Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

10 March — 14 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 5 Forest Hills, Carisbrooke

Works description: Renew X2 Frame And Covers In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

10 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Side Of Fairy Hill On Seaview Lane

Works description: Ryde 360766 – Overlay � Lay Approx 12m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

10 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Church House

Works description: Relay Service From Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

10 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 50 Castle Court , Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Renew Broken Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Woody Bank ,Colwell Lane, Freshwater , Iow.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Myrtle Cottage, Copse Lane, Freshwater

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Five Houses Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: La Villette Five Houses Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Repair Leak On Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 86 – O/S 64

Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Godshill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Woodside, Cliff Bridge, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grafton Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Grafton Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Reinstate Meter Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Granville Road Bridge, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Road From Granville Road To Denmark Road, Ml 141205, 66m : Granville Road Bridge-Cowes

Works description: Footway Resurfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grove Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Grove Close, Ml F20283: Grove Close-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lind Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Reconnect Customers Water Supply In Footway

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: High Pines Lower Rd Adgestone Sandown I

Works description: Renew Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

10 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 46

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 11 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes : Footway Link Between Shamblers And Newport Road, F10135 : Shamblers Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes: Footway Link From Shamblers Road To Newport Road, Ml F10135: Shamblers Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Southgrove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Avonmore Court, Southgrove Road, Ventnor,Iow

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St James Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 17 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 5

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: St. Michaels Church, Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Reinstate Valve Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: sjdunphy under CC BY 2.0