Stand Off Unit To Existing Cab Box. Please Position New Shell And Ducts To The Left/Right Hand Side Of Existing Pcp As Per Works Instruction Diagram
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 10 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 131
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 10 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Victoria Avenue (Ml 440300) : St Johns Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Path, Lake, Isle Of Wight
07 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Lake : Footway Link From Whitecross Farm Lane To Fir Tree Close, Ml 40651 : Whitecross Path-Lake
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 41
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

