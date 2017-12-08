Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

10 December — 10 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEAR BARTON LODGES WHIPPINGHAM ROAD EAST COWES PO32 6LH

Works description: Access required to BT under ground structure for cabling and jointing works no excavation work involved.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC11W00000IBB7NKCZ1

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 December — 12 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: os82a marlborough rd ryde

Works description: Remedial works to be carried out

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022W114713864-01048

Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

08 December — 12 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : Opposite primrose cottage : Godshill Road-Whitwell

Works description: Type1 edge of carriageway and top off with top soil

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017120

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: JNC VICTORIA AVE AND HUNGERBERRY CLOSE AND OPP 50 VICTORIA AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT PO37 7NZ

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0008DECSD7RBH90

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 December — 14 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 29 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003655

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 December — 11 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE 58 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 435212 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw,fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBREHWWP01

Alexandra Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Land RO 60 Fellows Road

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114701017-00043

Fishermans Walk, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

08 December — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S DRFITWOOD FISHERMANS WALK BEMBRIDGE PO35 5SU

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 448625 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in fw/verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRPJ9PS01

Peacock Close, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS THE BUNGALOW

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114805318-01277

Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight

08 December — 12 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 GLEBE GDNS WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE O

Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08903298