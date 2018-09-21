Join the #Refill Revolution on the Isle of Wight for national Refill Day

Anne Sayer shares this latest news on behalf of Plastic Aware. Ed

The first national Refill Day, promoting free drinking water, is taking place on Thursday 27th September.

Plastic Aware, the organisation supporting the roll-out of Refill on the Isle of Wight, will be urging people to celebrate by downloading the free Refill app to their phones, filling up their reusable water bottles on the go, and sharing pictures online.

More than 70 refill stations

People visiting and living on the Isle of Wight can refill their water bottles at any of 70 or more Refill Stations that are already offering Refill on the Island – and by sharing pictures they will encourage others to start refilling on the go, reducing the number of single use plastic bottles.

The latest version of the Refill app includes a personal tracker measuring how many bottles have been saved by refilling rather than buying water ­­­­in plastic bottles.

Reducing plastic pollution

Refill is a national scheme aimed at reducing plastic pollution at source with the help of Refill Stations – local business from cafes to estate agents that are happy to refill people’s water bottles with tap water for free.

People can identify their nearest Refill Station by downloading and then using the free Refill app while they are out, or looking for the #Refill stickers in the windows of their local businesses.

How to save 340 million plastic bottles a year

According to Refill, if just one in ten Brits Refilled just once a week from any of the 12,000 Refill Stations available nationally, instead of buying a plastic bottle, we’d save around 340 million plastic bottles a year.

Currently less than a third of the population drink tap water in a reusable bottle.

Find out more

If you would like to find out more about Refill or join the scheme on the Isle of Wight please contact Plastic Aware via plasticawareiow@gmail.com.

You can support the campaign on social media through Plastic Aware’s Facebook page