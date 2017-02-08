Jed becomes youngest ‘A Panel’ poultry judge in the UK

Jed shares this latest news. Ed
A well known national poultry judge & exhibitor – who organises the Poultry Section at the Royal Isle of Wight County Show – has been elevated to A Panel Status. The move follows the young poultry keeper passing his last judging test in December 2015.
Youngest A Panel judge in the UK
The announcement, confirmed by the Poultry Club of Great Britain in writing this week, means that the Island-born poultry judge and former Chairman of the Isle of Wight Young Farmers is now the youngest A Panel judge in the UK, and one of the youngest ever to be elevated to the Panel.
In short, the new status means that Jed is qualified to judge any section of poultry anywhere in the UK, including geese, turkeys and eggs.
Gruelling process
The gruelling process, which includes both theory and practical examinations, takes a minimum of nine years to complete, with the Poultry Club of Great Britain then deciding whether the candidate is eligible for Panel A status, dependent on their experience.
Commenting Jed said,
“Naturally I am delighted and humbled to have been elevated to this prestigious judging panel.”
“I took my first judging test at the age of 15, and have taken a test every year up until passing my final test in December 2015, meanwhile having the pleasure and privilege of judging at poultry shows across the UK, including last year in Northern Ireland.
“I appreciate that even at 25, to many I will be deemed young to have reached this milestone, and as such recognise that there remains a great deal to learn, and I intend to very much embrace that opportunity.
“I am now looking ahead to the many judging appointments that are upcoming, including those already pencilled in for 2018, which as always will come with another chance to catch-up with the many friends that I have made during my time in this fantastic fancy.
“I would again like to thank all of those that have been so very helpful to me over the years, without whom I couldn’t have hoped to have been given this honour.”
Wednesday, 8th February, 2017 7:52am
By Jed Dwight
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eYU
Filed under: Farming, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓