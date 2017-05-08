Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Havenstreet Main Road
Location: at C58 Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Havenstreet Main Road)
08 May — 12 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C58 Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
08 May — 12 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 12 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os Holmdale House
Works description: Lay New Main From Mid Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 12 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Holmdale Rest Home,Main Road,Havenstreet,Iow
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 19 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Northwood: From Wyatts Lane To Newport Road (Ml140275): Oxford Street-Northwood:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4) Northw
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp The Junc Of Cedar Hill On Carisbrooke Road
Works description: Newport – 373808 – This Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shelandprovideadditional Ductd54 3way Of 1m In Footway From Jrf6 To Pcp And Provide Duct D54 1way Of 10m Infootway From Jrf6
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 09 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 56 – 58 Avenue Road On Avenue Road
Works description: Sandown – 375410 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 10 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newbridge : Opposite No. 2 & 1 : Main Road-Newbridge
Works description: Excavate Within The C/W And Renew 150mm Diameter Of Pipe Between Gullies
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Oposite Medina Garden Centre : Staplers Road-Newport – 10444
Works description: Extend Ditch Where Gully System Outlets
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 16 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : From Junction With Park Road To Littletown Lane 200m Ml320170 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 113 Trafalgar Road, Newport
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : Avenue Road Freshwater : Avenue Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works – Trial Pits Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1 To Opp 11
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newchurch : At The Junction With Newport Road (Ml 430142) : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 22
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Holyrood Street (Ml 210134) : O/S Jumpers
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 67 Caesars Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park St Thomas Street Upper, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : First Meter In The Car Park (Ml 3cp037) : Adj Church Lane (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park St Thomas Street Upper, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Second Meter In The Car Park (Ml 3cp037) : By Entrance Meter
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: So Little Spinney
Works description: Lay New Main And 2 New Services From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 7 On Crescent Road
Works description: Sandown – 378787 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Adjacent To Old Argos Store
Works description: Hoarding – Footway Closure
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Whitwell Farm, High Street, Whitwell, Iow.
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Market Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 Market Street.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ivy Hall, Mill Square, Wooton
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 44
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside Number 63 (Ml 240168) : O/S No 65
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite Of The Junction Of St Johns Road On Watergate Road
Works description: Newport – 374824 – This Job Is To Provide Additional Duct D54 1 Way Of 9m In Footway From Jrf10(Foot Of Pcp)To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Princes Way (Ml 440312) : Whitecross Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Lake : Just South Of The Junction Of Merrie Gardens (Ml 420316) : Whitecross Lane-Lake
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woods Drive, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newchurch : On The East Side Of The Roundabout (Ml 441439) : Woods Drive-Newchurch
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
