Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
10 March — 14 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 5 Forest Hills, Carisbrooke
Works description: Renew X2 Frame And Covers In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
10 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Side Of Fairy Hill On Seaview Lane
Works description: Ryde 360766 – Overlay � Lay Approx 12m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
10 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Church House
Works description: Relay Service From Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
10 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 50 Castle Court , Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Renew Broken Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Woody Bank ,Colwell Lane, Freshwater , Iow.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Myrtle Cottage, Copse Lane, Freshwater
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Five Houses Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: La Villette Five Houses Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Repair Leak On Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 86 – O/S 64
Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Godshill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Woodside, Cliff Bridge, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grafton Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Grafton Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Reinstate Meter Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Granville Road Bridge, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Road From Granville Road To Denmark Road, Ml 141205, 66m : Granville Road Bridge-Cowes
Works description: Footway Resurfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grove Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Grove Close, Ml F20283: Grove Close-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lind Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Reconnect Customers Water Supply In Footway
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: High Pines Lower Rd Adgestone Sandown I
Works description: Renew Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
10 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 46
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 11 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes : Footway Link Between Shamblers And Newport Road, F10135 : Shamblers Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes: Footway Link From Shamblers Road To Newport Road, Ml F10135: Shamblers Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Southgrove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Avonmore Court, Southgrove Road, Ventnor,Iow
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St James Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 17 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 5
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: St. Michaels Church, Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Reinstate Valve Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 9th March, 2017 6:41am
By Sally Perry
