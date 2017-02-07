Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th February 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (7th February 2017) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pyle Street
Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Pyle Street)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
08 February — 10 February
Suspension of one-way
Name: Pyle Street
Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Pyle Street)
08 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Furrlongs
Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Furrlongs)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
08 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Suspension of one-way
Name: Sun Hill
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sun Hill)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
08 February — 10 February
Road closure
Name: Sun Hill
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sun Hill)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
08 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Tree work to a dangerous tree by Nigel Earley Services
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Staplers Road,Newport
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road,Newport)
07 February — 08 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Either Side Of The Speed Hump O/S 87.: Furrlongs-Newport
Works description: C/W Defects X 2
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 08 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Bembridge Post Office (Lane End Shops) To Junction With St Lukes Drive: Lane End
Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Brading: Morton Road Close From Yar Cross: Morton Road—Morton Road-Brading
Works description: Clear Vegetation From The Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: Opp Saunders Way By The No Stopping Sign: Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Rocking Man Hole Cover (41020) Requires Re Setting Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood: Between The 2 Lane Arrows O/S No.355 On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way: Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood: On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past The Jnc With Oxford Street: Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 6 X P/H
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood: O/S No.364 The Woman’S Institute Hall On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way: Newport Road-Northwoo
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From O/S Age Uk To The Pedestrian Crossing Point.: Pyle Street-Newport
Works description: C/W Defects X 5 Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: O/S 15, Opp 21 & At End Of Bitmac Road / Start Of Block Paving At High St End.: Sun Hill-Cowes – 16476
Works description: Collapsed Pipe Near Crown Court
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 08 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Between Lucketts Farm And The Green Barn On A3054 Yarmouth Road Cranmore Isle Of Wight Po41 0xn
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carisbrooke: Footway Along Bowcombe Road Ml 230066: Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence
Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Has Come Loose
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: By Site Seeing Carpark: Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: Leeson Road Ventnor: Leeson Road—Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: Wall Repairs Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Rookley: Opposite The Junction Of Bunkers Lane – Bollard 1 (Ml 410011): J/O Bunkers Lane Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 21 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Either Side Of 312
Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill: From Bow Bridge 360m Northwest (Ml 510014): Newport Road-Godshill
Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: Jct Granville Rd: Park Road-Cowes
Works description: Rebed Sunken C/W M/H Cover And Make Good C/E Depression Approx 3.0m X 2.0m. Depth Approx 30mm. Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge: Sandown Road – Bembridge: Sandown Road—Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Clear Vegetation From And Around Wall. Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill: Ml 510008 From Approx 25 Metres West Of The Junction Of Godshill Park Road, To Approx 175 Metres East Of
Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Yarmouth: Opposite The Junction Of Victoria Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 610017): J/O Victoria Road Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: High Street – Victoria Street – Ventnor: High Street—Victoria Street-Ventnor
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Reconnect Water Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 98
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Verge To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatemnt
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chichester Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs To Staplers Road, Ml F20272: Chichester Walk-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: From Turning Area Of Road, 230m Towards Whippingham Road, Ml 240032: East Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Former Mill Bay Hotel
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road
Works description: Newport – 366722 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Grove Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Grove Close, Ml F20283: Grove Close-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gatten & Lake School, Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Interim To Perm
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Spar Shop
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 111 Landguard Road
Works description: Shanklin – 366577 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lansdown Gardens, Gatcombe, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Gatcombe: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Chillerton Main Road, 87m, Ml 660429: Lansdown Gardens-Gatcombe
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Gatcombe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 10
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 2
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

