Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
10 December — 10 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEAR BARTON LODGES WHIPPINGHAM ROAD EAST COWES PO32 6LH
Works description: Access required to BT under ground structure for cabling and jointing works no excavation work involved.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC11W00000IBB7NKCZ1
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 December — 12 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: os82a marlborough rd ryde
Works description: Remedial works to be carried out
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022W114713864-01048
Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
08 December — 12 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : Opposite primrose cottage : Godshill Road-Whitwell
Works description: Type1 edge of carriageway and top off with top soil
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017120
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: JNC VICTORIA AVE AND HUNGERBERRY CLOSE AND OPP 50 VICTORIA AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT PO37 7NZ
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0008DECSD7RBH90
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 December — 14 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 29 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003655
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 December — 11 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 58 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 435212 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw,fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBREHWWP01
Alexandra Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Land RO 60 Fellows Road
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114701017-00043
Fishermans Walk, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
08 December — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S DRFITWOOD FISHERMANS WALK BEMBRIDGE PO35 5SU
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 448625 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in fw/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRPJ9PS01
Peacock Close, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS THE BUNGALOW
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114805318-01277
Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight
08 December — 12 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 GLEBE GDNS WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE O
Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08903298
Friday, 8th December, 2017 7:44am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
