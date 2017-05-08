Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Havenstreet Main Road

Location: at C58 Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Havenstreet Main Road)

08 May — 12 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C58 Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

08 May — 12 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 12 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Os Holmdale House

Works description: Lay New Main From Mid Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 12 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Holmdale Rest Home,Main Road,Havenstreet,Iow

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 19 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Northwood: From Wyatts Lane To Newport Road (Ml140275): Oxford Street-Northwood:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4) Northw

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp The Junc Of Cedar Hill On Carisbrooke Road

Works description: Newport – 373808 – This Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shelandprovideadditional Ductd54 3way Of 1m In Footway From Jrf6 To Pcp And Provide Duct D54 1way Of 10m Infootway From Jrf6

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 09 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 56 – 58 Avenue Road On Avenue Road

Works description: Sandown – 375410 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 10 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newbridge : Opposite No. 2 & 1 : Main Road-Newbridge

Works description: Excavate Within The C/W And Renew 150mm Diameter Of Pipe Between Gullies

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Oposite Medina Garden Centre : Staplers Road-Newport – 10444

Works description: Extend Ditch Where Gully System Outlets

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 16 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : From Junction With Park Road To Littletown Lane 200m Ml320170 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 113 Trafalgar Road, Newport

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : Avenue Road Freshwater : Avenue Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works – Trial Pits Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1 To Opp 11

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newchurch : At The Junction With Newport Road (Ml 430142) : Alverstone Road-Newchurch

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 22

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Holyrood Street (Ml 210134) : O/S Jumpers

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 67 Caesars Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park St Thomas Street Upper, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : First Meter In The Car Park (Ml 3cp037) : Adj Church Lane (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park St Thomas Street Upper, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Second Meter In The Car Park (Ml 3cp037) : By Entrance Meter

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: So Little Spinney

Works description: Lay New Main And 2 New Services From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 7 On Crescent Road

Works description: Sandown – 378787 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Adjacent To Old Argos Store

Works description: Hoarding – Footway Closure

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Whitwell Farm, High Street, Whitwell, Iow.

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 Market Street.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ivy Hall, Mill Square, Wooton

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 44

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside Number 63 (Ml 240168) : O/S No 65

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite Of The Junction Of St Johns Road On Watergate Road

Works description: Newport – 374824 – This Job Is To Provide Additional Duct D54 1 Way Of 9m In Footway From Jrf10(Foot Of Pcp)To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Princes Way (Ml 440312) : Whitecross Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Lake : Just South Of The Junction Of Merrie Gardens (Ml 420316) : Whitecross Lane-Lake

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woods Drive, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

08 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newchurch : On The East Side Of The Roundabout (Ml 441439) : Woods Drive-Newchurch

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

