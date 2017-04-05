Cllr Whitehouse: ‘Let’s leave the mud-slinging and name-calling behind’

Cllr Chris Whitehouse shares this. Ed
As the Isle of Wight Council published the full list of candidates for the elections to the Council to be held on 4th May, Councillor Chris Whitehouse, who faces no less than five opponents in his Newport West Ward, called for the election campaigns to be conducted by all parties in “a respectful, polite and decent manner”.
Speaking today, Cllr Whitehouse (Conservative) went on to say:
“Let’s hope that this time around candidates can show each other mutual respect. We can disagree on policies and priorities, but let’s leave the mud-slinging and name-calling behind with the old Council and see if politics on the Island can be conducted now in a courteous manner.”
Wednesday, 5th April, 2017 6:53pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fbg
Filed under: Election, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story
.
Ian Coles
5.Apr.2017 7:01pm
Here, here!
Steve Goodman
5.Apr.2017 7:25pm
Ha Ha.
Except that it’s not funny, or credible, if you look at the Whitehouse rap sheet.
Steve Goodman
5.Apr.2017 7:49pm
Perhaps if confused unchristian Chris had years ago written this latest note to self on the inside of his spectacles, on his mirrors, on his computer screensaver, and on anything else he looks at frequently, he might have been able to prevent a lot of the embarrassing nastiness which will not stay swept under any Con. carpets.
Some Whitehouse “Wight Mess” now features in the latest Private Eye (No.1441, Rotten Boroughs on p.16).
Geoff Lumley
5.Apr.2017 8:05pm
The hypocrisy of this hopefully soon to be ex-councillor knows no limits
steve stubbings
5.Apr.2017 8:17pm
*bites tongue*
Vix Lowthion
5.Apr.2017 9:05pm
*please* bring back the UP arrows just for this comment!
Steve Goodman
5.Apr.2017 9:02pm
On the plus side, the crooked Cons. fined and still under investigation for sneakily spending to get the right/wrong election result have responded to this latest very embarrassing episode with an open pre-election bribe announcement to prop up our less than likeable locals with some of the taxpayer’s magic money they previously refused to give us and/or kept from their cuts to our services.
If Coppins Bridge does get the newly promised multi million pound makeover it will also serve to remind us of present events.