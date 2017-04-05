Cllr Whitehouse: ‘Let’s leave the mud-slinging and name-calling behind’

Cllr Chris Whitehouse shares this. Ed

As the Isle of Wight Council published the full list of candidates for the elections to the Council to be held on 4th May, Councillor Chris Whitehouse, who faces no less than five opponents in his Newport West Ward, called for the election campaigns to be conducted by all parties in “a respectful, polite and decent manner”.

Speaking today, Cllr Whitehouse (Conservative) went on to say: