Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.



A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Within the traffic lights outside number 135. : Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Reset manholde cover

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OSBORNE COTTAGE YORK AVE EAST COWES IS

Works description: – NEW CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op 344 : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 November — 08 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : Opposite church : Broadway-Sandown

Works description: renew cover in footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning



A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

09 November — 13 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Hose Rhodes & Dickson Estate Agents 1 High Street Ventonor

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

09 November — 13 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RAMLEH COTTAGE,MORTON ROAD, BRADING, SANDOWN

Works description: – LOCATE CROSS CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Advanced planning



B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Age Concern 169 High Street Ryde

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 43 : Clatterford Shute-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Froglands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 26. : Froglands Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Mill Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : by work shop at oldmill end – up hill near oldmill reception by black gate : Mill Road-St Helens

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

08 November — 13 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OPP 56,NEWNHAM ROAD, BINSTEAD PO33 3TE

Works description: 375811 – RYDE – RESET JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER,HAZARDOUS SITE. GUARDED OR UNABLE TO GUARD (CW) OR TEMP GUARDED (FW),BOX HAS SUNK NEEDS REBUILDING IN MIDDLE OF ROAD. ISLAND ROADS HAVE SHUT ROAD

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start



Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : At the entrance to Sandhills Holiday Park northern side : Peacock Hill-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 November — 22 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O FAIRWAYS TO ADJ WELL

Works description: TEST HOLES FOR NEW H.V OVERLAY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



A3055 Military Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : Millitary Road, Freshwater on grass verge, on west bound carriageway, Opposite the entrance to Dunsbury Gr

Works description: Street furn

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF

Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 12Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start



Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : Opposite jnc of East Ashey Lane : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: hedge trimming works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning



B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

08 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHORWELL : from junction with Farriers Way 430m north towards Newport, ML 230058 : Main Road-Shorwell

Works description: Iron work SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

08 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GURNARD : ML 140107 : Church Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 140107 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF

Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start



Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 November — 11 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/S 33 -Rattling/banging manhole cover : Hunnyhill-Newport

Works description: Manhole cover in a post cip’d c/w is rocking and noisy. Requires replacing with new within 28 days. Tm- stop & go. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with long lane. : Staplers Road-Newport

Works description: Kerb works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 November — 13 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Westhill Rd Ryde, south of jct Park Rd (above jct) : West Hill Road-Ryde

Works description: Ironwork Repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 November — 22 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S FAIRWAYS

Works description: TEST HOLES FOR NEW H.V OVERLAY

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NITON : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH STREET (ML 530034) : J/O CHURCH ST NO/ENT-Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS The Maisonette, 64

Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

09 November — 13 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: HAWTHORN COTTAGE, ALVERSTONE RD, QUEEN BOWER, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 92 Ashey Road Ryde

Works description: Dig to repair sewer in F/W & C/W

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



Bay Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS BRENTWOOD

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



Cliff Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH RANELAGH ROAD (ML 440196) : J/O RANELAGH RD ON COL N/E

Works description: LED illumination and relocation of existing illuminated sign LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BROOK ROAD (ML 440242) : J/O BROOK RD G/WAY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Crescent Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SIDE OF 11A PARK ROAD

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



Downsview, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 DOWNSVIEW , SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

09 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JUNCTION OF REGINA ROAD ON EDINBURGH ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 440460 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 18M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX IN FW/VERGE FROM EXISTING JRC14 TO NEW SITE ENTRANCE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start



Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 102 GILLS CLIFF RD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 November — 21 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : whole length of road from Sandown Road, 202m, ML 440263 : Howard Road-Shanklin

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, WEST TO OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF ROYAL CRESCENT (ML 430201): J/O

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 NELSON STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: -INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32 PROSPECT ROAD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW FLAT

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start



Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 November — 14 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH TENNYSON ROAD (ML 640220) : J/O TENNYSON RD N/E

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start



Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

09 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JUNCTION OF EDINBURGH ROAD ON REGINA ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 440460 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 18M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX IN FW/VERGE FROM EXISTING JRC14 TO NEW SITE ENTRANCE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0