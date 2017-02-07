Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pyle Street
Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Pyle Street)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
08 February — 10 February
Suspension of one-way
Name: Pyle Street
Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Pyle Street)
08 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Furrlongs
Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Furrlongs)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
08 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Suspension of one-way
Name: Sun Hill
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sun Hill)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
08 February — 10 February
Road closure
Name: Sun Hill
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sun Hill)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
08 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Tree work to a dangerous tree by Nigel Earley Services
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Staplers Road,Newport
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road,Newport)
07 February — 08 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Either Side Of The Speed Hump O/S 87.: Furrlongs-Newport
Works description: C/W Defects X 2
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 08 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Bembridge Post Office (Lane End Shops) To Junction With St Lukes Drive: Lane End
Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Brading: Morton Road Close From Yar Cross: Morton Road—Morton Road-Brading
Works description: Clear Vegetation From The Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: Opp Saunders Way By The No Stopping Sign: Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Rocking Man Hole Cover (41020) Requires Re Setting Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood: Between The 2 Lane Arrows O/S No.355 On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way: Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood: On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past The Jnc With Oxford Street: Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 6 X P/H
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood: O/S No.364 The Woman’S Institute Hall On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way: Newport Road-Northwoo
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From O/S Age Uk To The Pedestrian Crossing Point.: Pyle Street-Newport
Works description: C/W Defects X 5 Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: O/S 15, Opp 21 & At End Of Bitmac Road / Start Of Block Paving At High St End.: Sun Hill-Cowes – 16476
Works description: Collapsed Pipe Near Crown Court
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 08 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Between Lucketts Farm And The Green Barn On A3054 Yarmouth Road Cranmore Isle Of Wight Po41 0xn
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carisbrooke: Footway Along Bowcombe Road Ml 230066: Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence
Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Has Come Loose
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: By Site Seeing Carpark: Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: Leeson Road Ventnor: Leeson Road—Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: Wall Repairs Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Rookley: Opposite The Junction Of Bunkers Lane – Bollard 1 (Ml 410011): J/O Bunkers Lane Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 21 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Either Side Of 312
Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill: From Bow Bridge 360m Northwest (Ml 510014): Newport Road-Godshill
Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: Jct Granville Rd: Park Road-Cowes
Works description: Rebed Sunken C/W M/H Cover And Make Good C/E Depression Approx 3.0m X 2.0m. Depth Approx 30mm. Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge: Sandown Road – Bembridge: Sandown Road—Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Clear Vegetation From And Around Wall. Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill: Ml 510008 From Approx 25 Metres West Of The Junction Of Godshill Park Road, To Approx 175 Metres East Of
Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Yarmouth: Opposite The Junction Of Victoria Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 610017): J/O Victoria Road Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: High Street – Victoria Street – Ventnor: High Street—Victoria Street-Ventnor
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Reconnect Water Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 98
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Verge To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatemnt
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chichester Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs To Staplers Road, Ml F20272: Chichester Walk-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: From Turning Area Of Road, 230m Towards Whippingham Road, Ml 240032: East Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Former Mill Bay Hotel
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road
Works description: Newport – 366722 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grove Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Grove Close, Ml F20283: Grove Close-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gatten & Lake School, Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Interim To Perm
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Spar Shop
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 111 Landguard Road
Works description: Shanklin – 366577 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lansdown Gardens, Gatcombe, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Gatcombe: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Chillerton Main Road, 87m, Ml 660429: Lansdown Gardens-Gatcombe
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Gatcombe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 10
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 2
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
