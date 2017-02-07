Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pyle Street

Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Pyle Street)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

08 February — 10 February

Suspension of one-way

Name: Pyle Street

Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Pyle Street)

08 February — 10 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Furrlongs

Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Furrlongs)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

08 February — 10 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Drainage repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Suspension of one-way

Name: Sun Hill

Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sun Hill)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

08 February — 10 February

Road closure

Name: Sun Hill

Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sun Hill)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

08 February — 10 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Tree work to a dangerous tree by Nigel Earley Services

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: Staplers Road,Newport

Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road,Newport)

07 February — 08 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Either Side Of The Speed Hump O/S 87.: Furrlongs-Newport

Works description: C/W Defects X 2

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 08 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Bembridge Post Office (Lane End Shops) To Junction With St Lukes Drive: Lane End

Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Brading: Morton Road Close From Yar Cross: Morton Road—Morton Road-Brading

Works description: Clear Vegetation From The Wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes: Opp Saunders Way By The No Stopping Sign: Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Rocking Man Hole Cover (41020) Requires Re Setting Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood: Between The 2 Lane Arrows O/S No.355 On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way: Newport Road-Northwood

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood: On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past The Jnc With Oxford Street: Newport Road-Northwood

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 6 X P/H

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood: O/S No.364 The Woman’S Institute Hall On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way: Newport Road-Northwoo

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From O/S Age Uk To The Pedestrian Crossing Point.: Pyle Street-Newport

Works description: C/W Defects X 5 Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes: O/S 15, Opp 21 & At End Of Bitmac Road / Start Of Block Paving At High St End.: Sun Hill-Cowes – 16476

Works description: Collapsed Pipe Near Crown Court

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 08 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Between Lucketts Farm And The Green Barn On A3054 Yarmouth Road Cranmore Isle Of Wight Po41 0xn

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Carisbrooke: Footway Along Bowcombe Road Ml 230066: Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence

Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Has Come Loose

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: By Site Seeing Carpark: Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: Leeson Road Ventnor: Leeson Road—Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: Wall Repairs Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Rookley: Opposite The Junction Of Bunkers Lane – Bollard 1 (Ml 410011): J/O Bunkers Lane Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 21 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Either Side Of 312

Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill: From Bow Bridge 360m Northwest (Ml 510014): Newport Road-Godshill

Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Cowes: Jct Granville Rd: Park Road-Cowes

Works description: Rebed Sunken C/W M/H Cover And Make Good C/E Depression Approx 3.0m X 2.0m. Depth Approx 30mm. Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge: Sandown Road – Bembridge: Sandown Road—Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Clear Vegetation From And Around Wall. Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill: Ml 510008 From Approx 25 Metres West Of The Junction Of Godshill Park Road, To Approx 175 Metres East Of

Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Yarmouth: Opposite The Junction Of Victoria Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 610017): J/O Victoria Road Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: High Street – Victoria Street – Ventnor: High Street—Victoria Street-Ventnor

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Reconnect Water Service

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 98

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Verge To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatemnt

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chichester Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs To Staplers Road, Ml F20272: Chichester Walk-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: From Turning Area Of Road, 230m Towards Whippingham Road, Ml 240032: East Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Former Mill Bay Hotel

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road

Works description: Newport – 366722 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grove Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Grove Close, Ml F20283: Grove Close-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gatten & Lake School, Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Interim To Perm

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Spar Shop

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 111 Landguard Road

Works description: Shanklin – 366577 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lansdown Gardens, Gatcombe, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Gatcombe: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Chillerton Main Road, 87m, Ml 660429: Lansdown Gardens-Gatcombe

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Gatcombe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 10

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 2

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

