Jed becomes youngest ‘A Panel’ poultry judge in the UK

Jed shares this latest news. Ed

A well known national poultry judge & exhibitor – who organises the Poultry Section at the Royal Isle of Wight County Show – has been elevated to A Panel Status. The move follows the young poultry keeper passing his last judging test in December 2015.

Youngest A Panel judge in the UK

The announcement, confirmed by the Poultry Club of Great Britain in writing this week, means that the Island-born poultry judge and former Chairman of the Isle of Wight Young Farmers is now the youngest A Panel judge in the UK, and one of the youngest ever to be elevated to the Panel.

In short, the new status means that Jed is qualified to judge any section of poultry anywhere in the UK, including geese, turkeys and eggs.

Gruelling process

The gruelling process, which includes both theory and practical examinations, takes a minimum of nine years to complete, with the Poultry Club of Great Britain then deciding whether the candidate is eligible for Panel A status, dependent on their experience.

