2017 council election: Island Independents publish their priorities

Cllr Julia Baker-Smith shares this latest news 2017 council election news from the group of Island Independent councillors. Ed

The Island Independents have today (Thursday) published their priorities for the next four years.

The document, promoted by their 22 affiliated candidates sets out their goals and vision for the Island.

Island Independent Leader Councillor Julia Baker Smith said:

“In the last four years, while in administration, the Island Independents have set the Island up to succeed.

“We have made significant improvements in the disastrous legacy of educational standards left by eight years of Conservative rule and will continue to have the highest aspirations for our children. We have created a firm economic foundation upon which we can now build a prosperous future for the Island through regeneration, increased commercial activity and sound economic investments.

“We have high ambitions for the Island, and believe that improvements cannot be made unless as Islanders, we aim high. The people I speak to on their doorsteps don’t want the non-committal policies of little substance they see from the political parties, they want policies that will lead to economic stability, educational success, environmental security and safety and comfort for our elderly and vulnerable. These priorities seek to provide all of the above, and more.

“We are committed to pursuing all of the goals we have set out, and we are committed to communicating our progress with you, and being honest about what is possible, and, what isn’t. We will fully investigate the viability of everything set out in this document over the next four years and actively pursue what is in the best financial and social interests of Islanders. The Island Independents promise to find the best way to achieve an outcome and to be realistic and flexible in how that outcome is achieved.

“We have been through some changes in our leadership in recent months that have been taken advantage of by the Conservative-UKIP alliance. All political groups go through changes in leadership from time to time, Cameron, Miliband, Clegg and Bennet, to name but a few, all stepped back for new leaders to step up. The Island Independents have a strong leadership team and experienced, committed Councillors and Candidates. We have never been stronger and are ready to lead the Island to success.”