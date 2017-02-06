Police and partners support sexual abuse and violence awareness week

The police share this latest news. Ed

We don’t talk about sexual abuse enough. That’s not ok.

Hampshire Constabulary is working with several leading charities to back a sexual abuse and sexual violence awareness week called #ItsNotOK.

The national campaign, which is running all week (February 6 -12) is aimed at raising awareness that sexual abuse and sexual violence is unacceptable and victims and survivors should not have to tolerate it.

Show your support

People are being urged to support the campaign via social media using the #hashtag #ItsNotOK and share the Website which promotes specialist services and helplines in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for those who are seeking help because of sexual violence, sexual abuse and serious sexual assault.

Hampshire Constabulary is encouraging victims of non-recent and recent abuse to come forward to report their experiences, no matter when they took place.

Detective Chief Inspector, Ellie Hurd from Hampshire Constabulary, said:

“Anyone who has been a victim is urged to contact police as there is absolutely no need to feel ashamed. We not only investigate cases and work hard to bring offenders to justice, but also provide the appropriate specialist support for individuals. People can be confident that they will be treated with dignity, care and compassion. “It’s Not OK that some victims feel they won’t be believed. We are working hard to encourage people to come forward, and take all reports of sexual abuse and sexual violence extremely seriously. “It’s Not Ok for people who have experienced the trauma of abuse to go unsupported. Hampshire Constabulary and our partners can provide you with support, even if you don’t wish there to be a prosecution.”

‘It’s Not OK’ to commit sexual abuse

And most importantly, perpetrators need to know ‘It’s Not OK’ to commit sexual abuse.

Approximately 85,000 women and 12,000 men are raped in England and Wales alone every year and nearly half a million adults are sexually assaulted. Only around 15% of people who experience sexual violence choose to report this crime to the Police and about 90% of those who are raped know the perpetrator prior to the offence.

This is an all-inclusive campaign to support anyone who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence, regardless of their background.

If you have experienced sexual violence or abuse

The first step is making that call to us using 101 or 999 if you are in immediate danger. Hampshire Constabulary offer a highly trained specialist team to respond to reports of recent and non-recent rape and sexual assault, with dedicated support throughout – Amberstone.

If you need information, advice and support on sexual abuse/violence and what help is available, the charities listed below can advise further.

CIS’ters – specialist service (run by survivors) providing a confidential service for adult women who were raped/sexually abused/exploited as girls by a family member. www.cisters.org.uk

NHS Sexual Health Treetops Centre – offers help and supports victims of rape and serious assault. Staff are specially trained to provide sensitive and well informed support in a non-judgemental manner and will ensure visitors are treated with dignity and respect at all times. www.solent.nhs.uk/treetops

PARCS www.parcs.org.uk provides support for survivors of sexual abuse from the age of 5 years and provides an awareness and education programme aimed at ending sexual abuse #PlayYourPart

YELLOW DOOR (previously known as Southampton Rape Crisis) www.yellowdoor.org.uk

BRASACC – Basingstoke Rape and Sexual Abuse Crisis Centre. Offer free and confidential crisis line support to men and women who have been raped or sexually assaulted from the age of 16 years whether recently or not. www.brasacc.com

RASAC – Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling – free and confidential offered to both men and women who’ve been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives or for anyone who wants to talk about the effects of unwanted sexual encounters. www.rasac.org.uk

Awareness week events

There are a number of events taking place throughout the week featuring an elephant to raise awareness and generate discussion about sexual abuse and sexual violence which is often the ‘elephant in the room’.

The elephant was originally used by the Survivors Trust (a national umbrella organisation for 135+ specialist support agencies) to change the taboo that exists and empower victims and survivors to speak out and seek help.

Hampshire Constabulary will also be running a social media campaign on dispelling the myths around consent on their Snapchat and Instagram channels.