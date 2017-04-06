2017 council election: Island Independents publish their priorities

Cllr Julia Baker-Smith shares this latest news 2017 council election news from the group of Island Independent councillors. Ed
The Island Independents have today (Thursday) published their priorities for the next four years.
The document, promoted by their 22 affiliated candidates sets out their goals and vision for the Island.
Island Independent Leader Councillor Julia Baker Smith said:
“In the last four years, while in administration, the Island Independents have set the Island up to succeed.
“We have made significant improvements in the disastrous legacy of educational standards left by eight years of Conservative rule and will continue to have the highest aspirations for our children. We have created a firm economic foundation upon which we can now build a prosperous future for the Island through regeneration, increased commercial activity and sound economic investments.
“We have high ambitions for the Island, and believe that improvements cannot be made unless as Islanders, we aim high. The people I speak to on their doorsteps don’t want the non-committal policies of little substance they see from the political parties, they want policies that will lead to economic stability, educational success, environmental security and safety and comfort for our elderly and vulnerable. These priorities seek to provide all of the above, and more.
“We are committed to pursuing all of the goals we have set out, and we are committed to communicating our progress with you, and being honest about what is possible, and, what isn’t. We will fully investigate the viability of everything set out in this document over the next four years and actively pursue what is in the best financial and social interests of Islanders. The Island Independents promise to find the best way to achieve an outcome and to be realistic and flexible in how that outcome is achieved.
“We have been through some changes in our leadership in recent months that have been taken advantage of by the Conservative-UKIP alliance. All political groups go through changes in leadership from time to time, Cameron, Miliband, Clegg and Bennet, to name but a few, all stepped back for new leaders to step up. The Island Independents have a strong leadership team and experienced, committed Councillors and Candidates. We have never been stronger and are ready to lead the Island to success.”
The priorities
Thursday, 6th April, 2017 8:40am
Tim
6.Apr.2017 9:07am
In respect of the proposed part acquisition of Red Funnel some clarification is needed.
Is the intention of this investment to be profit based where islanders continue to be charged high fares and suffer from slow moving and infrequent vehicle ferries?
Alternatively, do they propose to be more community orientated with more frequent sailings, even during the less busy periods such as out of season and late evening/early hours of the morning?
Will much quicker vehicle ferries be commissioned, e.g. to reduce crossing times to around 20 minutes instead of an hour?
Will fares be reduced to a level broadly comparable to other toll crossings in the UK, e.g.£ 2.50 for a car up to £ 6.00 for an HGV in each direction?
Irrespective of whether this Red Funnel investment proves to be a good or bad idea people need to know just what the are voting for – Financial gain for the IWC or radically improved services for cross-Solent travellers?
Black Dog
6.Apr.2017 9:37am
The independent dream was lost six months into their administration. Hubris syndrome and a small element within the group ensured that they were not a credible alternative to the last shower.
Speaking of the last shower, allegedly, the Boy Blunder is active in Shanklin attempting to deliver two hand picked candidates to county hall.
The voters in Shanklin should be afraid, very afraid and vote (as all islanders should) for who and what is best for their ward and not necessarily a national or fringe party